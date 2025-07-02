Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE Raids
- Flower vendors taken in Studio City by the cemeteries, Video 2,
- Staging at USC
- Venice & Vermont older ladies, Video 2
- 40th and Hoover
- Abducted person while washing his car, Pic 2
- Tried to enter businesses in Toy District, Video 2
- Abduction by Santee Alley
- Tear gassed Maple Ave by Santee Alley Downtown L.A.
- Lennox
- Abduction on Bristol and Central in Santa Ana
- Paramount Home Depot
- Meeting at Cal State Dominguez hills parking lot
- Sepulveda in Carson
Boyle Heights Marched against ICE.
Fresh look at Florida’s Concentration Camp, aka Alligator Alcatraz
Mr. Checkpoint follows the trail of the Dodgers' majority owner and how he is profiting off ICE activities through his investments in private detention centers and surveillance.
L.A. mother says she was taken to U.S. border, being held until she self-deports.
“This woman was never arrested or ‘kidnapped’ by ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “If the media would have bothered to ask—ICE does not employ bounty hunters to make arrests. This bizarre tale about being picked up by bounty hunters, taken to an unmarked warehouse without access to food, water, or an attorney were clearly fabricated.”