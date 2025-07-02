Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE Raids

Boyle Heights Marched against ICE.

Fresh look at Florida’s Concentration Camp, aka Alligator Alcatraz

Mr. Checkpoint follows the trail of the Dodgers' majority owner and how he is profiting off ICE activities through his investments in private detention centers and surveillance.

L.A. mother says she was taken to U.S. border, being held until she self-deports.

“This woman was never arrested or ‘kidnapped’ by ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “If the media would have bothered to ask—ICE does not employ bounty hunters to make arrests. This bizarre tale about being picked up by bounty hunters, taken to an unmarked warehouse without access to food, water, or an attorney were clearly fabricated.”