It’s day 90.
ICE RAIDS
- El Cajon, Molison Ave: At least 1 person taken.
- Santa Barbara 7-11: 1 Person was taken after leaving the 7-11.
- Los Angeles, Slauson & Western Home Depot: Scouting.
- El Monte warehouses on Thienes & Tyler: Unsure of how many taken.
- Los Angeles Pollo Campero on Western & Slauson: 3 people taken
- Santa Ana Home Depot on Edinger: Scouting
- Van Nuys Home Depot: No kidnappings. Rapid Responders were able to alert folks.
- North Hollywood, Vineland Car Wash: 3 people taken, (confirmed by L.A. TACO).
- Los Angeles, Olympic Car Wash at 3554 Olympic Blvd: At least 3 people were taken. Some are reporting that up to 10 people may have been taken. (video taken)
- Los Angeles, 1645 S. Western & 18th behind Speakeasy Fitness and Food 4 Less: Around 10 people were seen being transferred into Vans, likely from the Olympic Car Wash nearby.
- North Hollywood, Costco on Sherman Way: 1 person taken.
- Anaheim Brookhurst Home Depot: Scouting, Anaheim PD harassing responders.
- Yorba Linda: A brother and coworkers of someone I trust were followed from Anaheim to Yorba Linda in their landscaping truck. When they pulled into a gun shop, agents took a look at them and then left.
- Los Angeles, 12th & Alvarado: A masked men have been recording and taking pics of a woman selling raspados on the streets. The plates to atleast one of the vehicles are registered to a personal name, raising questions if this is ICE or not.
OTHER NEWS
- Trump is retaliating against people protesting his immigration policies, including veterans of Afghanistan.
- The arrest of a US army veteran who protested against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has raised alarms among legal experts and fellow veterans familiar with his service in Afghanistan.
- The 35-year-old, who has no criminal record, pleaded not guilty.
- Ice obtains access to Israeli-made spyware that can hack phones and encrypted apps
- When it is successfully deployed against a target, the hacking software – called Graphite – can hack into any phone. By essentially taking control of the mobile phone, the user – in this case, Ice – can not only track an individual’s whereabouts, read their messages, look at their photographs, but also open and read information held on encrypted applications, like WhatsApp or Signal. Spyware like Graphite can also be used as a listening device, through the manipulation of the phone’s recorder.
- . . . both companies’ software has been used in the past to target innocent people, including individuals who have been perceived to be government enemies.
- DHS reported on the Metro train at Union Station: These are TSA, not performing immigration operations. Memo Torres has spoken with them and verified that they are not there to perform immigration operations.