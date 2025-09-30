Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, September 29th. It’s day 116.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Chino: Riverside Drive and Mountain Avenue, 6:45 AM: 2 kidnappings, Riverside Drive and Mountain Avenue, 6:45 AM: 2 kidnappings,

Chino: At a gas station on Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, 7:00 AM: 1 kidnapping. At a gas station on Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, 7:00 AM: 1 kidnapping.

Cypress: At an SMP Gas Station on Walker Street & Crescent Avenue, 8:00 AM: Several agents in FBI vests were seen, a couple of unmarked vehicles, verified ICE by a local community watch team.

National City: On the corner of E 2nd Street and National City Boulevard, 8:40 AM: 1 kidnapping.

Montebello: At Chet Holifield Park, on S Spruce Street and Frankel Avenue, around 9:00 AM: 1 kidnapping was reported. The vehicles were documented leaving the area.

Corona: At a Home Depot on California Avenue and Ontario Avenue, 9:20 AM: A total of 5 kidnappings, ICE chased the day laborers around. One was chased in the Sam’s Club parking lot, At a Home Depot on California Avenue and Ontario Avenue, 9:20 AM: A total of 5 kidnappings, ICE chased the day laborers around. One was chased in the Sam’s Club parking lot, one of the day laborers was chased further down the street.

Sherman Oaks: Outside a mall on Riverside Drive and Ranchito Avenue, 9:45 AM: One male was seen being taken.

Orange: Driving down Glassell Street and W. Katella Avenue, 10:00 AM: A community watch member ran into an ICE scout while on a community watch shift.

Carson: At a Home Depot on W Sepulveda Boulevard and S Main Street, 10:40 AM: Roughly 4 scouts were seen.

Anaheim: At an Arco Gas Station on W Lincoln Avenue and N Beach Boulevard, 11:42 AM: ICE agents were seen at the gas station, no kidnappings.

Santa Ana: The Federal Building, located on Civic Center Plaza and W. Santa Ana Boulevard, 12:00 PM: OCRRN reported that agents were leaving the building in plain clothes and sneakers.

Torrance: At the Torrance Courthouse, 11:35 AM: At the Torrance Courthouse, 11:35 AM: Seen staging.

Torrance: At Madrona Carwash on Sepulveda Boulevard and Madrona Avenue, 11:40 AM: There was a reported 7 to 10 kidnappings. At Madrona Carwash on Sepulveda Boulevard and Madrona Avenue, 11:40 AM: There was a reported 7 to 10 kidnappings.

Anaheim: At the Home Depot on N. Brookhurst Street and W. Crescent Avenue, at 12:20 PM, the Community Watch team Lucha Anaheim observed agents in plainclothes staging near the Home Depot. The community team approached the agents and were told they were from the Department of Corrections. When they were asked for badge numbers, they left.

Commerce: At El Taco Buchon on S Atlantic Boulevard and Sheila Street, 12:42 PM: Border Patrol agents were seen leaving after having lunch.

Downtown Los Angeles: N Main Street and N Vignes Street, 6:00 PM: An ICE vehicle from Terminal Island was seen driving down Vignes Street and turning onto Main Street.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

A five-year-old in Chicago is arrested along with her family by agents in Chicago and held in detention.

LA County launches new fund to help small businesses affected by federal immigration sweeps Supervisor Hilda Solis said the program will provide up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses that had to close, lost workers, or were affected by curfews related to federal immigration enforcement. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 31. More details on how to apply can be found here.



If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO so we can continue to bring you this vital information.