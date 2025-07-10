Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Run a Minivan Off the Road in Montebello and More

Witnesses say agents ran a minivan off the road in Montebello, Huntington Park declares itself a Sanctuary City, and more

10:13 PM PDT on July 9, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

Huntington Park unanimously passes “Sanctuary City Ordinance”

LAist reports that No-shows at some local hospitals and clinics have increased since immigration agents descended on Los Angeles last month, according to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Update on Narcisso Barranco

Pasadena joins multi-city class action lawsuit against Trump

Attorneys Denied Access To Day Labor Advocates Arrested By Feds At Home Depot In Van Nuys

22 Places To Volunteer Your Skills For Immigrants and Angelenos In Need Right Now

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

