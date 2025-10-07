Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, October 6th. It’s day 123.

WEEKEND ICE RAIDS

Saturday, October 4th. Day 121.

San Diego: In City Heights on Altadena Ave, around 8:30 a.m., an ICE scout was seen driving around.

Hawthorne: At a At a Home Depot on Ocean Gate Ave and W Rosecrans Dr, around 9:40 a.m., at least one individual was kidnapped during another ICE raid.

Lakewood: At the At the Lake wood Car Wash on Lakewood Blvd and South St, around 11 a.m., at least three individuals were confirmed to be kidnapped. This was at least the third time this car wash has been targeted.

San Pedro: At the At the Lucky 7 Carwash on Miraflores Ave and N Gaffey St, one individual was unfortunately confirmed to be kidnapped. Most of the car washers found safety; they were trained and followed protocol when encountering ICE.

Sunday, October 5th. Day 122.

Pomona: On N East End Ave and Grand Ave, around 7:05 a.m., two men were seen being kidnapped by about four agents. A gray SUV was in the middle of the road as they were seen apprehending him on the street corner.

Pomona: On N East End Ave and E Mission Blvd, two blocks down from the recent kidnappings, around 7:30 a.m., one person was seen taken just outside of Mission Tires. Roughly four agents were seen beside a dark gray SUV and a white Dodge Ram. The kidnapping was caught on a ring camera.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Why Are My Favorite Punk Bands Playing a Trump Supporter's Festival? Why I'm Boycotting 'Punk in the Park' The 'Punk in the Park' ethical dilemma: When punk's anti-establishment spirit funds a Trump supporter amid a Trump-sponsored ICE siege of Los Angeles and terrorizing of immigrant Brown communities.



