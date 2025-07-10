Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
- Pasadena no sleepers harassed by PD
- Santa Ana Checking buses
- Euclid and La Palma Car Wash in OC
- College and Katella
- 1st & Standard guns drawn on a van
- Corona
- Anaheim In-N-Out Bus Stop
- Parris several areas
- Azuza chased someone into an apartment
- Artesia seen staging at Seafood City parking lot
- Montebello Minivan ran off the road
OTHER NEWS
Huntington Park unanimously passes “Sanctuary City Ordinance”
LAist reports that No-shows at some local hospitals and clinics have increased since immigration agents descended on Los Angeles last month, according to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.
Pasadena joins multi-city class action lawsuit against Trump
Attorneys Denied Access To Day Labor Advocates Arrested By Feds At Home Depot In Van Nuys.
22 Places To Volunteer Your Skills For Immigrants and Angelenos In Need Right Now