Wednesday, September 24th. It's day 111.
Wednesday, September 24th. It’s day 111.
ICE RAIDS
- Pomona, Apartment complex on Mill and Kingsley, 5:45 AM: 7 kidnappings. Several masked agents were seen with 7 individuals at an apartment complex, and all 7 were taken.
- Pomona, Apartment complex on Mill and Kingsley, 6:02 AM: In the same lot, ICE agents returned, stopped, and took one more individual.
- Westminster, La Pat, and Humboldt, 6:00 AM: 1 kidnapping. ICE agents seen pulling up in a single car, they all came out and opened an individual’s car door and forced him out.
- Los Angeles, Alvarado and Westlake, 7:00 AM: 1 kidnapping. No footage of the abduction itself, but the ICE vehicle was documented alongside footage of the red car that was left behind.
- Santa Barbara, Outside school, 111 E Mason, 7:00 AM: Someone was stopped near Franklin Elementary School, I presume, and they were seen being questioned by ICE. Unsure if they were taken.
- San Diego, Barrio Logan, Oceanview and 30th, 7:30 AM: Scout
- Long Beach, Home Depot, Atlantic, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
- Long Beach, Home Depot, Cherry Ave, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
- Long Beach, Anaheim and 10th, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
- Fullerton, Carwash, Harbor and Union, 8:45 AM: Scouts were seen around the parking lot. 5 Black trucks were seen checking the place out, but the community watch wasn’t able to grab any footage.
- Stanton, Home Depot, Beach and Chapman, 9 AM: At least 3 kidnappings were confirmed. There were reportedly about 20 agents or so who pulled up on the day laborers, but not everyone was kidnapped.
- Stanton, Beach and Chapman, 10:22 AM: At least one ICE vehicle was still seen lingering around post-Stanton raid, by 10:55 AM they were gone according to community watch members who cleared it.
- Santa Ana, on the 5 Freeway headed North, 9:30 AM: 2 masked agents in a Dodge Durango were spotted, possibly from the Stanton raid, or lone scouts.
- Anaheim, 761 Philadelphia, 9:43 AM: Possible scouts have been seen at this exact location in a residential neighborhood in the past. No kidnappings confirmed.
- Pomona, Wheeler and Arrow Hwy, 9:50 AM: Seen driving into Pomona from La Verne.
- Moreno Valley, 351 N Arrowhead Ave, 10:45 AM: 1 kidnapping confirmed by community watch team.
- Hawaiian Gardens, Carwash, Carson and Violeta, 10:30 AM: No kidnapings, video shows ICE driving by a car wash, and community members voicing some strong opinions towards the agents.
- San Bernardino, N Waterman and 3rd, 10:00-11:00 AM: 2 kidnappings. Masked agents were seen, some with police vests. Agents pulled over a car. Reports state one of the individuals was trying to show them their documentation, but was taken anyway. No further details have been published on their release.
- Moreno Valley, Moreno Valley Plaza, 11:30 AM: The Community Watch team received information that a maintenance man had been stopped and was asked for his name and the purpose of his visit to the plaza. The male asked the agent if they had a warrant, and the agents ended up leaving. They were unmasked and seen wearing ICE vests.