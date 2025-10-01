Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, September 30th. It’s day 117.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Jurupa Valley: On Rubidoux Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, 5:45 AM: ICE was seen in the area, eventually moving to Wallace Street and Mission Boulevard by 6:00 AM. At least one person was confirmed to be kidnapped.

Jurupa Valley: On Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road, 7:20 AM: One kidnapping. An individual was taken from his vehicle, his work truck, his tools, and his lunch were left behind.

Laguna Niguel: At the Windridge Apartments on Hidden Hills Road and Carma, 7:15 AM: One kidnapping. A male was seen being handcuffed by ICE in the parking lot of the apartments.

Pala: Along the 76 Freeway near the Pala Casino on Pala Mission Road, 7:30 AM: Customs and Border Patrol agents were seen setting up what appears to be a checkpoint.

Stanton: Outside Perla Market on Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, 12:15 PM: One kidnapping. A male was seen handcuffed by several ICE agents in front of the store.

Huntington Beach: On Newland Street and Warner Avenue, 4:15 PM: One kidnapping. The local community watch saw a car being towed with police present. After questioning them alongside the tow truck driver, they discovered ICE had taken someone.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

