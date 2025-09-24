Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 110.
Shout-out to the California Community Foundation. CCF’s LA Neighbors Support Fund provides aid to families affected by immigration raids.
ICE RAIDS
[09/23]
- Oxnard, Roosevelt, and Cooper, 5:45 AM: It’s unclear if anyone was taken; ICE appeared to be looking for a specific person. In the video, you can hear a woman ask a younger female in Spanish, “I thought they left.” To which she replies, “No, they came back.”
- Montclair, Amherst Ave between Kingsley and Bandera, 6:03 AM: HSI took one male; it appears they removed the individual from their car. There’s not much information, just a video.
- Temple City, Office Depot, 5533 Rosemead Blvd, 6:35 AM: No kidnappings. ICE was seen staging at the plaza across from a car wash.
- Oxnard, Mariposa & Azale, 6:53 AM: 1 kidnapping. Seems to be a targeted attack. Happened in a residential neighborhood, just outside of apartment complexes.
- Ventura, Blackburn Rd, East Ventura, 7:15 AM: Unsure if kidnapping occurred, ICE stopped someone on the road.
- Ontario, Holt and Vineyard, 7:25 AM: 2 ICE agents were seen by Mr. Fries and the SB County Office parking lot, one agent was recognized from a kidnapping at Stater Bros earlier this summer.
- Laguna Niguel, by a park, 8 AM: Not a lot of information. A man taken by ICE just outside a park. It appears he was pulled over and removed from the vehicle.
- Santa Ana, by a FoodBank, 2002 W Chestnut, 8:52 AM: 1 kidnapping. Several agents, some masked, some unmasked, took a man from his car. He was seen screaming and berating the male before taking him.
- San Pedro, Home Depot, 2115 N Gaffey, 9 AM: 1 Kidnapping. There not a lot of information, only a post with the confirmed text from the Harbor Area Peace Patrols.
- Escondido, address was undsiclosed to protect vehicle: A man was taken from his vehicle, both the passenger and driver side windows were broken. The man was contracted to work, and the employer came out, could not move the car. Seems the individual has no family in the area. Local patroller @officialarturoo worked on towing the car to a safer location.
- Fontana, Mango & Foothill, 9:15 AM: Two men and one young woman were taken outside of a nail salon and spa.
- Pasadena, Volkswagen Dealership, Walnut and Sierra Madre, 9 AM: Federal agents in two vehicles were seen in the parking lot of a Volkswagen Dealership. A total of 17 ICE vehicles were identified throughout Pasadena.
- Pasadena, Home Depot, 2881 E Walnut, 9:25 AM: 2 abductions.
- Pasadena, Hill Grace Lutheran Church, 9:39 AM: Federal agents were seen in the church's parking lot, potentially conducting a debriefing, most likely as scouts. They left by 9:52 AM and went on the 210 West.
- Pomona, Grand and Garey, 10 AM: Reports state that a male was taken from his bike, choked, and then taken by agents. The bike was left behind.
- Ontario, Grove and G St, 10:10 AM: 1 person was taken, no specifics given.
- Laguna Niguel, Carwash, Crown Valley Pkwy and Niguel Rd: 11:15 AM, ICE was seen pulling up into a carwash, but workers were able to get indoors to safety. No kidnappings.
- Norco, Miguel’s Jr on Hammer Ave, 1:45 PM: A federal agent was seen in front of the store in the parking lot, seemingly scouting.
- San Bernardino, Rialto by E St, 3:30 PM: Sighting of ICE on the street. No kidnapping confirmed.