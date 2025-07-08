Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE RAIDS

JULY 7TH, 2025

July 6th, 2025

July 5th, 2025

Border Patrol Chief: “Get used to us.”

The wife of a street vendor taken on Santa Monica & Western shares her experience.

The son of one of the older ladies that were taken from the corner of Venice and Western is out on that corner trying to sell tamales now in her absence.