Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 46.
ICE Activity
Weekend:
- Valley Blvd: Agents were seen abducting a man off the street.
- Santa Ana: A violent abduction was recorded by a pregnant woman of her husband being violently taken out of his vehicle after he was stopped while making a right turn. Agents then asked her to move the car after she replied that she didn’t have a license. They insisted she move it herself, to which she replied, “How do you expect me to move it? It’s against the law. I don’t have a license.” Police came by after to check on the vehicle, which was found damaged with broken windows, broken door handle, and abandoned.
Today:
- Hill St., Los Angeles: Arrest
- Irvine Spectrum Center: Asian man was pulled over and questioned while his wife and children were in a separate vehicle as well. He was eventually released.
- Riverside: Agents were caught taunting people by calling them out by name over the loudspeaker while in their vehicles.
- San Diego: Agents spotted in their vehicles who then sped off when they were caught by a member of the community.
- Ventura: Caught picking up one of their undercovers and pretending he was being arrested.
- Home Gardens: Frightened people in the car record the moment ICE breaks their windows.
- Stockton: Stockton police came out to provide ICE protection as agents made multiple arrests.
- Ontario Stater Bros on Holt: According to a press conference held after the incident, a U.S. Citizen was taken, and two other individuals. Witnesses allege that Ontario Police officers participated in the arrest of one of the individuals, potentially violating California's SB 54, the California Values Act. This Stater Bros is a corner where day laborers hang out waiting for work.
- Ontario: Another Ontario Police officer was caught assisting in an ICE abduction.
OTHER NEWS
- Did Border Patrol commit an ‘egregious violation’ in Sacramento immigration arrests?
- The federal agency maintains it did not violate any court order, saying officers spent time on surveillance, checking license plates two days before and looking up people’s immigration history on federal databases. “100%, we wouldn’t have done the operation if we felt what we were doing was violating any standing orders,” David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector, told The Sacramento Bee on Friday.
- 252 Venezuelans were taken from CECOT in el Salvador to Venezuelen Custody. Their stories are being told of torture, beatings, lack of nutrition, and zero communication for four months.
- Whittier residents are protesting outside Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri’s business for not speaking out against ICE.
- A judge last week dropped charges against the Huntington Park family, whose front door was blown off when ICE attempted to arrest them for a car accident in Bell. This was the incident in which the black jeep rear-ended an ICE truck that was in pursuit of a car wash employee in Bell, which sparked the community to come out and confront ICE.
- The 700 Marines are leaving this week, according to the Pentagon.
- USBP Sector Chief Puts out another propaganda video with footage from the raid at Glass House in Camarillo, in Ventura County, not in L.A., saying, “we’re not leaving L.A.”
L.A. TACO
- L.A. Police Cite ‘Anti-Homeless’ Law To Sweep Anti-ICE Camp Outside Federal Building