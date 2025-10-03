Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday, October 1st. It’s day 118.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Santa Ana: Around E Pine St and S Hickory St, 4:00 a.m., community watch members noticed scouts; no kidnappings occurred today.

Glendale: On W Glenoaks Blvd and Western Avenue, around 5:00 a.m., what appeared to be agents were recorded detaining roughly four people. A white van and a white sprinter were seen. The person recording stated they flashed lights at him to deter their faces from showing on video.

Santa Barbara: Near Santa Barbara City College on 721 Cliff Dr, 6:50 a.m., four people were kidnapped.

Chino: On Schaefer Ave and Central Ave, around 8:30 a.m., a man was pulled over while driving by ICE agents. He was fortunate enough to have his papers with him and was let go.

San Marcos: 550 W San Marcos Blvd., Home Depot: L.A. TACO confirmed that 20-25 men aged 20 to 50 years old were kidnapped in the Home Depot parking lot at 8:30 a.m. by masked federal immigration agents, according to eyewitnesses. All were day laborers. Eight people were taken from inside the Home Depot. Seven vehicles belonging to federal immigration agents were parked in the lot, blocking the entrances and exits. One of the men was riding a bicycle when a federal agent rammed his vehicle into the man on the bike. Eyewitnesses say that his head hit the vehicle– he received no medical attention, and no ambulances were called to the scene. Another man who was in the asylum process showed paperwork to an agent, who told him that those papers meant nothing. At least one of the men taken had a medical condition that required consistent doctor's visits. A bystander was yelling in support of the federal immigration agents' actions. A vehicle was left in the parking lot belonging to a man whose family has yet to be notified. A judicial warrant was not shown by federal immigration agents, according to witnesses.

San Marcos, 550 W San Marcos Blvd., Home, McDonald’s: Federal immigration agents entered the McDonald’s where 3-4 people were taken, according to eyewitnesses that L.A. TACO spoke with.

Rancho Cucamonga: On Foothill Boulevard and Day Creek Boulevard, around 8:45 a.m., masked agents were seen in the neighborhood. No one was reported taken.

Azusa: At the Super 8 Motel on N Azusa Ave and E First St, around 9:10 a.m., It was confirmed to be local law enforcement. However, this was reported alongside an undisclosed residential area where multiple witnesses stated ICE agents were knocking on people's doors. In the photo provided, you can see what appears to be a masked agent. No verified kidnappings have been reported.

San Marcos: At approximately 9:06 a.m. on 300 Rancheros Dr, near the Smith Chason College, agents were observed transferring the individuals they had taken from Home Depot to separate vehicles. Witnesses saw multiple agents and a sprinter.

Moorpark: On N Amherst St, around 9:55 a.m., a male was seen being kidnapped in a residential area right before going to work. It is reported that they broke his window and forced him out. He is seen screaming out for help as two agents are seen shoving him into their vehicle. His family has been notified.

Encinitas: At the Home Depot, located at 1001 N. El Camino Real, around 10:10 a.m., Union Del Barrio reported that approximately 10 people were taken.

Hesperia: On Main St and Third Ave, around 11:05 a.m., a woman was pulled over by several masked ICE agents, seemingly looking for a specific person. They refused to say the name of who they were looking for and left after briefly speaking with the woman.

ICEBlock Owner After Apple Removes App: ‘We Are Determined to Fight This’ Apple removed ICEBlock, reportedly after direct pressure from Department of Justice officials. “I am incredibly disappointed by Apple's actions today. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move,” the developer said.



