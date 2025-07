Feds had LAPD and L.A. Sanitation clear protesters from across the street of the federal building, where they’ve been demonstrating since Friday against ICE after they witnessed women and children in handcuffs taken into the building. According to L.A. TACO reporter who was on the scene, “They're citing 41.18, a law typically used to criminalize the homeless, that prohibits people from storing personal property on public sidewalks within 500' of “sensitive sites." Police claim that there's a daycare in the Federal Building that’s within 300 feet of the protesters' staging area. At some point in the day, a protester allegedly kicked one of the feds in the nuts . Looks like he may have gotten away.