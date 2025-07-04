Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS:
- Anaheim Car Wash, Video 2: Agents raided and took several employees.
- Anaheim Home Depot: spotted taking what appears to be a customer.
- Fullerton Harbor Blvd & Union: Agents raided a car wash where they were confronted and asked for a warrant, but still proceeded to take people.
- Santa Ana: Agents took a father at 5:00 am who was going to work.
- Whittier auto shop: Agents took a wife who was working while the husband hid and escaped.
- 4th st and Coronado: Agents are seen chasing someone down the street.
- Montebello: Agents are seen in the neighborhood
- Montebello: A car wash was raided. One of their vehicles is spotted with Mexican plates.
- Huntington Park Home Depot
- Paramount: Agents spotted taking a man who tried to hide behind a bush.
- Downey: Agents spotted at another car wash.
- Downey: Agents took a customer.
- South Gate: Agents took one man to the ground before arresting him outside El Super.
- Santa Fe Springs: Agents took tree trimmers working on a parking lot.
- Downey Tree trimmers: Agents took tree trimmers working at a public park.
- Moreno Valley: Agents were questioning gardeners in their vehicle.
In other news:
LAPD chief instructs officers to verify the identity of federal immigration agents. “Facing concerns from the community about unidentified federal agents and people posing as them, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has issued new guidance for officers responding to the scene of possible immigration enforcement actions.
McDonnell discussed the policy publicly at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. He said he issued the guidance on June 27.
According to McDonnell’s comments on Tuesday, the policy states that LAPD officers responding to the scene of potential federal immigration enforcement actions are required to:
- Request a supervisor if one is not already present
- Verify the credentials of the supervisor or federal agent in charge if the agents are not clearly identifiable
- Capture that verification on body-worn cameras “to ensure transparency and accountability”
At the commissioner’s meeting, McDonnell said officers have been instructed to take “appropriate enforcement action” if they determine an individual is not a legitimate federal enforcement officer. Those actions may include detaining or arresting the individual for impersonating a peace officer.
A Protest was led at the Home Depot on Slauson and Western with Union del Barrio, along with other groups, including Cielo, who were told “Media is not allowed on private property.”
Also, we’re starting to hear from children who are losing their parents.
A young girl tears up as she asks an LAPD officer, Why won’t they protect them?
A young girl cries as she tells the public of the abuses her 64-year-old father, who was arrested while delivering tortillas, is facing at the Adelanto detention.