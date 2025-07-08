Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ICE Show at McArthur Park as We Pass The 30-day Mark and More

ICE raids continue as Border Patrol puts on a big militarised show at McArthur Park.

10:16 PM PDT on July 7, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

JULY 7TH, 2025

July 6th, 2025

July 5th, 2025

Border Patrol Chief: “Get used to us.”

The wife of a street vendor taken on Santa Monica & Western shares her experience.

The son of one of the older ladies that were taken from the corner of Venice and Western is out on that corner trying to sell tamales now in her absence.  

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

