News

Daily Memo: Feds Drag Men From Trucks and Sidewalks, Backlash Against Home Depot, Lawsuits are Coming and More

ICE raids continue as people are dragged from the streets and out of their work trucks and lawsuits have started against the Federal Government.

1:05 PM PDT on July 3, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Community organizers are walking into Home Depots and asking managers to send copies of their letters to upper management, encouraging them to protect day laborers, vendors, and clients. 

Also ...

The Plaintiffs Include:

  • Three people who were grabbed at a Pasadena bus stop and were held in the infamous B-18, the basement of the Federal Building.
  • One of the first U.S. Citizens who was racially profiled in East L.A. 
  • A U.S. Citizen who was targeted three times while working at a Baldwin Park car wash.
  • United Farm Workers 
  • CHIRLA  
  • Los Angeles Worker Center Network
  • Immigration Defenders Law Center. 

The Defendants Include: 

  • Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security 
  • Todd Lyons, Director of I.C.E. 
  • Rodney Scott, the commissioner of CBP
  • Michael Banks, the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol
  • Kash Patel, the FBI Director
  • Pam Bondi, The U.S. Attorney General 
  • and more

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

