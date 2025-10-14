Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids San Fernando Valley Kidnapping At Least 20 People and More

ICE and Border Patrol focused most of their attention in the San Fernando Valley, kidnapping 15 people from a single Home Depot. Meanwhile everyone from L.A. TACO to NPR is noticing that agents are getting more violent and aggressive especially towards community observers.

9:57 PM PDT on October 13, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, October 13th. It’s day 131. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Saturday, October 11th, 2025. Day 129.

  • Fontana: In front of the High Season on Jurupa and Via Larga, around 9:00 a.m. Various people are seen screaming at ICE agents who were kidnapping a male. They yelled at them to remove their masks and highlighted the fact that they’re not kidnapping a criminal.

Sunday, October 12th, 2025. Day 130.

  • Oxnard: On Richmond Ave and 5th St, around 8:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of two individuals.
  • Escondido, Broadway and Lincoln, Toyota Dealership: Footage shows an unmarked vehicle and an agent pulling over a vehicle in the dealership driveway. 

Monday, October 13th, 2025. Day 131

  • Woodland Hills: At the Home Depot on Variel Ave and Victory Blvd, around 10:40 a.m. ICE went into the lot and took various people. There was a confirmed number of 15 individuals being kidnapped.
  • Sylmar: At the Home Depot on Foothill Blvd and Arroyo St, around 10:50 a.m. Several community watch teams confirmed that various Customs and Border Patrol agents were raiding the lot. In video footage, you can see them in the Pollo Loco parking lot of the strip mall beside the Home Depot and Target, placing a man in an orange shirt into their vehicle. Only one kidnapping is confirmed at this time. 
  • Sylmar: At Sylmar Square, on Foothill Blvd and Sayre St, around 11:11 a.m. Photos show masked agents in the parking lot just blocks away from the San Fernando Home Depot raid.
  • Pacoima: At the Superior Grocers on Laurel Canyon Blvd and Van Nuys Blvd, around 11:14 a.m. Photo documentation shows a masked agent kidnapping a male.
  • Pacoima: At the Superior Grocers on Laurel Canyon Blvd and Osborne St, around 11:40 a.m. A photo shows an abandoned white truck left behind by a male and his coworker, who were both kidnapped by ICE, a separate case from the earlier Superior Grocers, just a mile down the street.
  • Canoga Park: On Canoga Ave and Roscoe Blvd, photo documentation shows four Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehending a man on the floor. Footage submitted to L.A. TACO.
  • West Hills: At the Lowe’s on Topanga Canyon Blvd, around 11:18 a.m. Video confirmation shows various ICE vehicles leaving the parking lot.
  • Fontana: On 6180 Cherry Ave, around 12:00 p.m. A truck is seen pulled over with local law enforcement, alongside two verified ICE vehicles that were present at a raid back in August in the IE. No one was kidnapped today. However, local law enforcement submitted a statement that this was only a municipal police stop. It’s importa nt to note that these two recognized vehicles have fake plates. 
  • San Bernardino: On W Base Line St and N Mount Vernon Ave, around 9:45 a.m. A truck was stopped near the Autozone on Base Line St. The individual was confirmed to be kidnapped.
  • San Bernardino: On Massachusetts Ave and 17th St, around 10:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the stop of a work truck. They were ultimately released and not taken.
  • Santa Barbara: On E Mason St and N Milpas, around 6:30 a.m. Two people were confirmed to be kidnapped near the residential area. No further details have been provided, aside from their two vehicles that were left behind.
  • Oxnard: On Richmond Ave, Oxnard Blvd, and Gonzales Rd, between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen scouting various parts of Oxnard. However, community watch teams eventually followed vehicles back to their office in Camarillo. Around 8 a.m. VcDefensa stated that an ICE agent blocked off a community watch member's car, who had been following them, intimidated, banged on her car, and eventually shattered her window before leaving. The observer states she suffered several scratches from the broken glass, but “not a broken spirit.
    • There is a similar pattern happening in Chicago, where agents are pulling over, harassing, and arresting observers in a form of cowardly retaliation.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • The father of an enlisted Navy officer was kidnapped from the Santa Ana Home Depot. 
  • Tackles, projectiles and gunfire: Many fear ICE tactics are growing more violent:
    • During the incident, one of the officers drops his gun and fumbles for it. Then, he appears to point it at bystanders. Emily Covington, an assistant director in ICE's Office of Public Affairs, told NPR in a statement that drawing a weapon can be used as a de-escalation tactic.
    • Another video, from Broadview, Ill., near Chicago, appears to show a man outside an ICE facility getting shot in the head with a pepper ball, a projectile filled with chemical irritants. That man, Pastor David Black, has sued the Trump administration
      • Here at L.A. TACO we can confirm that ICE tactics are getting more violent. We have covered several stories that have shown brutal force. Our reporting shows that ICE agents are growing more violent. 
  • Signs popping up around D.C. note: ‘ICE kidnapping happened here’
    • The signs — nailed to trees or wrapped around electricity poles — have appeared across some of the District’s heavily immigrant neighborhoods, marking the anger in a majority-Democratic city where federal immigration arrests have escalated.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

