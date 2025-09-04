Skip to Content
Daily Memo: Rapid Responders Beat ICE at Some Home Depot Raids, but Car Washes Keep Getting Rocked

On Day 90, ICE raids and scouting were reported across Southern California, with multiple people taken from car washes, Home Depots, restaurants, and warehouses, including as many as 10 from an Olympic Blvd. car wash in Los Angeles. In other news, Trump is retaliating against immigration protesters—including veterans—while ICE has gained access to powerful Israeli spyware capable of hacking encrypted apps, and L.A. TACO confirms that TSA officers on METRO are not conducting immigration operations.

9:53 PM PDT on September 3, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 90. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • Trump is retaliating against people protesting his immigration policies, including veterans of Afghanistan.
    • The arrest of a US army veteran who protested against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has raised alarms among legal experts and fellow veterans familiar with his service in Afghanistan.
    • The 35-year-old, who has no criminal record, pleaded not guilty.
  • Ice obtains access to Israeli-made spyware that can hack phones and encrypted apps
    • When it is successfully deployed against a target, the hacking software – called Graphite – can hack into any phone. By essentially taking control of the mobile phone, the user – in this case, Ice – can not only track an individual’s whereabouts, read their messages, look at their photographs, but also open and read information held on encrypted applications, like WhatsApp or Signal. Spyware like Graphite can also be used as a listening device, through the manipulation of the phone’s recorder.
    • . . . both companies’ software has been used in the past to target innocent people, including individuals who have been perceived to be government enemies.
  • DHS reported on the Metro train at Union Station: These are TSA, not performing immigration operations. Memo Torres has spoken with them and verified that they are not there to perform immigration operations. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

