Rancho Cucamonga, Vineyard & Foothill, Arco: A possible detention was reported this morning. L.A. Taco contacted the ARCO, and they told us that they did not see anyone taken by federal immigration agents.

Cypress Park, Home Depot: There were concerns about federal agents seen at the Cypress Park Home Depot. L.A. TACO went to the site and found it was a false alarm. We spoke with day laborers who said that ICE or Border Patrol had not been there. L.A. TACO noticed a park ranger driving around, who later parked at the far end of the parking lot, likely what prompted the false alarm.