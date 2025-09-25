Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: 15 Abducted as Agents Swarm Homes, Schools, and Job Sites in Early Morning Raids

ICE carried out multiple raids across Southern California, with confirmed kidnappings in Pomona (8 people), Westminster (1), Los Angeles (1), Stanton (at least 3), Moreno Valley (1), and San Bernardino (2), while other encounters involved questioning or scouting at schools, carwashes, and Home Depots. Community watch groups documented agents across Long Beach, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Hawaiian Gardens, and Moreno Valley, with several sightings of masked and unmarked ICE vehicles lingering after operations.

9:24 PM PDT on September 24, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday, September 24th. It’s day 111.

ICE RAIDS

  • Pomona, Apartment complex on Mill and Kingsley, 5:45 AM: 7 kidnappings. Several masked agents were seen with 7 individuals at an apartment complex, and all 7 were taken.
  • Pomona, Apartment complex on Mill and Kingsley, 6:02 AM: In the same lot, ICE agents returned, stopped, and took one more individual. 
  • Westminster, La Pat, and Humboldt, 6:00 AM: 1 kidnapping. ICE agents seen pulling up in a single car, they all came out and opened an individual’s car door and forced him out.
  • Los Angeles, Alvarado and Westlake, 7:00 AM: 1 kidnapping. No footage of the abduction itself, but the ICE vehicle was documented alongside footage of the red car that was left behind. 
  • Santa Barbara, Outside school, 111 E Mason, 7:00 AM: Someone was stopped near Franklin Elementary School, I presume, and they were seen being questioned by ICE. Unsure if they were taken.
  • San Diego, Barrio Logan, Oceanview and 30th, 7:30 AM: Scout
  • Long Beach, Home Depot, Atlantic, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
  • Long Beach, Home Depot, Cherry Ave, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
  • Long Beach, Anaheim and 10th, 8:30 AM: Long Beach Rapid Response confirmed scouts.
  • Fullerton, Carwash, Harbor and Union, 8:45 AM: Scouts were seen around the parking lot. 5 Black trucks were seen checking the place out, but the community watch wasn’t able to grab any footage.
  • Stanton, Home Depot, Beach and Chapman, 9 AM: At least 3 kidnappings were confirmed. There were reportedly about 20 agents or so who pulled up on the day laborers, but not everyone was kidnapped.
  • Stanton, Beach and Chapman, 10:22 AM: At least one ICE vehicle was still seen lingering around post-Stanton raid, by 10:55 AM they were gone according to community watch members who cleared it.
  • Santa Ana, on the 5 Freeway headed North, 9:30 AM: 2 masked agents in a Dodge Durango were spotted, possibly from the Stanton raid, or lone scouts.
  • Anaheim, 761 Philadelphia, 9:43 AM: Possible scouts have been seen at this exact location in a residential neighborhood in the past. No kidnappings confirmed.
  • Pomona, Wheeler and Arrow Hwy, 9:50 AM: Seen driving into Pomona from La Verne.
  • Moreno Valley, 351 N Arrowhead Ave, 10:45 AM: 1 kidnapping confirmed by community watch team. 
  • Hawaiian Gardens, Carwash, Carson and Violeta, 10:30 AM: No kidnapings, video shows ICE driving by a car wash, and community members voicing some strong opinions towards the agents.
  • San Bernardino, N Waterman and 3rd, 10:00-11:00 AM: 2 kidnappings. Masked agents were seen, some with police vests. Agents pulled over a car. Reports state one of the individuals was trying to show them their documentation, but was taken anyway. No further details have been published on their release. 
  • Moreno Valley, Moreno Valley Plaza, 11:30 AM: The Community Watch team received information that a maintenance man had been stopped and was asked for his name and the purpose of his visit to the plaza. The male asked the agent if they had a warrant, and the agents ended up leaving. They were unmasked and seen wearing ICE vests.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

