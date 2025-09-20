Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 106.
ICE RAIDS
- Oxnard, Rachel St. & Oneida: A man was taken by ICE agents on his way to work.
- Highland Park, Eagle Rock Plaza: Possible staging in the parking lot.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Vineyard & Foothill, Arco: A possible detention was reported this morning. L.A. Taco contacted the ARCO, and they told us that they did not see anyone taken by federal immigration agents.
- Costa Mesa, 594 W 19th St: Car wash employees were chased by federal immigration agents, but none were taken.
- Cypress Park, Home Depot: There were concerns about federal agents seen at the Cypress Park Home Depot. L.A. TACO went to the site and found it was a false alarm. We spoke with day laborers who said that ICE or Border Patrol had not been there. L.A. TACO noticed a park ranger driving around, who later parked at the far end of the parking lot, likely what prompted the false alarm.
OTHER NEWS
- Man arrested by ICE dies in jail cell in Long Island, New York
- A man arrested by US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) died in a Long Island, New York, jail on Thursday, according to a report.
- Officials in Nassau County confirmed the death of a 42-year-old man to Newsday but declined to share details, saying that an investigation was underway.
- Santa Paula joins Oxnard in suit against California immigration raids
- Two Ventura County cities are moving ahead with a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and others over California immigration raids.
- The next step is a meeting to determine if a Sept. 24 preliminary injunction hearing in the state’s Central District Court will continue or be rescheduled for the future.
- This Camarillo street marks where ICE agents hang their hats in Ventura County
- Bay Area Immigrant Advocates Sue the Trump Administration to End Courthouse Arrests
- The class action lawsuit, filed late Thursday, challenges ICE and the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which runs the courts, for abruptly reversing longstanding policies that had protected immigration hearings to ensure people fighting to stay in the U.S. got their day in court.
- Chicago-area mayor says federal agents teargassed him at a protest outside an ICE facility
- A Democratic mayor running for Congress in Illinois was teargassed Friday morning during a small protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in suburban Chicago, he said.
- At least one other person, who identified herself on social media as Kat Abughazaleh, a former journalist also running for Congress, landed on the ground during the encounter after she was pushed by a federal law enforcement agent in a camouflage uniform wearing a full face covering, sunglasses, and a helmet, video by CNN affiliate WBBM shows.
- Video footage of protestors being teargassed
- Video footage of a protester shoved to the ground by a federal immigration agent
- Photos of the protestors outside the detention facility.
- US appeals court orders deportation of Atlanta journalist detained by Ice
- The imprisoned journalist Mario Guevara is facing imminent deportation after an immigration appeals court closed the case and ordered his removal.
- Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) say the El Salvador native could be put on a plane at any moment, despite an immigration judge’s initial order to grant his release on bond and a clear legal path to residency. His attorney said they were filing an emergency petition seeking relief.
- FAU police chief speaks out on ICE partnership for first time
- Florida Atlantic University’s Police Department quietly entered into a federal immigration enforcement partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the 287(g) program on July 24 without issuing a campus-wide announcement. The 287(g) program is a partnership that allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to enforce specific federal immigration laws, according to the ICE website.
- ICE Senior Inspections and Compliance Specialist Michael Carpenter confirmed in an Aug. 26 email statement that participation in the 287(g) program is entirely voluntary. However, this statement contrasts with what FAUPD Chief of Police Sean Brammer told the University Press in an Aug. 18 interview, when he said participation was not optional as the agency had to follow the Florida governor’s directive.