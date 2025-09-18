Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Rapid Responders Foil ICE Raid Again at The Same Car Wash Targeted a Third Time This Week

On day 104 of raids, federal immigration agents carried out operations across Southern California, taking people from car washes, apartments, and public spaces in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Orange, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, West Covina, Jurupa Valley, Lake Forest, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga, and San Jacinto. Meanwhile, ICE badly injured the Van Nuys Car Wash owner during a raid, an immigration judge ordered the deportation of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, another longtime resident with three Marine sons faces deportation after a violent arrest, and L.A. County paused food vendor enforcement due to safety concerns tied to ICE activity.

9:05 PM PDT on September 17, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 104. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Santa Ana, Bristol Car Wash: Unmarked vehicles were spotted near the car wash again, but community rapid responders were able to protect car wash workers. 
  • Anaheim, Crescent & N Loara St, Anaheim Plaza parking lot: At least half a dozen federal immigration agents were staging across from Westmont Elementary School, while classes were in session. Schools in the surrounding areas went on lockdown in response to the presence of federal immigration agents. Anaheim community member Steve Ace got out of his vehicle to document and confirm which agency they were with. Footage taken by him shows an agent standing in front of several folders and bags. “This is evidence, man,” says the agent. 
  • Los Angeles, Mercado La Paloma: Federal Agents parked and chilled in the parking lot before trying to enter the mercado, but were not allowed in by security guards who were trained not to let them in. Witness believes they may have just tried to eat, but they don’t trust them and their deceitful tactics. 
  • North Hollywood, Vanowen St. & Bakman Ave: Federal immigration agents speak to a woman outside an apartment. One person confirmed taken.
  • Orange, 2747 Chapman Ave, Town and Country car wash: Two people taken.
  • Oxnard, W Guava & S E St: One person was brutally taken from their vehicle after agents broke the truck window.
  • Santa Barbara, Modoc Rd & Veronica Springs Rd: Two people riding their bikes were taken by federal immigration agents, who left their bikes abandoned on the sidewalk. 
  • West Covina, Workman Ave & North Vincent Ave: One person taken from an apartment building. The person detained was shirtless and without shoes. 
  • Jururpa Valley, Homestead: sighted in the neighborhood. 
  • Jurupa Valley, Hadley Dr: Two gardeners were confirmed taken from their gardening truck.
  • Lake Forest, Toro & Rockfield, Home Depot: Four people were taken by ICE, according to rapid responders on the ground.
  • Santa Maria, Fesler & Western: One person taken. 
  • San Luis Obispo, Courthouse: Two unmarked vehicles. 
  • Pasadena, Sunset Ave:  Video footage shows four federal immigration agents detaining Angel Ruben Padro Gonzalez. His family does not know his whereabouts and is requesting video footage, images, and information from the public. 
  • Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse: ICE spotted outside the courthouse attempting to get individuals. They took one person.  
  • San Jacinto, Sanderson & Kirby by Oriole Rd: Almost a dozen vehicles were seen in a residential neighborhood. We haven’t had time to get context, but it definitely looks like ICE vehicles. 

OTHER NEWS

  • ICE badly injures Van Nuys Car Wash owner during raid: 
  • Immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Syria or Algeria
    • An immigration judge in Louisiana has ordered pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., deported to Syria or Algeria for failing to disclose certain information on his green card application, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday by his lawyers.
    • Khalil’s March 9 arrest and subsequent detention in Louisiana was part of the Trump administration’s aggressive crackdown on foreign-born pro-Palestinian academics who were studying or working in the U.S. legally. Khalil, a former Columbia graduate student who helped organize campus protests, was arrested at his Manhattan residence and put into deportation proceedings. He has not been charged with a crime.
  • He Raised Three Marines. His Wife Is American. The U.S. Wants to Deport Him.
    • Mr. Barranco, 48, was weeding between bushes when men in masks descended on him. He raised the head of his weed trimmer as he retreated. The authorities would say they believed he was attacking them; Mr. Barranco’s family said he was scared and just trying to move away, not to harm anyone. But in a tweet, the Department of Homeland Security would cite that moment to justify what happened next.
    • Mr. Barranco’s memory of his arrest is fragmented: the blinding sting of pepper spray; beefy federal agents taking him down and pinning him to the pavement; their relentless blows; the pain radiating from his left shoulder.
    • Mr. Barranco had his hearing after 19 days in lockup. The government asked the judge to hold him without bond, as is common. Ms. Ramirez asked the judge to release him on the minimum bond of $1,500, arguing that he had three U.S.-born military sons and was not a flight risk.
    • As of Tuesday, his lawyer had yet to receive acknowledgment from the government that his application for parole in place was under review.
  • L.A. County pauses food vendor enforcement over immigration operations concerns
    • The department provided a statement which reads, in part, “At this time, Public Health’s enforcement activities for unpermitted vendors have been temporarily paused in the areas within its jurisdiction due to safety concerns for our staff arising out of federal immigration enforcement actions.” Representatives were not immediately able to clarify whether the safety concerns were about or from the department’s staff, or a combination of both.
    • Rather than responding to complaints, DPH said it will instead focus on “providing unpermitted food vendors with outreach and educational materials in English and Spanish on the steps needed to obtain a public health permit and the risks associated with not adhering to food safety standards.” The department said it will also educate the public about the associated health risks.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

