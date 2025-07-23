Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 47.
ICE ACTIVITY
- From yesterday at Stater Bros in Ontario:
- ICE agents shoving and threatening minors.
- Video of the U.S. citizen being detained.
- U.S. citizen tells his side of the story. "They were shoving my head against the ground, elbowed me and they used, forcefully, a baton to really pierce my side," Pina told Eyewitness News. He was released when a supervisor was taken into custody. Pina's family said he's in the hospital after he passed out twice and couldn't stop vomiting. They believe he was given a concussion by the agents as they placed him under arrest.
- La Brea and Slauson: A gardener was picked up while working and his truck was left abandoned.
- DTLA area of Wilshire & 6th: A person claiming to have papers is taken by ICE agents.
- Camarillo: A person is taken.
- Encinitas Home Depot: 2 People were taken according to witnesses.
- Soldier stands in front of the downtown federal building in protest while wearing his full uniform and holding an American Flag during the 24/7 protest.
- We get a glimpse into a NY detention room inside their Manhattan office where people are being held for weeks.
OTHER ICE NEWS
- Why does ICE target so many day laborers and farm workers? According to Lulac, private prisons like GEO and CoreCivic are using them for cheap labor to maintain their prisons, paying them $1 for a day of labor. Net profits from the prisons are then being contributed back to the republican PACs to help their re-election campaigns. Meanwhile, detainees are being charged $1 minute for a phone call, $11 for toothpaste, and $3.50 for a can of tuna.
- L.A. Times story: Javier Diaz Santana, 32, is deaf, a DACA recipient, that was shipped to Texas when masked ICE agents raided his San Gabriel Valley workplace. He thought that presenting his Real ID driver’s license would keep him safe. Instead, Diaz was arrested and sent to an immigration detention center in El Paso, where he stayed for nearly one month. When he was finally released, officers put a black monitor on his left ankle.
- Lulac reports that the government is proposing using military bases now to hold detainees due to current detention centers being overwhelmed. They are considering building tents similar to Alligator Alcatraz.
- Did Border Patrol commit an ‘egregious violation’ in Sacramento immigration arrests?
- The federal agency maintains it did not violate any court order, saying officers spent time on surveillance, checking license plates two days before and looking up people’s immigration history on federal databases. “100%, we wouldn’t have done the operation if we felt what we were doing was violating any standing orders,” David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector, told The Sacramento Bee on Friday.
