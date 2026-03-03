We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Today is Monday. March 2nd. It’s day 270.
[Friday. February 27.]
- Santa Ana: On Birch St and Andrew Pl, around 8:00 a.m. A local ICE agent was seen pepper-spraying into the street, asking community members and residents to “back the f*ck up! Shut the f*ck up!” According to community watchers, one of the ICE vehicles used a kill switch to shut off the vehicle of the targeted individual. Nobody was kidnapped. 2nd Post.
- Fontana: On Arrow Route and Banana Ave, around 9:15 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that an elderly man was kidnapped at the intersection.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 8:40 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen again at the courthouse.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took at least two people after being released from custody from the jail.
- La Jolla: A community watcher was called to the area after ICE agents barricaded a family member inside a construction site. He recorded as he followed an ICE vehicle.
[Saturday. February 28.]
- South LA: On McKinley and 53rd, 7:10 a.m. Three people were confirmed taken.
[Sunday. March 1.]
- Van Nuys: On Woodman Ave and Saticoy St, around 1:56 p.m., ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle and handcuffing a man to force him into their vehicle. Moments later, a little boy hops out of the car. We are unsure if he was also taken.
- Oceanside: On Oceanside Blvd near a Chase Bank, around 11:00 a.m. Approximately six plainclothed and masked agents kidnapped an individual from a parking lot. Their vehicle was left behind.
[Monday, March 2.]
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 10:22 a.m. ICE agents were seen just outside the jail entrance. At least two people were taken.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan at the J&R Gas and Mini Mart on 505 S 30th St. According to a rapid responder, ICE and HSI agents kidnapped a man from the parking lot while on his way to work. A friend of the man took the car safely.
- Oceanside: In the Little Libby Lake community on Calle Montecito. ICE agents kidnapped at least two people, leaving their vehicles behind.
- El Cajon: On Cedar St and Graves Ave, around 12:27 p.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the area. According to community watchers, several more vehicles were seen later in the area attempting to take one person.
- Victorville: At a 7-Eleven on 15730 Roy Rogers Dr, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents stopped a woman with an infant in her vehicle and were briefly detained by the 7-Eleven. She was eventually let go. According to the community watchers, one ICE vehicle stopped her, and then four unmarked vehicles surrounded her.
- Ontario: On 951 N Haven Ave, around 10:40 a.m. Two identified ICE vehicles were in a parking lot.
- El Cajon: A local community watcher documented an ERO agent eating McDonald’s on duty.
- Mecca: On Hwy 86 and Ave 66, around 2:25 p.m. At least two marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving in the area.
- Indio: At the Home Depot on 42100 Jackson St, around 2:55 p.m. A marked Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 03/01/26 - Update to Feb 25th story: Jessica and Daughters are now in TJ and Jen Velasco was able to talk with them and see them. Go Fund me is her bio. Via @jen.velasco
- The fence returns to the Metropolitan Detention Center on 535 Alameda St.
- Federal officials cited four people on Thursday who were observing immigrants attending their appointments with Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego, according to volunteers who were involved.