Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 97.
ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles, Expo Park: Coliseum: Meeting in the Coliseum parking lot around 8:49 AM.
- East Los Angeles, 1st y Arizona adn 1st St. & Dangler : ICE operation with reported sheriff assistance, unsure of how many people were taken 8:10 AM.
- East Los Angeles, Civic Center: 10-15 vehicles, 8:30 AM. near Courthouse: HSI agents seen with multiple vehicles,: no one confirmed taken.
- East Los Angeles, Burger King on Atlantic Blvd and Civic Center: Sighting caused a couple of schools to go on lockdown temporarily.
- Highland Park, near Sycamore Park and Food4Less: An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot, possibly scouting.
- Watts, Vermont, and 95th: an operation by federal agents with local police support serving an arrest warrant in a neighborhood.
- Santa Ana, Harbor and McArthur, Home Depot: one person removed from the vehicle.
- Santa Ana Bristol Car Wash: unsure if anyone was taken.
- Anaheim, Euclid and Crescent, Anaheim Plaza Shopping center: one woman was taken from their vehicle 8:50 a.m.
- Pomona (Montclair), Holt and Monte Vista: a Construction worker was taken while waiting for the bus.
- Fountain Valley, 10130 Warner Ave: three people taken.
- Fountain Valley, 10800 Kalama River Ave: 1 person was arrested.
- Jurupa Valley, Country Village Road, Vesada apartment complex: 2 men approached by apparent ICE agents, 3 appeared to be masked. People connected to them have confirmed that they were taken. They were on their way to work.
- Newport Beach Car Wash on 150 Newport Center: Agents arrived at 10:15 am, but no one was reportedly taken.
- Newport Beach Car Wash on 3767 Birch: 1 person was taken.
OTHER NEWS
- Plane to purgatory: how Trump’s deportation shuttes immigrants into lawless limbo.
- 44,000 immigrants, 1,700 flights, 100 days: a Guardian investigation of leaked flight data and government detention data reveals the inhumane journey of immigrants shuttled around and outside the US.
- The airline transported nearly 1,000 children, including nearly 500 children under the age of 10, and 22 infants.
- Nearly 3,600 people were moved around repeatedly, forced to board five or more GlobalX flights.
- some detained immigrants have been moved as many as 10 or 20 times without notice to locations far from their families, communities and legal counsel – leading to apparent violations of constitutional due process rights.
- ICE To Pay Up To $10 Million For Clearview Facial Recognition To Investigate Agent AssaultsClearview has a massive database of face images scraped from social media and other public websites.ICE bought the tech this month to support Homeland Security Investigations with “capabilities of identifying victims and offenders in child sexual exploitation cases and assaults against law enforcement officers.”
- Protest against Amy Coney Barrett, at her book signing at Nixon Library Yorba Linda
- Judge pauses Trump policy cutting off schools, shelters to certain immigrants
- A U.S. district judge issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily pausing a series of federal policies aimed at restricting certain immigrants’ access to public benefits and programs.
- Trump admin spends millions to reopen private California prison,
- Began transporting detainees on Aug. 29 to the California City Correctional Facility, located approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles, and it’s now become a key part of the federal government’s deportation strategy,
- It formerly operated as a state corrections facility but deactivated in March 2024, according to the state. Now, it’s in the process of becoming the largest immigration detention center in the state, with over 2,500 beds. Those beds could become vital to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled immigration raids can continue in LA.
- Detention facilities have become a flash point across the country as the Trump administration ramps up its violent crackdown on immigrants.
- Bad Bunny Says He Didn’t Include U.S. in Tour Dates Due to Fear of ICE Raids
- “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times,” he said. “All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US. But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US…”
- Costa Mesa passed immigrant legal defense fund of $200,000 and joined Pedromo V Noem Lawsuit
- The numbers say you most likely know someone affected by ICE sweeps. What you need to know about the data
- California has more immigrants than any other state — around 10.6 million people out of a total population of more than 39 million in 2023, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.
- Recent research from the USC Equity Research Institute looks at L.A. County specifically, estimating nearly 950,000 undocumented immigrants live here. That’s more than 9% of people in the county who lack legal status.
- People who are undocumented or living with an undocumented family member, that number jumps to nearly 20%, or almost one in five people.