Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

RAIDS

Tuesday. November 18th. Day 166.

Wednesday, November 19th. Day 167.

Long Beach: A man in an undisclosed neighborhood was targeted and kidnapped right outside their residence.

Carlsbad: At the Library on Dove Lane, around 7:22 a.m. Border Patrol was seen staging.

Santa Ana: On Harbor and Westminster, around 9:25 a.m. Two known ICE vehicles were seen scouting around the area.

Riverside: On Tyler and Gould, around 11:30 a.m. Community watch teams received footage of a potential raid and were able to verify that three individuals were kidnapped.

Perris: On Eighth and C, around 3:30 p.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving around a motel.

San Diego: On Coronado Bridge, earlier this morning, federal immigration agents kidnapped a man. A community watch member stopped by to see his vehicle left behind. He had an amazon delivery driver sticker on the back of his car, a bible on his dashboard, and an uneaten lunch.

San Diego: On 32nd and Commercial, around 9:30 a.m. A community watch member received notice from a family about a possible ICE agent outside their home. The community watcher identified the vehicle as immigration enforcement and alerted the community as the agent drove off.

Bellflower: On 10055 Flower St, around 8:37 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was spotted in the area.

Lakewood: At the Lakewood Mall, around 8:50 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen staging at the mall.

Bellflower: On Eucalyptus on Alondra, around 8:57 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped an older man who was riding on his bike.

Lakewood: At the Home Depot on Clark and Del Amo, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol raided the parking lot looking for day laborers and ultimately kidnapped five people.

Bellflower: Near the Denny’s on 17230 Lakewood Blvd, around 9:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man who was near the restaurant.

Norwalk: On Alondra and Studebaker, around 9:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving through the area.

Santa Fe Springs: On Alondra and Carmenita, around 9:55 a.m. Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving through the parking lot of a Starbucks.

Norwalk: Near the Troy and Bob’s Auto Shop off Pioneer an d Alondra, around 10:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one man out of the parking lot.

Bellflower: On Cerritos and Rosecrans, around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were questioning a man in the parking lot, but they ultimately let him go.

Cerritos: At the Home Depot on 10930 Alondra Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents went back and forth to the location at least four times today. At least two individuals were kidnapped at 9:50 a.m. During the chase one individual was seen running towards Cerritos College where he was eventually grabbed.

Paramount: At the Home Depot on 6400 Alondra Blvd around 11:52 a.m. Border Patrol and even an HSI Bearcat were seen during this raid.

Paramount: On Alondra and Orange, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving through the neighborhood.

Norwalk: On Excelsior, off Carmenita, around 12:00 p.m., Border Patrol agents pulled up to the Gorditas La Baja food truck and began questioning the workers and patrons. No one was taken away.

Burbank: A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen driving through the city's neighborhoods.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

