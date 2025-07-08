Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
JULY 7TH, 2025
- Downey: ICE followed a woman and abducted her as soon as she arrived at the Amapola market
- Simi Valley
- Carpinteria
- Walnut Park
July 6th, 2025
- East LA: Agents posing after taking taquero, Don Tacho
- Pasadena
- Atlantic & Whittier was hit hard, leaving the streets and stands empty.
- Ventura Blvd: ICE is seen chasing a man.
July 5th, 2025
- Woodland Hills, Home Depot took at least one person.
- Van Nuys: Taking people from inside Home Depot. Witness says they took over 20 people, including street vendor.s
- Vanowen Costco
Border Patrol Chief: “Get used to us.”
The wife of a street vendor taken on Santa Monica & Western shares her experience.
The son of one of the older ladies that were taken from the corner of Venice and Western is out on that corner trying to sell tamales now in her absence.