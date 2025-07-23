Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: ICE is Getting Busy and Bolder Despite Restraining Orders and More

ICE and Border Patrol continue their assault on individuals all over the southland taking people from a Home Depot in Encenitas a gardener in South Los Angeles, and more.

9:52 PM PDT on July 22, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 47.

ICE ACTIVITY

OTHER ICE NEWS

  • Why does ICE target so many day laborers and farm workers? According to Lulac, private prisons like GEO and CoreCivic are using them for cheap labor to maintain their prisons, paying them $1 for a day of labor. Net profits from the prisons are then being contributed back to the republican PACs to help their re-election campaigns. Meanwhile, detainees are being charged $1 minute for a phone call, $11 for toothpaste, and $3.50 for a can of tuna. 
  • L.A. Times story: Javier Diaz Santana, 32, is deaf, a DACA recipient, that was shipped to Texas when masked ICE agents raided his San Gabriel Valley workplace. He thought that presenting his Real ID driver’s license would keep him safe. Instead, Diaz was arrested and sent to an immigration detention center in El Paso, where he stayed for nearly one month. When he was finally released, officers put a black monitor on his left ankle.
  • Lulac reports that the government is proposing using military bases now to hold detainees due to current detention centers being overwhelmed. They are considering building tents similar to Alligator Alcatraz. 
  • Did Border Patrol commit an ‘egregious violation’ in Sacramento immigration arrests?
    • The federal agency maintains it did not violate any court order, saying officers spent time on surveillance, checking license plates two days before and looking up people’s immigration history on federal databases. “100%, we wouldn’t have done the operation if we felt what we were doing was violating any standing orders,” David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector, told The Sacramento Bee on Friday.

ON L.A. TACOWhat To Do If ICE Stops You In a Car, On a Bus, Or In a Train

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

