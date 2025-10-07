Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Monday, October 6th. It’s day 123.
WEEKEND ICE RAIDS
Saturday, October 4th. Day 121.
- San Diego: In City Heights on Altadena Ave, around 8:30 a.m., an ICE scout was seen driving around.
- Hawthorne: At a Home Depot on Ocean Gate Ave and W Rosecrans Dr, around 9:40 a.m., at least one individual was kidnapped during another ICE raid.
- Lakewood: At the Lake wood Car Wash on Lakewood Blvd and South St, around 11 a.m., at least three individuals were confirmed to be kidnapped. This was at least the third time this car wash has been targeted.
- San Pedro: At the Lucky 7 Carwash on Miraflores Ave and N Gaffey St, one individual was unfortunately confirmed to be kidnapped. Most of the car washers found safety; they were trained and followed protocol when encountering ICE.
Sunday, October 5th. Day 122.
- Pomona: On N East End Ave and Grand Ave, around 7:05 a.m., two men were seen being kidnapped by about four agents. A gray SUV was in the middle of the road as they were seen apprehending him on the street corner.
- Pomona: On N East End Ave and E Mission Blvd, two blocks down from the recent kidnappings, around 7:30 a.m., one person was seen taken just outside of Mission Tires. Roughly four agents were seen beside a dark gray SUV and a white Dodge Ram. The kidnapping was caught on a ring camera.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Montclair: By Holt Blvd and Monte Vista Ave, around 5:37 a.m., an individual looked to be pulled over by agents. No clear information on whether they were taken is disclosed.
- Santa Ana: At the parking lot of an apartment complex on W Warner Ave and S Bristol St, around 6:30 a.m., ICE agents went into an apartment complex and detained an individual on his way to work in front of his loved one. His family is in contact with lawyers and is being helped.
- Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on 1750 E Edinger Ave, around 8:30 a.m., several ICE agents, who were seen earlier at Terminal Island, raided the Home Depot and kidnapped 5 day laborers. They were confronted by a bystander who asked them why they were masked up and missing front license plates. The vehicles from the raid were later seen returning to Terminal Island around 12 p.m.
- Oceanside: In front of Oceanside High School at 8:57 a.m. According to witnesses, a vehicle was involved in a minor traffic accident with one of the agents' vehicles in front of Oceanside High School at 8:57 a.m. When the agent approached, wearing a federal badge, the driver refused to open the door. Several agents in about eight vehicles, including HSI and U.S. Marshals, were recorded trying to get the driver to open their door, and witnesses say that several of the agents surrounded the vehicle and threatened to break the windows while taking photos and video. Eventually, the agents left, and no one was detained. Oceanside PD was on-site, observing but not interfering or assisting. The individual was eventually left alone and not taken.
- San Bernardino: SB Courthouse on 3rd and Arrowhead at 9:30 a.m. Several ICE vehicles were spotted in the parking lot. One person was taken.
- Lake Elsinore: In front of Lakeside High School at 32593 Riverside Dr, around 10 a.m., multiple witnesses reported 3 ICE vehicles being involved in the kidnapping of a pool cleaner and a woman. Photos show them apprehending a woman.
- Torrance: At Del Amo Carwash on Hawthorne Blvd and Spencer St, around 10:45 a.m., Customs and Border Patrol kidnapped three individuals. However, one was let go.
- San Bernardino: On E St and W Orange Show Rd, around 1:00 p.m., a woman documented several ICE agents pulling over a car. Unsure if that individual was taken.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE is making fake 911 calls in Chicago.
- CoreCivic (CXW) Is Up After Securing $300 million in New Government Facility Contracts
- CoreCivic announced new multi-year contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to reactivate and operate previously idle correctional facilities, including the 2,160-bed Diamondback Correctional Facility, the California City Immigration Processing Center, and the Midwest Regional Reception Center.
- These agreements are expected to bring nearly US$300 million in additional annual revenue once all facilities reach full activation, marking a significant business expansion by converting idle assets into revenue-generating operations.
- CoreCivic's outlook expects $2.8 billion in revenue and $252.2 million in earnings by 2028.
- 27 Police Officers Among Those Injured By Tear Gas During Weekend Protest, Chicago's Top Cop Says
- Chicago journalists are suing DHS and ICE over force used against reporters
AT L.A. TACO
- Why Are My Favorite Punk Bands Playing a Trump Supporter’s Festival? Why I’m Boycotting ‘Punk in the Park’
- The 'Punk in the Park' ethical dilemma: When punk's anti-establishment spirit funds a Trump supporter amid a Trump-sponsored ICE siege of Los Angeles and terrorizing of immigrant Brown communities.
