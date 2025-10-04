The second death of a detainee under ICE custody occurred at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in Calexico, according to a press release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Huabing Xie, of China, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on September 29.

Xie’s death is the second death in ICE custody within two weeks, following the death of Ismael Ayala-Uribe, 39, of Mexico,on September 22 that L.A. TACO reported. At least 22 total deaths linked to immigration operations, including 17 in detention centers, two running from raids, one shot and murdered during a stop in Chicago, and two who were killed by a mass shooter.

Xie’s death is the 17th that has occurred in a detention center since January–the total number of deaths that have happened this year in relation to immigration enforcement is at least 20.

According to the press release, detention center staff reported Xie having a seizure. He became unresponsive at 2:13 p.m. CPR was given and a defibrillator was used, administered by medical personnel on site. Xie was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The press release does not include any information about pre-existing health conditions prior to the seizure that were present at the time of detention, or that were developed during detention.

L.A. TACO requested additional information and a picture of Xie on file in an email to ICE.

“Please refer to our press release on ICE.gov. Chinese national passes away at Regional Medical Center near San Diego | ICE,” said ICE media in an e-mail to L.A. TACO.

Xie was detained by border patrol agents on Sept. 12 in Indio, California, where he was later transferred into ICE custody, according to the press release. In December of 2023, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained Xie in Tecate, California, where he was placed in removal proceedings, but later released.

L.A. TACO previously reported that ICE had violated their own policies around press releases and updates to the death list. At the time of this publication, the official ICE detainee death list has not been updated in over a month. There is still no mention of Reyes-Benegas, Duarte, Ayala-Uribe, and now, Xie on their death list. Our previous reporting showed at least two instances of press releases that violated their own “within two business days" press release standards, Xie is now at least the third– Xie’s press release was sent out three days after his death.