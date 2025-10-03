Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

DAILY MEMO: At least 43 People Abducted in Southern California in One of The Largest ICE Raids in Recent Memory

Masked federal agents carried out one of the largest immigration raids in recent memory, abducting over 40 people—mostly day laborers—from Home Depot parking lots, residential neighborhoods, and city streets across Southern California, with reports of violence, warrantless detentions, and at least one injured man denied medical care.

10:10 PM PDT on October 2, 2025

Two agents, one masked, transferring newly abducted day laborers in San Marcos, screenshot from Alianza Comunitaria

Two agents, one masked, transferring newly abducted day laborers in San Marcos, screenshot from Alianza Comunitaria

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday, October 1st. It’s day 118. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

  • Santa Ana: Around E Pine St and S Hickory St, 4:00 a.m., community watch members noticed scouts; no kidnappings occurred today.
  • Glendale: On W Glenoaks Blvd and Western Avenue, around 5:00 a.m., what appeared to be agents were recorded detaining roughly four people. A white van and a white sprinter were seen. The person recording stated they flashed lights at him to deter their faces from showing on video.
  • Santa Barbara: Near Santa Barbara City College on 721 Cliff Dr, 6:50 a.m., four people were kidnapped.
  • Chino: On Schaefer Ave and Central Ave, around 8:30 a.m., a man was pulled over while driving by ICE agents. He was fortunate enough to have his papers with him and was let go.
  • San Marcos: 550 W San Marcos Blvd., Home Depot: L.A. TACO confirmed that 20-25 men aged 20 to 50 years old were kidnapped in the Home Depot parking lot at 8:30 a.m. by masked federal immigration agents, according to eyewitnesses. All were day laborers. Eight people were taken from inside the Home Depot. Seven vehicles belonging to federal immigration agents were parked in the lot, blocking the entrances and exits. One of the men was riding a bicycle when a federal agent rammed his vehicle into the man on the bike. Eyewitnesses say that his head hit the vehicle– he received no medical attention, and no ambulances were called to the scene. Another man who was in the asylum process showed paperwork to an agent, who told him that those papers meant nothing. At least one of the men taken had a medical condition that required consistent doctor's visits. A bystander was yelling in support of the federal immigration agents' actions. A vehicle was left in the parking lot belonging to a man whose family has yet to be notified. A judicial warrant was not shown by federal immigration agents, according to witnesses. 
  • San Marcos, 550 W San Marcos Blvd., Home, McDonald’s: Federal immigration agents entered the McDonald’s where 3-4 people were taken, according to eyewitnesses that L.A. TACO spoke with. 
  • Rancho Cucamonga: On Foothill Boulevard and Day Creek Boulevard, around 8:45 a.m., masked agents were seen in the neighborhood. No one was reported taken.
  • Azusa: At the Super 8 Motel on N Azusa Ave and E First St, around 9:10 a.m., It was confirmed to be local law enforcement. However, this was reported alongside an undisclosed residential area where multiple witnesses stated ICE agents were knocking on people’s doors. In the photo provided, you can see what appears to be a masked agent. No verified kidnappings have been reported. 
  • San Marcos: At approximately 9:06 a.m. on 300 Rancheros Dr, near the Smith Chason College, agents were observed transferring the individuals they had taken from Home Depot to separate vehicles. Witnesses saw multiple agents and a sprinter.
  • Moorpark: On N Amherst St, around 9:55 a.m., a male was seen being kidnapped in a residential area right before going to work. It is reported that they broke his window and forced him out. He is seen screaming out for help as two agents are seen shoving him into their vehicle. His family has been notified.
  • Encinitas: At the Home Depot, located at 1001 N. El Camino Real, around 10:10 a.m., Union Del Barrio reported that approximately 10 people were taken.
  • Hesperia: On Main St and Third Ave, around 11:05 a.m., a woman was pulled over by several masked ICE agents, seemingly looking for a specific person. They refused to say the name of who they were looking for and left after briefly speaking with the woman.  

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

California Passed A Ban On Masked Law Enforcement. But How Will It Be Enforced?

DHS posted their response on X: “To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban." LAPD has kept quiet, following several L.A. TACO requests for comment.

October 2, 2025
Tacos

Tostadas Over Tasting Menus: Holbox Is North America’s Only 50 Best List Spot Found In a Food Court

Amid ICE's terrorizing abductions in L.A.'s Brown-skinned communities, Holbox's #42 spot on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants is a monumental win for its formerly undocumented owner, chef Gilberto Cetina. His celebrated mariscos bar's affordable heirloom-corn tostadas under $20 now rival $100+ tasting menus, spotlighting immigrant grit and cultural resilience against erasure.

October 2, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Drink

This DIY Barista Is Shaking Up Highland Park’s Coffee Scene By Pulling Espresso Shots Out of His Car

"We're serving, quote-unquote, specialty coffee, fermented coffee, specialty high-grade coffee to the people at six bucks," says Daniel Arteaga, the barista behind 'Caffeineicide,' a mobile coffee bar who sets up across the street from what used to be known as "the most depressing Starbucks in America" in Highland Park.

October 2, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Feds Return To Monrovia Home Depot Where Carlos Montoya Was Killed

Today’s ICE raids spanned across Southern California, with multiple kidnappings, abandoned vehicles, and sightings of masked agents in cities from Southeast L.A. to Carson, while in related news DHS confirmed ICE and Border Patrol operations continue unaffected by the government shutdown and officials announced DACA will reopen to new applicants outside Texas under a court order.

October 1, 2025
L.A. Taco Guides

The Eight Sickest Halloween Haunts In L.A. and O.C.

Honoring the kind of immersive atmospheres and talented actors that aren't recognized with Hollywood statuettes, but instead in thrills off giving you a good ol' fashioned jump scare.

October 1, 2025
Food

This Couple Serves Uniquely Delicious Nicaraguan-Persian Street Food in L.A.

Koobideh and carne asada, served with gallo pinto and tajadas (fried plantains). Or lamb shank braised in saffron and spices, with hummus. You can have it all at this street food stand in South Central.

October 1, 2025
See all posts