It’s day 43.

ICE ACTIVITY

OTHER NEWS

Whittier drama: Congresswoman Linda Sanchez just called out Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri for not doing or saying shit about ICE!

Disgruntled National Guard members are reportedly shitting in Humvees and in showers at the Southern California base, prompting increased bathroom security. At least one company commander and one battalion commander who objected to the mission were reassigned. About 105 members of the deployment sought counseling from behavioral health officers. This is all in a recent article by the NY Times titled, “Trump’s National Guard Troops Are Questioning Their Mission in L.A.”

Mom of 3 'abducted' by 'bounty hunters' in South LA charged with faking her own kidnapping: DOJ

