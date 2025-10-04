Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, October 3rd. It’s day 120.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Riverside: On Van Buren Blvd and Garfield, around 6:10 a.m., masked agents kidnapped a gardener from his vehicle. Reports state ICE drove his truck back to his home. On Van Buren Blvd and Garfield, around 6:10 a.m., masked agents kidnapped a gardener from his vehicle. Reports state ICE drove his truck back to his home.

Oxnard: In La Colonia neighborhood, VcDefensa spotted an ICE vehicle and followed them until they were seen leaving on the 101 North. In La Colonia neighborhood, VcDefensa spotted an ICE vehicle and followed them until they were seen leaving on the 101 North.

Anaheim: On N East St and E Romneya Dr, around 8:45 a.m., community watch members were alerted about possible ICE activity near the Northgate. It’s reported that there had been scouts since 5:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they discovered roughly eight ice vehicles in the vicinity. They kicked one agent out of the Northgate parking lot. Community watch began to alert people in the area about ICE's presence and confirmed various scouts along N. East St., leading to E. Balsam Ave. One community watch member approached a lone agent’s vehicle, which was parked across the street from the Northgate lot, in the Balsam neighborhood. A few moments later, the Anaheim PD showed up. A watch member approached the officer, who told him that they were there to “keep the peace” and that PD and ICE were just “doing their jobs,” and even escorted an ICE agent out of the neighborhood. The lone agent drove away, hitting a community watch member. The Anaheim PD refused to help, stating, “There’s nothing we can do.” He and another member began following the agent, eventually making their way into Fullerton. Fullerton PD was later seen interacting with the agent. Upon further examination, you can see his license, which states “Customs and Border Patrol.” Some members of the community noticed that the Anaheim CCO drove around the area afterwards to confirm ICE presence. When he was confronted about ICE hitting a pedestrian, he drove away.

Los Angeles: On Graham Ave and E Florence Ave, around 9:00 a.m., an agent from a car with fake plates was reported to be knocking on people’s doors. There were no reports of people being taken.

AT L.A. TACO

Another death in an ICE detention center, a Chinese national named Huabing Xie. It’s the second one in California within two weeks, making it the 20th total death linked to federal immigration operations this year. That’s 17 in detention centers, two running from raids here in California, and one murdered in Chicago. This doesn’t include the two men shot in Dallas by a mass shooter. Aisha Wallace-Palomares has that story.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

ICE impersonator incidents rise during Trump’s second term A CNN review of court filings, social media posts and local news stories has found two dozen incidents of people posing as ICE officers in 2025, in cases that range from political agitators seeking to intimidate immigrants to others using the guise of authority to allegedly kidnap, rob, assault or rape victims.

Apple Takes Down ICE Tracking Apps in Response to Trump Pressure Campaign Apple said in its own statement on Thursday that it had taken down ICEBlock and other similar apps after being contacted by “law enforcement,” but it did not specify which agency or agencies had contacted it and did not say which other apps it had removed. Fox News reported earlier that Ms. Bondi took credit for the request to Apple to remove the app.

ICE pursuing self-deportation of unaccompanied minors Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to POLITICO on Friday that the agency and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugees and Resettlement are now offering a “strictly voluntary” self-deportation option. It would cover unaccompanied minors who are 17 years old — but haven’t turned 18 yet — who came to the U.S. by themselves and either remain in detention centers or have been placed with sponsor relatives or foster families. Under the new program, children who decide to waive their rights to pursue immigration relief under a law protecting victims of human trafficking and smuggling can opt to voluntarily return to their home countries, in exchange for a $2,500 payment from the U.S. government. But immigration advocates and lawyers say that calling the new program voluntary obscures how it will work in practice. Just receiving written notice of the new program, which is being referred to online by immigration advocates as “Freaky Friday,” might scare some children into self-deporting, advocates said. And U.S. authorities could threaten to arrest the minor’s family on charges they trafficked their children or threaten these unaccompanied children with immediate detention once they turn 18 unless they chose to self-deport, the advocates added. They said that would violate a nationwide injunction mandating the government pursue less restrictive detention options.

Immigration Judge Rejects Abrego Garcia’s Efforts to Seek Asylum in U.S.

Supreme Court allows Trump to revoke protected immigration status for thousands of Venezuelans The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for the Trump administration to revoke temporary legal status for up to 600,000 Venezuelan immigrants, meaning some could ultimately be deported.

Trump administration taps Army Reserve and National Guard for temporary immigration judges The Trump administration is tapping National Guard and Army Reserve lawyers to be temporary immigration judges after firing dozens of existing judges, the latest step in a broader plan that experts warn could harm immigration courts and the military justice system.

Officials restrict airspace amid Chicago immigration raid Individuals will be required to obtain an approved special government interest airspace waiver to fly drones or other aircraft, the notice adds. Those found violating the restriction face risk seizure, damage or destruction of their property.



