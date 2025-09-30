Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Continue Retaliations and ‘Arrest Now, Verify Later’ Approach to Raids

Over the weekend, ICE and Border Patrol carried out multiple raids across Southern California, including three confirmed kidnappings in Chino and at least five detentions at a Ladera Heights Home Depot, where community members observing were also brutally arrested. On Sunday, ICE activity continued in Oxnard, Montebello, and Westminster, with no kidnappings reported in the first two cities, but two workers taken from a Westminster car wash in a raid involving nearly 20 armed agents.

5:27 PM PDT on September 29, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

WEEKEND ICE RAIDS 

Saturday, September 27th ~ Day 114 of ICE in Los Angeles 

  • Chino: At an Arco Gas Station on Riverside Drive and Benson Avenue, 6:45 AM: 1 kidnapping was reported by community watch teams. A work dump truck was left behind at the scene.
  • Chino: On Riverside Drive and Oaks Avenue, 1 kidnapping of a gardener was reported by the Inland Coalition for Immigration Justice.
  • Chino: On Riverside Drive and Ramona Avenue, 1 kidnapping confirmed by the Inland Coalition for Immigration Justice. The individual was on the phone with his wife; it was reported that they took his phone and hung up as they took him.
  • Ladera Heights, At A Home Depot on Slauson Avenue and Fairfax Avenue, and at 5701 Buckingham Pkwy, 8:45 AM: At least 5 kidnappings, including the arrest of 2 citizens. Border Patrol Agents pulled into a Home Depot in Ladera Heights, where they took two individuals and a tortillera who was about to close up around this time, a Home Depot customer who decided to remain anonymous went over to provide help for a laborer who was being held on the ground. He was eventually brutally arrested when H.I.L.L. Network’s Community Watch member, Rachel, approached to document his arrest. They also warned her to back away, eventually brutally arresting her as well. All five individuals were in a single transport vehicle and were taken to 5701 Buckingham Pkwy by 9:18 AM to separate the detained laborers, tortillera, Rachel, and the Home Depot customer. It was here that an individual in a nearby building saw what was happening and ran down. You can hear Rachel’s screams for help before she went unconscious. She was transferred to Cedar Sinai in Marina Del Rey following the assault, and later transported to the Los Angeles Federal Detention Center on Alameda. She was released around 5:00 PM. The Home Depot customer stated he was held for 8 hours before being released. Read the full story here.

Sunday, September 28th, day 115.

  • Oxnard: In the La Colonia neighborhood, the exact cross streets were undisclosed. 9:29 AM: No kidnappings reported. Neighbors in the area called VcDefensa because of a verified ICE vehicle seen scouting outside their homes. VcDefensa arrived on scene and followed ICE around until they left the area around 10:00 AM. At 12:30 PM, VcDefensa noticed that the vehicle returned and was on Esplanade Drive; no one was taken from either location.
  • Montebello: At a carwash on East Beverly Boulevard and North Poplar Avenue, around 11:00 AM: No kidnappings. ICE agents were seen parked at the Beverly 100% Hand Car Wash, and later walking around on the street just outside the car wash. A witness stated that no one was taken.
  • Westminster: At a carwash on Westminster Boulevard between Goldenwest Street and La Pat Place, 11:25 AM: 2 kidnappings. About 18-20 ICE and Border Patrol agents in riot gear and what appear to be rifles closed in at the Westminster Car Wash. Several people confronted them; however, two workers were ultimately taken. One of the individuals was released as she had her documentation on her; she was later seen a few hours later back at work, as the car wash decided to stay open.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

