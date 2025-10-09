Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday, October 8th. It’s day 125.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- San Pedro: on Gaffey St and 7th at 8:10 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted cruising the neighborhood.
- San Pedro: In front of Louie’s Chinese Cuisine on Pacific and 20th, around 8:10 a.m. One person was kidnapped from the sidewalk.
- San Pedro: In front of Harold’s Place on Pacific and 19th, around 8:30 a.m. Another person was reportedly kidnapped.
- San Pedro: The Arco on Gaffey and Channel St around 8:30 a.m. Three people were reported kidnapped.
- San Pedro: On 1st and Gaffey around 9:00 a.m. An ICE vehicle is spotted scouting the streets still.
- San Pedro: At the Home Depot on Gaffeyst at 9:22 a.m. Four people were kidnapped.
- San Pedro: in front of 7-Eleven on 1st and Gaffey St at 9:28 a.m. ICE took a tamalero and one other person.
- San Pedro: at the Pollo Loco on Gaffey St and Santa Cruz St at 9:40 a.m. Several agents were spotted on the sidewalk and getting into vehicles in the parking lot. They were also spotted going towards the Ono Hawaiian BBQ next door.
- San Pedro: At the Deane Dana Friendship Nature Park, three individuals were reported kidnapped by masked agents by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. She stated ICE attempted to intimidate park staff who demanded identification and guided other visitors away from the agents. ICE informed them that they will be there all week, so Supervisor Hahn is postponing programming for next week and asking the Sheriff’s to conduct additional patrols.
- Harbor City: Near Port Belle Ave around 10:30 a.m., ICE agents briefly detained someone and let them go.
- Long Beach: At Express carwash on Orange and Artesia, around 11:05 a.m., ICE agents raided the car wash with five people confirmed kidnapped.
- Long Beach: At a Home Depot on Atlantic and Spring, at 12:05 p.m., Long Beach Rapid Response was in the area to confirm that, unfortunately, two day laborers were kidnapped.
- Long Beach: At the Superior Grocers on Cherry Ave and E Market St around 12:05 p.m. People witnessed ICE kidnap one of the employees, along with a food vendor, out in the parking lot. In total, they attempted to take three people, but one was a resident and was released.
- Torrance: In the area of Anza and Del Amo, a gardening truck with tools was left abandoned in a parking lot. A witness reported that they saw ICE take its two gardeners.
- Koreatown: By Oxford and Olympic at 7:10 a.m. About four agents were seen kidnapping a man and placing him into their blue sedan.
- Playa Vista: At the Home Depot on 12975 W Jefferson Blvd, around 9:25 a.m. About ten agents raided the parking lot, kidnapping at least one person there and then following an individual and grabbing him at the parking lot of a nearby Kaiser Permanente office, where they were staging. The victims' vehicles were left abandoned, including one with their dog inside. The family was able to retrieve the car and dog safely.
- Montclair: On Kingsley St around 5:00 a.m. Five agents in four vehicles detained a man headed to work, handcuffing him and sitting him on the sidewalk. Agents tried to blind the observer’s phone with their flashlights as they filmed. He was ultimately let go.
- Montclair: On Sunset Park around 5:15 a.m. The same agents from Kingsley stopped and kidnapped one person. They also tried to blind the observer's camera with their flashlights.
- Pomona: In front of a Mobile Home complex early in the morning. A person’s lunch bag was found abandoned in front of the apartment complex. Neighbors recognized it and believe it belonged to a woman who works at a nearby Del Taco.
- Encanto: Around the Trolley Station on Pacific Ave between 62nd St and 63rd St, around 7:30 a.m. Agents were spotted in a residential area and then left the area. It appears from the video commentary that they were unsuccessful in trying to kidnap someone.
- Rowland Heights: In an intersection on Fullerton Rd and Aguiro at 8:20 a.m. Several unmarked vehicles and masked agents were seen surrounding one vehicle in the middle of the street. We have no further details.
- Ventura: At the Ventura Government Center and County Jail, VcDefensa and 805 Immigrant Coalition posted a photo of an ICE vehicle stating they were at the center at 7:53 p.m.
