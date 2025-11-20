Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
RAIDS
Tuesday. November 18th. Day 166.
- Vista: On Victory Dr, around 6:00 a.m. A community watch member documented an immigration enforcement agent who was in the area. It’s unclear if anyone was taken.
- Vista: On 1744 University Dr, around 9:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen staging in a parking lot with at least one other agency.
- San Diego: At the 47th St Trolley Station, around 10:30 a.m. Community watch members and activists went to alert the community after questioning the presence of what appeared to be two federal immigration enforcement agents in a vehicle, eating hot Cheetos. Local activists stated that the vehicle left and returned, and chased him to the local trolley station as they attempted to arrest him. Another individual was arrested shortly afterwards for loudly alerting the community. L.A. TACO reached out to local law enforcement, whom the agents called on to the scene after the observers ran away. They told L.A. TACO that, as of yesterday, around 4:00 p.m., the only information in their report was that a Homeland Security agent called from one of their Headquarters to request aid, alleging that a “group” had formed around two agents. A chopper was even seen pursuing the individual, who received no charges. The other individual who was arrested earlier was released later that night and stated that while he was in the custody of immigration enforcement, he saw an elderly man in a wheelchair.
- Redlands: On 1799 Tennessee St, around 8:06 a.m. A father was kidnapped from his work truck after dropping his kids off at school. The two kids came to pick up his truck, his daughter crying, and the son, a sophomore, telling witnesses he was going to service the houses his father was supposed to do.
- Rialto: At the Walmart on Riverside and San Bernardino, around 8:00 a.m. Two ICE vehicles were seen circling the neighborhood, and were close to Walmart.
- San Bernardino: On Del Rosa, north of Baseline, around 9:43 a.m. Masked federal agents were seen with several cars pulled over. No confirmation if anyone was taken.
- Milpas: In Eastside Milpas on Mason and the surrounding neighborhoods, around 7:15 a.m. Masked federal agents were seen around the area.
- Santa Maria: On Highway 1 between the Space Base and Santa Maria, around 9:00 a.m., Federal agents were seen on the highway.
- Anaheim: At the Exxon gas station on East and Romneya, around 8:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man, but he wasn’t taken away.
- Santa Ana: At the Santa Ana Federal Building, around 7:55 a.m. Community watch teams had observed transit vehicles driving towards Orange County from Los Angeles. Santa Ana community watch teams found that the identical vehicles had entered the Federal Detention Center in Santa Ana and promptly left after a few moments.
- Long Beach/Signal Hill: At the Home Depot on 2450 Cherry Ave, around 9:25 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen scouting just outside the parking lot.
- Montebello: On Washington and Montebello, around 8:30 a.m. HSI and two ICE agents were seen in the targeted attack of an older man.
- Los Angeles: On Portola and Huntington, around 9:30 a.m. Up to five immigration enforcement vehicles were seen circling the El Sereno neighborhood. Community watch teams verified that at least one person was taken, and the agents were seen up until just before 2:00 p.m.
- Los Angeles: On 11975 Santa Monica Blvd, around 9:53 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen near the Chase bank.
- Los Angeles: On Lincoln and Venice, around 10:15 a.m. Community watch teams verified that there was an attempted kidnapping in the area. The person was let go.
- Los Angeles: At a Dunn-Edwards Paint shop on 11710 Santa Monica Blvd, around 10:20 a.m. Three to five people were taken.
- Los Angeles: On Olympic and 11th, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol kidnapped three individuals. However, one person was let go.
- Los Angeles: On Wilton and 5th, around 10:36 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man in a work truck; they eventually got back to their vehicle and drove off. No one was taken.
- Hollywood: Dunn-Edwards Paint Shop on La Brea and Sunset 10:36 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two men who were seen near the storefront.
Wednesday, November 19th. Day 167.
Long Beach: A man in an undisclosed neighborhood was targeted and kidnapped right outside their residence.
Carlsbad: At the Library on Dove Lane, around 7:22 a.m. Border Patrol was seen staging.
Santa Ana: On Harbor and Westminster, around 9:25 a.m. Two known ICE vehicles were seen scouting around the area.
Riverside: On Tyler and Gould, around 11:30 a.m. Community watch teams received footage of a potential raid and were able to verify that three individuals were kidnapped.
Perris: On Eighth and C, around 3:30 p.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving around a motel.
San Diego: On Coronado Bridge, earlier this morning, federal immigration agents kidnapped a man. A community watch member stopped by to see his vehicle left behind. He had an amazon delivery driver sticker on the back of his car, a bible on his dashboard, and an uneaten lunch.
San Diego: On 32nd and Commercial, around 9:30 a.m. A community watch member received notice from a family about a possible ICE agent outside their home. The community watcher identified the vehicle as immigration enforcement and alerted the community as the agent drove off.
Bellflower: On 10055 Flower St, around 8:37 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was spotted in the area.
Lakewood: At the Lakewood Mall, around 8:50 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen staging at the mall.
Bellflower: On Eucalyptus on Alondra, around 8:57 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped an older man who was riding on his bike.
Lakewood: At the Home Depot on Clark and Del Amo, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol raided the parking lot looking for day laborers and ultimately kidnapped five people.
Bellflower: Near the Denny’s on 17230 Lakewood Blvd, around 9:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man who was near the restaurant.
Norwalk: On Alondra and Studebaker, around 9:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving through the area.
Santa Fe Springs: On Alondra and Carmenita, around 9:55 a.m. Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving through the parking lot of a Starbucks.
Norwalk: Near the Troy and Bob’s Auto Shop off Pioneer an d Alondra, around 10:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one man out of the parking lot.
Bellflower: On Cerritos and Rosecrans, around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were questioning a man in the parking lot, but they ultimately let him go.
Cerritos: At the Home Depot on 10930 Alondra Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents went back and forth to the location at least four times today. At least two individuals were kidnapped at 9:50 a.m. During the chase one individual was seen running towards Cerritos College where he was eventually grabbed.
Paramount: At the Home Depot on 6400 Alondra Blvd around 11:52 a.m. Border Patrol and even an HSI Bearcat were seen during this raid.
Paramount: On Alondra and Orange, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving through the neighborhood.
Norwalk: On Excelsior, off Carmenita, around 12:00 p.m., Border Patrol agents pulled up to the Gorditas La Baja food truck and began questioning the workers and patrons. No one was taken away.
Burbank: A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen driving through the city's neighborhoods.
