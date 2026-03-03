Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

Daily Memo: ICE Detains U.S. Citizen With Infant As Kavanaugh Stops Continue

Today, at a 7-Eleven in Victorville, four ICE agents in vehicles blocked off and stopped a woman with an infant in her vehicle and briefly detained her. She was eventually let go after they learned she is a U.S. citizen.

9:44 PM PST on March 2, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Today is Monday. March 2nd. It’s day 270.

[Friday. February 27.]

[Saturday. February 28.]

  • South LA: On McKinley and 53rd, 7:10 a.m. Three people were confirmed taken.

[Sunday. March 1.]

[Monday, March 2.]

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

The Bob Baker Puppeteer Guide to Eating In Los Angeles

March 2, 2026
Art

This Artist Peyote-Stitched 30,000 Beads on Utility Poles to Say “FUCK ICE”

L.A. artist Kimberly Dawn Robertson created “bead bombs,” fastening Native feminist resistance to the city.

Susana Canales Barrón
March 1, 2026
Art

Sunday Taquitos #17: The Human Touch

March 1, 2026
ICE

Los Angeles Father Dies Under ICE Custody — 9th Death This Year

This is a developing story.

February 28, 2026
Sports

Who Had a Better Opening Weekend Tailgate: LAFC vs L.A. Galaxy? We Checked Out Both

Whether you root for Team Son, Team Reus, or Team Let’s-All-Have-A-Good-Time, last weekend’s back-to-back games and tailgates were bangers.

February 28, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Wagyu Burgers From a Pro Skater and Michelin Starred Chef In Westwood

Plus a new Guatemalan cafe serving cardamom lattes and giving lessons in speaking K'iche in Boyle Heights.

February 27, 2026
See all posts