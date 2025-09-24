Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Federal Agents Target 15 Different Cities Across Southern California Today

ICE and HSI agents carried out a series of raids across Southern California, with confirmed kidnappings in Oxnard, Laguna Niguel, Santa Ana, San Pedro, Escondido, Fontana, Pasadena, Pomona, and Ontario. Other sightings included agents staging or scouting at car washes, churches, parking lots, and businesses in Ventura, Norco, Montclair, and San Bernardino, with some operations ending without confirmed detentions.

10:28 PM PDT on September 23, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 110. 

Shout-out to the California Community Foundation. CCF’s LA Neighbors Support Fund provides aid to families affected by immigration raids.

ICE RAIDS 

[09/23]

  • Oxnard, Roosevelt, and Cooper, 5:45 AM: It’s unclear if anyone was taken; ICE appeared to be looking for a specific person. In the video, you can hear a woman ask a younger female in Spanish, “I thought they left.” To which she replies, “No, they came back.”
  • Montclair, Amherst Ave between Kingsley and Bandera, 6:03 AM: HSI took one male; it appears they removed the individual from their car. There’s not much information, just a video.
  • Temple City, Office Depot, 5533 Rosemead Blvd, 6:35 AM: No kidnappings. ICE was seen staging at the plaza across from a car wash. 
  • Oxnard, Mariposa & Azale, 6:53 AM: 1 kidnapping. Seems to be a targeted attack. Happened in a residential neighborhood, just outside of apartment complexes.
  • Ventura, Blackburn Rd, East Ventura, 7:15 AM: Unsure if kidnapping occurred, ICE stopped someone on the road.
  • Ontario, Holt and Vineyard, 7:25 AM: 2 ICE agents were seen by Mr. Fries and the SB County Office parking lot, one agent was recognized from a kidnapping at Stater Bros earlier this summer.
  • Laguna Niguel, by a park, 8 AM: Not a lot of information. A man taken by ICE just outside a park. It appears he was pulled over and removed from the vehicle.
  • Santa Ana, by a FoodBank, 2002 W Chestnut, 8:52 AM: 1 kidnapping. Several agents, some masked, some unmasked, took a man from his car. He was seen screaming and berating the male before taking him.
  • San Pedro, Home Depot, 2115 N Gaffey, 9 AM: 1 Kidnapping. There not a lot of information, only a post with the confirmed text from the Harbor Area Peace Patrols.
  • Escondido, address was undsiclosed to protect vehicle: A man was taken from his vehicle, both the passenger and driver side windows were broken. The man was contracted to work, and the employer came out, could not move the car. Seems the individual has no family in the area. Local patroller @officialarturoo worked on towing the car to a safer location.
  • Fontana, Mango & Foothill, 9:15 AM: Two men and one young woman were taken outside of a nail salon and spa. 
  • Pasadena, Volkswagen Dealership, Walnut and Sierra Madre, 9 AM: Federal agents in two vehicles were seen in the parking lot of a Volkswagen Dealership. A total of 17 ICE vehicles were identified throughout Pasadena.
  • Pasadena, Home Depot, 2881 E Walnut, 9:25 AM: 2 abductions. 
  • Pasadena, Hill Grace Lutheran Church, 9:39 AM: Federal agents were seen in the church's parking lot, potentially conducting a debriefing, most likely as scouts. They left by 9:52 AM and went on the 210 West.
  • Pomona, Grand and Garey, 10 AM: Reports state that a male was taken from his bike, choked, and then taken by agents. The bike was left behind.
  • Ontario, Grove and G St, 10:10 AM: 1 person was taken, no specifics given. 
  • Laguna Niguel, Carwash, Crown Valley Pkwy and Niguel Rd: 11:15 AM, ICE was seen pulling up into a carwash, but workers were able to get indoors to safety. No kidnappings.
  • Norco, Miguel’s Jr on Hammer Ave, 1:45 PM: A federal agent was seen in front of the store in the parking lot, seemingly scouting.
  • San Bernardino, Rialto by E St, 3:30 PM: Sighting of ICE on the street. No kidnapping confirmed.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

First Death in Adelanto ICE Facility This Year Brings Total Custody Fatalities to 19

On the last Saturday that Ismael Ayala-Uribe was seen by his mother, she described him as having pale skin and bloodshot eyes. He told her, “Ya no puedo más, amá” (I can’t anymore, Mom).

September 23, 2025
Site News

A West Coast Pilsner with ‘Kush-Like Dankness’ for L.A. TACO

Its flavor notes are bright with saturated aromatics of grapefruit peel, melon Fanta, and pine resin colliding with the senses atop a super-tight and pale malt base with medium bitterness. Grab a Deadliner West Coast Pilsner before it's all gone.

Gene Wagoner
September 23, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: LAPD Sends Two Helicopters and Six Officers to Detain Black Woman Chasing ICE Out of Her Neighborhood

Over the weekend and into Monday, immigration agents carried out multiple operations across Southern California, with kidnappings reported in Montclair, San Diego, Santa Ana, Oxnard, Ventura County, Long Beach, Pacoima, Riverside, and Santa Maria, while community groups in places like Long Beach and Goleta successfully disrupted or tracked agents to prevent more detentions. Meanwhile, DHS sparked controversy by refusing to comply with California’s new mask ban for law enforcement, subpoenaed a Long Beach activist’s social media account, and faced a lawsuit over a $2 million spyware contract, raising growing concerns about surveillance, free speech, and civil rights abuses.

September 22, 2025
Los Angeles

A ‘Concrete Eyesore’ Replaces Native Trees: Landowner Builds Tax-Break Garden on Protected El Sereno Hillside

“All these organizations are coming together to make this a nice natural space for the community and this guy comes along and ruins it with his greed,” said Christian Aeschliman, who organizes Heroes of Elephant Hill clean-ups. “We need building and safety to stop this construction. Why isn’t the city doing anything? Look how far it’s gone.”

September 22, 2025
Interview

How L.A.’s Playbook Can Guide Chicago’s Fight Against ICE

With ICE terrorizing Chicago, independent media outlets The Triibe, Unraveled Press and The Chicago Reader joined forces to report on their activities in the city and suburbs. We spoke with them about the lessons and strategies they learned from media in L.A. and D.C. for their coverage.

September 21, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: First Confirmed Death in NY Under ICE Custody Brings New Death Toll to 19

On day 106 of immigration raids, a man was taken in Oxnard while reports in Highland Park, Rancho Cucamonga, Costa Mesa, and Cypress Park led to either false alarms or no confirmed detentions. Meanwhile, nationwide developments included the death of a man in ICE custody in New York, new lawsuits challenging raids and courthouse arrests, protests met with teargas outside a Chicago-area ICE facility, an appeals court ordering the deportation of Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara, and controversy over Florida Atlantic University’s secretive ICE partnership.

September 19, 2025
See all posts