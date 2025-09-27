Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Friday, September 26th. It’s day 113.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Huntington Park: At a Huntington Park jail, the exact time is unknown. The City of Huntington Park released a statement notifying individuals that a man was taken in front of the jail, a staff member has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is underway into alleged violations of state law and city policy.
- San Diego: In front of a police station in Barrio Logan, on Imperial Avenue and 25th Street, 6:20 AM: Both HSI and ICE were seen taking a man from his vehicle.
- Chino: On Philadelphia Street and Pipeline Avenue, 6:20 AM: Two gardeners were taken by 8 agents.
- Los Angeles: In Pico Union, on 1425 11th Street and Valencia Street, 8:04 AM: US Marshals took one person.
- North Hollywood: At Home Depot, 11600 Sherman Way, 9:13 AM: Reported 3 to 5 kidnappings.
- Redondo Beach: At 375 Palos Verdes Boulevard, 11 AM: 3 construction workers were kidnapped who were working near school grounds.
- Redondo Beach: At the Hollywood Riviera Car Wash on 1500 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, 11:45 AM, five people were abducted, with one person released.
- Carson: Home Depot on 110 E Sepulveda Blvd, 1:10 PM: At least 5 day laborers were taken.
- Harbor City: 920 Sepulveda Blvd & Vermont,1:20 PM: : One flower vendor was kidnapped.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Strippers and car washers teamed up to hold a special fundraiser in L.A. Today to support workers and their families impacted by the ICE raids.
- Broadview, Illinois: More than 100 people have gathered outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, to protest conditions and detentions there. Agents have just shot pepper spray at protesters for the third time this morning.
- Immigrants with no criminal record are now the largest group in ICE detention.
- Ice officer ‘relieved of duties’ after video shows him manhandling woman at New York immigration court.
- Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, sent a statement to the Guardian, saying the officer’s actions were “unacceptable and beneath the men and women of Ice”.
- “This officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” McLaughlin added.
- Ice detains superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district
- In a statement to the Guardian, DHS said that Roberts was arrested because he had “a final order of removal and no work authorization”.
- “During a targeted enforcement operation on Sept. 26, 2025, officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying himself, but he sped away. Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. State Patrol assisted in locating the subject and he was taken into ICE custody,” the agency shared in a statement.
- Earlier this year, after Donald Trump’s administration removed restrictions on Ice officers searching schools, churches and other sensitive locations . . . Roberts said that schools would comply with warrants from immigration officers, and that agents seeking information about students would be directed to administrators.
- Roberts was “born to immigrant parents from Guyana, and spent most of his formative years in Brooklyn”.
- Empty Promise: LAPD said it would police the feds. It did not.
- In the absence of records, did the LAPD actually follow through on its June promise to hold ICE accountable? Or was the press conference a performance piece of hot air, offered to soothe a city teetering at a breaking point.
