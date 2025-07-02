Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

Daily Memo: ICE Denies Hiring Bounty Hunters or Abducting a Mother Being Held at a Border Warehouse and More

ICE hits downtown with tear gas, while ICE denying involvement in a mothers kidnapping or hiring bounty hunters. Trump debuts Alligator Alcatraz and Mr. Checkpoint follows the money trail from Dodger's ownership to ICE detention centers and surveillance.

10:33 PM PDT on July 1, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE Raids

Boyle Heights Marched against ICE.

Fresh look at Florida’s Concentration Camp, aka Alligator Alcatraz

Mr. Checkpoint follows the trail of the Dodgers' majority owner and how he is profiting off ICE activities through his investments in private detention centers and surveillance. 

L.A. mother says she was taken to U.S. border, being held until she self-deports.

“This woman was never arrested or ‘kidnapped’ by ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “If the media would have bothered to ask—ICE does not employ bounty hunters to make arrests. This bizarre tale about being picked up by bounty hunters, taken to an unmarked warehouse without access to food, water, or an attorney were clearly fabricated.”

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

ICE

What To Do If ICE Comes Knocking

Here's what is recommended if I.C.E. comes to your door.

July 1, 2025
Site News

Breaking: Eva Longoria Will Match Donations to L.A. TACO Up To $25,000

In a month in which too many prominent voices have chosen silence in the face of federally mandated mass deportations that target families, friends, and workers, we applaud and are endlessly grateful for Longoria’s generosity and actions. Thank you for seeing us and our hard work

July 1, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Featured

‘We Need Help:’ MacArthur Park Street Vendors Fear For Their Livelihood As ICE Raids Continue 

“I don't know if Karen Bass can do anything about these masked men that are hunting us down like animals, but we need help,” said a 59-year-old street vendor who preferred not to disclose his name. L.A. street vendors contribute an estimated $500 million annually to the local economy and while they are resilient, they are worried for the future.

July 1, 2025
News

Daily Memo: I.C.E. Returns to Home Depots After Raiding Street Vendors All Weekend and More

ICE continues its raid of taco stands into the weekend leaving a number of them abandoned, but returned to the Home Depots on Monday. More kids of street vendors are seeing taking over their parents food operations. Is Border Patrol questioning itself? Plus, the DOJ has been busy.

June 30, 2025
Food

4th of July Carne Asada: As American as Hot Dogs and Burgers

Hot dogs and hamburgers are American classics. But they were once immigrant foods too—German sausages and minced meat patties that got Americanized into something new. Carne asada is on that same trajectory.

June 30, 2025
Events

Early Birdz’ ‘Coffee Raves’ Offer L.A. An Inclusive, Sober Morning Dance Party 

Amid all the chaos and unrest going on in Los Angeles right now, this incredibly inclusive event celebrates all religions and people, said one two-time attendee.

June 30, 2025
See all posts