Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today.

LAPD chief instructs officers to verify the identity of federal immigration agents. “Facing concerns from the community about unidentified federal agents and people posing as them, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell has issued new guidance for officers responding to the scene of possible immigration enforcement actions.

McDonnell discussed the policy publicly at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. He said he issued the guidance on June 27.

According to McDonnell’s comments on Tuesday, the policy states that LAPD officers responding to the scene of potential federal immigration enforcement actions are required to:

Request a supervisor if one is not already present

Verify the credentials of the supervisor or federal agent in charge if the agents are not clearly identifiable

Capture that verification on body-worn cameras “to ensure transparency and accountability”

At the commissioner’s meeting, McDonnell said officers have been instructed to take “appropriate enforcement action” if they determine an individual is not a legitimate federal enforcement officer. Those actions may include detaining or arresting the individual for impersonating a peace officer.

A Protest was led at the Home Depot on Slauson and Western with Union del Barrio, along with other groups, including Cielo, who were told “Media is not allowed on private property.”

Also, we’re starting to hear from children who are losing their parents.

A young girl tears up as she asks an LAPD officer, Why won’t they protect them?

A young girl cries as she tells the public of the abuses her 64-year-old father, who was arrested while delivering tortillas, is facing at the Adelanto detention.