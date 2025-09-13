A group of men were working on the roof of a private, multifamily house when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other federal law enforcement arrived midmorning Tuesday, according to a statement to NBC News from Democratic Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, who was at the scene and spoke to witnesses there.

A local resident saw what was happening and called a rapid response network, which alerted immigration advocacy groups, protesters, faith leaders and officials who arrived at the home, Lunsford said in the statement.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that on Tuesday it arrested Jacinto Mayancela Guallpa, an Ecuadorian immigrant who the agency said was in the country illegally.

As ICE was making the arrest, two others “fled up to a rooftop and refused to come down,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the statement.

McLaughlin said the men had confirmed to law enforcement that they did not have legal status to be in the U.S. She said an attorney for the men on the roof agreed to bring them to an ICE processing center later that day.

She described the crowd as “violent rioters” who “attempted to prevent law enforcement from exercising their sworn duties.”