We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

Today is Monday. March 2nd. It’s day 270.

[Friday. February 27.]

[Saturday. February 28.]

South LA: On McKinley and 53rd, 7:10 a.m. Three people were confirmed taken.

[Sunday. March 1.]

Van Nuys: , ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle and handcuffing a man to force him into their vehicle. Moments later, a little boy hops out of the car. We are unsure if he was also taken. On Woodman Ave and Saticoy St, around 1:56 p.m. , ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle and handcuffing a man to force him into their vehicle. Moments later, a little boy hops out of the car. We are unsure if he was also taken.

Oceanside: Approximately six plainclothed and masked agents kidnapped an individual from a parking lot. Their vehicle was left behind. On Oceanside Blvd near a Chase Bank, around 11:00 a.m. Approximately six plainclothed and masked agents kidnapped an individual from a parking lot. Their vehicle was left behind.

[Monday, March 2.]

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS