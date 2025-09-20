Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: First Confirmed Death in NY Under ICE Custody Brings New Death Toll to 19

On day 106 of immigration raids, a man was taken in Oxnard while reports in Highland Park, Rancho Cucamonga, Costa Mesa, and Cypress Park led to either false alarms or no confirmed detentions. Meanwhile, nationwide developments included the death of a man in ICE custody in New York, new lawsuits challenging raids and courthouse arrests, protests met with teargas outside a Chicago-area ICE facility, an appeals court ordering the deportation of Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara, and controversy over Florida Atlantic University’s secretive ICE partnership.

5:51 PM PDT on September 19, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 106. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Oxnard, Rachel St. & Oneida: A man was taken by ICE agents on his way to work. 
  • Highland Park, Eagle Rock Plaza: Possible staging in the parking lot.
  • Rancho Cucamonga, Vineyard & Foothill, Arco: A possible detention was reported this morning. L.A. Taco contacted the ARCO, and they told us that they did not see anyone taken by federal immigration agents. 
  • Costa Mesa, 594 W 19th St: Car wash employees were chased by federal immigration agents, but none were taken.
  • Cypress Park, Home Depot: There were concerns about federal agents seen at the Cypress Park Home Depot. L.A. TACO went to the site and found it was a false alarm. We spoke with day laborers who said that ICE or Border Patrol had not been there. L.A. TACO noticed a park ranger driving around, who later parked at the far end of the parking lot, likely what prompted the false alarm. 

OTHER NEWS

  • US appeals court orders deportation of Atlanta journalist detained by Ice
    • The imprisoned journalist Mario Guevara is facing imminent deportation after an immigration appeals court closed the case and ordered his removal.
    • Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) say the El Salvador native could be put on a plane at any moment, despite an immigration judge’s initial order to grant his release on bond and a clear legal path to residency. His attorney said they were filing an emergency petition seeking relief.
  • FAU police chief speaks out on ICE partnership for first time
    • Florida Atlantic University’s Police Department quietly entered into a federal immigration enforcement partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the 287(g) program on July 24 without issuing a campus-wide announcement. The 287(g) program is a partnership that allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to enforce specific federal immigration laws, according to the ICE website. 
    • ICE Senior Inspections and Compliance Specialist Michael Carpenter confirmed in an Aug. 26 email statement that participation in the 287(g)  program is entirely voluntary. However, this statement contrasts with what FAUPD Chief of Police Sean Brammer told the University Press in an Aug. 18 interview, when he said participation was not optional as the agency had to follow the Florida governor’s directive.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

