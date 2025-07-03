Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
- Vignes St in L.A., a man was carried into a vehicle as he pleaded for help.
- Boyle Heights, a water delivery driver pulled from the truck
- Van Nuys Home Depot
- Gardena
- Hollywood Home Depot
- Oakwood, behind Abbot Kenny in Venice
- Huntington Park followed someone home, but no one was taken due to the community.
- Compton, with the tank making arrests.
- Teachers in Pasadena continue protesting after two weeks at their local Home Depot
- Community organizers are walking into Home Depots and asking managers to send copies of their letters to upper management, encouraging them to protect day laborers, vendors, and clients.
Also ...
- A lawsuit was filed by multiple organizations and victims against Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and ICE. Video of the announcement.
The Plaintiffs Include:
- Three people who were grabbed at a Pasadena bus stop and were held in the infamous B-18, the basement of the Federal Building.
- One of the first U.S. Citizens who was racially profiled in East L.A.
- A U.S. Citizen who was targeted three times while working at a Baldwin Park car wash.
- United Farm Workers
- CHIRLA
- Los Angeles Worker Center Network
- Immigration Defenders Law Center.
The Defendants Include:
- Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security
- Todd Lyons, Director of I.C.E.
- Rodney Scott, the commissioner of CBP
- Michael Banks, the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol
- Kash Patel, the FBI Director
- Pam Bondi, The U.S. Attorney General
- and more
- The United States Attorney's Office announced that a Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Alejandro Orellana today. Orellana's indictment states that handing out face-masks was "knowingly conspired and agreed with each other to aid and abet other individuals in the commission and attempted commission of an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere with a law enforcement officer..."
- MALDEF, a Latino civil rights organization, is taking a first step toward a civil lawsuit and asking the federal government to pay damages of $1 million to, Job Garcia, a United States citizen who was assaulted and unlawfully detained by federal immigration officers in front of a Home Depot.