Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, October 13th, 2025. Day 131

Sylmar: At the Home Depot on At the Home Depot on Foothill Blvd and Arroyo St, around 10:50 a.m. Several community watch teams confirmed that various Customs and Border Patrol agents were raiding the lot. In video footage, you can see them in the Pollo Loco parking lot of the strip mall beside the Home Depot and Target, placing a man in an orange shirt into their vehicle. Only one kidnapping is confirmed at this time.

Sylmar: At Sylmar Square, on Foothill Blvd and Sayre St, around 11:11 a.m. Photos show masked agents in the parking lot just blocks away from the San Fernando Home Depot raid.

Pacoima: At the Superior Grocers on Laurel Canyon Blvd and Van Nuys Blvd, around 11:14 a.m. Photo documentation shows a masked agent kidnapping a male.

Pacoima: At the Superior Grocers on Laurel Canyon Blvd and Osborne St, around 11:40 a.m. A photo shows an abandoned white truck left behind by a male and his coworker, who were both kidnapped by ICE, a separate case from the earlier Superior Grocers, just a mile down the street.

Canoga Park: On Canoga Ave and Roscoe Blvd, photo documentation shows four Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehending a man on the floor. Footage submitted to L.A. TACO.

West Hills: At the Lowe’s on Topanga Canyon Blvd, around 11:18 a.m. Video confirmation shows various ICE vehicles leaving the parking lot.

Fontana: On 6180 Cherry Ave, around 12:00 p.m. A truck is seen pulled over with local law enforcement, alongside two verified ICE vehicles that were present at a raid back in August in the IE. No one was kidnapped today. However, local law enforcement submitted a statement that this was only a municipal police stop. It’s importa nt to note that these two recognized vehicles have fake plates.

San Bernardino: around 9:45 a.m. A truck was stopped near the Autozone on Base Line St. The individual was confirmed to be kidnapped. On W Base Line St and N Mount Vernon Ave, around 9:45 a.m. A truck was stopped near the Autozone on Base Line St. The individual was confirmed to be kidnapped.

San Bernardino: On Massachusetts Ave and 17th St, around 10:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the stop of a work truck. They were ultimately released and not taken.