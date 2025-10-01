Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday, September 30th. It’s day 117.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Jurupa Valley: On Rubidoux Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, 5:45 AM: ICE was seen in the area, eventually moving to Wallace Street and Mission Boulevard by 6:00 AM. At least one person was confirmed to be kidnapped.
- Jurupa Valley: On Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road, 7:20 AM: One kidnapping. An individual was taken from his vehicle, his work truck, his tools, and his lunch were left behind.
- Laguna Niguel: At the Windridge Apartments on Hidden Hills Road and Carma, 7:15 AM: One kidnapping. A male was seen being handcuffed by ICE in the parking lot of the apartments.
- Pala: Along the 76 Freeway near the Pala Casino on Pala Mission Road, 7:30 AM: Customs and Border Patrol agents were seen setting up what appears to be a checkpoint.
- Stanton: Outside Perla Market on Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, 12:15 PM: One kidnapping. A male was seen handcuffed by several ICE agents in front of the store.
- Huntington Beach: On Newland Street and Warner Avenue, 4:15 PM: One kidnapping. The local community watch saw a car being towed with police present. After questioning them alongside the tow truck driver, they discovered ICE had taken someone.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Trump declares ‘a war from within’ in cities across the U.S.
- Nick Valencia on Barbara May: During her green card interview, Barbara May was taken into a room by USCIS, and she never came back. Her husband, Tucker, says the betrayal has now resulted in a deportation order for Wednesday morning. He joined Nick Valencia live and is appealing for all of us to call elected officials and representatives to help stop the deportation of his wife, Barbara.
- Reference: New USCIS ‘Special Agents’ Will Be Given the Power to Arrest, Use Deadly Force Against Immigrants
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO so we can continue to bring you this vital information.