It’s day 99.
ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles, 67th St. between Grand and Broadway: One person was taken by federal agents.
- South El Monte, Rosemead Blvd & Garvey, Supercleen Carwash: Three SUVs with tinted windows rolled up to the carwash. In two minutes, the operation was over. We reached out to Super Kleen, and they confirmed people were taken, but could not confirm how many.
- Highland Park, Fig & 50, McDonald’s: Waiting for more information could just be a sighting.
- Wilmington: Agents with rifles and stun guns out, stopped a truck and arrested a father, Jose Antonion Campollo Caceres, a community member who has been here for over 30 years and regularly volunteers his time to clean streets and improve the community, according to Wilmington Chronicles. His son, who was with him, recorded the incident where he was asking for an arrest warrant, which agents did not provide.
OTHER NEWS
- [Chicago] US immigration officers kill a man attempting to flee a vehicle stop near Chicago
- A man was fatally shot during a vehicle stop on the outskirts of Chicago by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers after attempting to flee the scene, according to officials, and another officer was injured during the altercation.
- A video taken by a bystander and uploaded to Chitown Crimechasers on Facebook shows Ice agents trying to get into Villegas-Gonzalez’ car. Yanking the car handle and eventually breaking the glass and unlocking the car from the inside. The Ice agent lays Villegas-Gonzalez’ body on the ground before dragging it to a nearby sidewalk. Another Ice agent joins and both are kneeling next to him. He is seen moving Villegas-Gonzalez’ legs before the video ends.
- A neighbor who did not want to be identified spoke highly of Villegas-Gonzalez with a small group of reporters and mentioned that Villegas-Gonzalez was a hard worker and a good neighbor.
- When asked about Ice’s arrest of Villegas-Gonzalez and the agency having said Villegas-Gonzalez tried to drive into officers, the neighbor said Villegas-Gonzalez “was scared 100%” and didn’t speak English.
- [Protests had been organzied at nearby detention facility since dawn]
Crowds in Broadview could be heard and seen on video shouting “shame on you” towards officers and the facility.
- At one point, a reporter observed ICE officers forcing protesters back while clearing the way for agency vehicles to pass through the crowd. Tensions escalated further as protesters and ICE officers began facing off directly.
- Another reporter shared a video from that scene, writing: “I am at Broadview Village ICE detention center where demonstrators just chased Chicago US Army Special Reaction Teams (SRTs) as they were leaving the building.” The footage shows Ice personnel retreating as demonstrators pursue them, shouting.
- [USCIS Press Release 9/4] USCIS to Add Special Agents with New Law Enforcement Authorities
- Special agents will be empowered to investigate, arrest, and present for prosecution those who violate America’s immigration laws.
- [analysis]New USCIS ‘Special Agents’ Will Be Given the Power to Arrest, Use Deadly Force Against Immigrants
- For the first time since the agency was created in 2003, the agency will create a new class of “special agents,” who will be authorized to carry firearms and arrest people for both civil and criminal immigration and non-immigration violations.
- Secretary Noem issued this delegation of authority in May and now a final regulation that was issued without notice or opportunity for public comment, will codify that delegation into law. The May delegation authorized USCIS officers for the first time to issue “expedited removal” orders and engage in other immigration enforcement actions.
- Protesters arrived to defend roofers sought by immigration agents
- A group of men were working on the roof of a private, multifamily house when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other federal law enforcement arrived midmorning Tuesday, according to a statement to NBC News from Democratic Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, who was at the scene and spoke to witnesses there.
- A local resident saw what was happening and called a rapid response network, which alerted immigration advocacy groups, protesters, faith leaders and officials who arrived at the home, Lunsford said in the statement.
- The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that on Tuesday it arrested Jacinto Mayancela Guallpa, an Ecuadorian immigrant who the agency said was in the country illegally.
- As ICE was making the arrest, two others “fled up to a rooftop and refused to come down,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the statement.
- McLaughlin said the men had confirmed to law enforcement that they did not have legal status to be in the U.S. She said an attorney for the men on the roof agreed to bring them to an ICE processing center later that day.
- She described the crowd as “violent rioters” who “attempted to prevent law enforcement from exercising their sworn duties.”
- The department did not respond to a request for comment on whether the agents had a warrant.
- DC Circuit Court upholds district court order *blocking* the Trump administration from fast tracking deportations
- The DC Court
- of Appeals just denied the government's request to pause the district court's order to protect those paroled into the United States from a form of fast tracked deportation known as expedited removal. This ruling leaves in place the district court's order, issued on August 1, which found that the government's practice of targeting people who entered via humanitarian parole for expedited removal was unlawful.
- Trump administration to end grant funding for campuses with many Latino students, affecting California colleges
- The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday it is ending a grant program for Hispanic-Serving Institutions and several similar programs, a decision expected to sap funding from California colleges and universities that are eligible for extra federal dollars because they enroll high numbers of Latino students.
- California has 167 such institutions, more than any other state, including five University of California campuses, 21 California State University campuses and most of the state’s community colleges. The designation allows those colleges to apply for the grants, which are competitive and not guaranteed to all HSIs.
- [Sept. 10]DHS Says Filming, Posting Videos of ICE Agents Is “Doxxing,” Vows Prosecutions
- DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told the Center for Media and Democracy that “videotaping ICE law enforcement and posting photos and videos of them online is doxxing our agents.”
- “We will prosecute those who illegally harass ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.
- However, recording law enforcement activities is protected by the First Amendment.
- Kamlager-Dove, Vargas Lead Federal Effort to Block Immigrants’ Personal Data from Being Used Against them for Deportations
- Reps. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37) and Juan Vargas (CA-52) led colleagues in introducing two new bills to protect immigrant families by blocking federal agencies from sharing personal data with DHS for immigration enforcement purposes
- Rep. Kamlager-Dove’s Limiting ICE’s Nationwide Encroachment (LINE) Act prohibits HHS and CMS from sharing Medicaid data, while Rep. Vargas’s Home Together Act stops HUD from sharing data.
- Immigration rights "rapid response teams" brace for continued ICE activity in Chicago area