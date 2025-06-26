Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Today was relatively quiet, which is concerning, and we suspect, based on the tips coming in, that ICE may be changing its tactics. Multiple sources indicated that instead of staying silent when asked to identify themselves, they’ve started saying “Federal Agents.”

The rapid response teams also reported that today’s ICE vehicles were driving regular cars with regular license plates and regular tags. “We had no idea it was them.” They also appear to have shifted their target areas, focusing on neighborhoods and side streets to grab landscapers and individuals while avoiding exposed areas with a significant public presence.

ICE RAIDS:

OTHER NEWS:

Our reporter Aisha Wallace-Palomares sat down with Adrian Andrew Martinez, the 20-year-old U.S. citizen who was taken while at his job at Walmart in Pico Rivera. Adrian gives us insight into what happened while he was detained, and also informs us that Walmart has fired him due to his arrest.

Security guards who were hired by activist Edin Alex Enamorado to protect street vendors have announced that they will return to protect street vendors from ICE again.

The President of Mexico responds to the violent arrest and detainment of Narciso Barranco, the landscaper and father of three U.S. marines who was brutalized by masked agents.