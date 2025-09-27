Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, September 26th. It’s day 113.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Strippers and car washers teamed up to hold a special fundraiser in L.A. Today to support workers and their families impacted by the ICE raids.

Broadview, Illinois: More than 100 people have gathered outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, to protest conditions and detentions there. Agents have just shot pepper spray at protesters for the third time this morning.

Immigrants with no criminal record are now the largest group in ICE detention.

Ice officer ‘relieved of duties’ after video shows him manhandling woman at New York immigration court. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, sent a statement to the Guardian, saying the officer’s actions were “unacceptable and beneath the men and women of Ice”. “This officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” McLaughlin added.

Ice detains superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district In a statement to the Guardian, DHS said that Roberts was arrested because he had “a final order of removal and no work authorization”. “During a targeted enforcement operation on Sept. 26, 2025, officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying himself, but he sped away. Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. State Patrol assisted in locating the subject and he was taken into ICE custody,” the agency shared in a statement. Earlier this year, after Donald Trump’s administration removed restrictions on Ice officers searching schools, churches and other sensitive locations . . . Roberts said that schools would comply with warrants from immigration officers, and that agents seeking information about students would be directed to administrators. Roberts was “born to immigrant parents from Guyana, and spent most of his formative years in Brooklyn”.

Empty Promise: LAPD said it would police the feds. It did not. In the absence of records, did the LAPD actually follow through on its June promise to hold ICE accountable? Or was the press conference a performance piece of hot air, offered to soothe a city teetering at a breaking point.



If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO so we can continue to bring you this vital information.