Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

DAILY MEMO: At Least 246 People Confirmed Taken by Federal Agents In Southern California During September

At least five kidnappings by ICE were reported today across Jurupa Valley, Laguna Niguel, Stanton, and Huntington Beach, while Border Patrol set up a checkpoint near Pala Casino. In other immigration news, Trump escalated rhetoric by declaring a “war from within,” and the case of Barbara May, detained during her green card interview and facing imminent deportation, is sparking urgent calls for public action.

9:25 PM PDT on September 30, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, September 30th. It’s day 117.   

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

  • Jurupa Valley: On Rubidoux Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, 5:45 AM: ICE was seen in the area, eventually moving to Wallace Street and Mission Boulevard by 6:00 AM. At least one person was confirmed to be kidnapped.
  • Jurupa Valley: On Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road, 7:20 AM: One kidnapping. An individual was taken from his vehicle, his work truck, his tools, and his lunch were left behind.
  • Laguna Niguel: At the Windridge Apartments on Hidden Hills Road and Carma, 7:15 AM: One kidnapping. A male was seen being handcuffed by ICE in the parking lot of the apartments.
  • Pala: Along the 76 Freeway near the Pala Casino on Pala Mission Road, 7:30 AM: Customs and Border Patrol agents were seen setting up what appears to be a checkpoint.
  • Stanton: Outside Perla Market on Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, 12:15 PM: One kidnapping. A male was seen handcuffed by several ICE agents in front of the store. 
  • Huntington Beach: On Newland Street and Warner Avenue, 4:15 PM: One kidnapping. The local community watch saw a car being towed with police present. After questioning them alongside the tow truck driver, they discovered ICE had taken someone. 

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Whittier

A Whittier Paradise for Vintage Cookware Nerds

There are antique shops all over Whittier, but as far as anyone can tell, this is the only vintage kitchen supply shop in Los Angeles County. 

September 30, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: At Least 18 People Kidnapped In Another Day of Heavy Raids and More

Federal agents carried out multiple raids across Southern California, resulting in dozens of reported kidnappings, including 5 day laborers in Corona and up to 10 people at a Torrance carwash. Additional sightings of ICE and Border Patrol were reported at gas stations, Home Depots, courthouses, and community spaces, while in other news, two U.S. citizens were injured during a raid in Ladera Heights, a five-year-old was detained with her family in Chicago, and L.A. County announced a relief fund for small businesses impacted by immigration sweeps.

September 29, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Continue Retaliations and ‘Arrest Now, Verify Later’ Approach to Raids

Over the weekend, ICE and Border Patrol carried out multiple raids across Southern California, including three confirmed kidnappings in Chino and at least five detentions at a Ladera Heights Home Depot, where community members observing were also brutally arrested. On Sunday, ICE activity continued in Oxnard, Montebello, and Westminster, with no kidnappings reported in the first two cities, but two workers taken from a Westminster car wash in a raid involving nearly 20 armed agents.

September 29, 2025
News

Feds Arrest and Injure Two American Citizens During Raid In Ladera Heights, Leaves One Unconscious

A good samaritan and community watch member were brutally arrested while documenting a Border Patrol raid at a Home Depot, one was hospitalized while the other was detained for eight hours.

September 29, 2025
Drink

You All Drank 45 Gallons of Our L.A. TACO Beer In Five Hours

Our first-ever beer collaboration with ISM Brewing was a huge success, as was our three-way food collaboration with Sonoratown and ISM.

September 29, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Feds Abduct At Least 23 Workers Today, Highest in Weeks

ICE raids today spanned Southern California, with multiple reported abductions of workers and community members in Huntington Park, San Diego, Chino, Los Angeles, North Hollywood, Redondo Beach, Carson, Harbor City, and Garden Grove, while fundraisers erupted in response. Meanwhile, ICE faces mounting scrutiny nationwide after an officer was relieved of duty for misconduct, protesters were attacked outside a Broadview facility in Illinois, and the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district was detained.

September 26, 2025
See all posts