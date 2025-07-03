I Was High at Noma When Rene Redzepi Told Me He Was Opening In L.A.

I couldn’t process that the scoop of a lifetime before he publicized it was hitting my ears, as an L.A.-raised food-obsessed person, and I was trying my best to “play it cool.” While we can focus on the optics of opening a pop-up fine dining restaurant during an I.C.E. siege that will be inaccessible to too many, Noma’s arrival in Los Angeles is a monumental event, as it’s not just any fine dining restaurant—it’s the fine dining restaurant that redefined culinary innovation globally, raising foraging and hyper-local ingredients to an art form.