DAILY MEMO: A Federal Police Officer Gets Kicked in the Nuts and More

ICE attempted to enter a home in Huntington Park met resistance from the community. The national guard is feeling pretty shitty (literally) about the whole situation and a federal officer got kicked in the nuts.

9:44 PM PDT on July 18, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

It’s day 43.

ICE ACTIVITY

  • ICE was in Huntington Park, allegedly executing an arrest warrant at the home of Tacos Los Huicholes' sister. The neighborhood came out to confront ICE, which, according to witnesses, did not show the arrest warrant. After the incident, the community followed ICE to the Huntington Police Department parking lot, where they attempted to change a tire, but eventually had their vehicle towed instead. 
  • Milagro, the woman who suffered a medical emergency as she was being abducted by ICE outside her apartment in Sherman Oaks and taken to Glendale Memorial Hospital, was taken to Anaheim Global Medical Center. Witnesses say, “Milagros was forcibly dragged kicking and screaming out of a side exit of Glendale Memorial Hospital by three plain-clothed people with face masks who presented what appeared to be a federal warrant.” 
  • In San Diego, a person recorded his interaction with an overly aggressive Border Patrol Agent who pulled him over. 
  • The long-awaited McCarthur Park Border Patrol propaganda video has been released.
  • Feds had LAPD and L.A. Sanitation clear protesters from across the street of the federal building, where they’ve been demonstrating since Friday against ICE after they witnessed women and children in handcuffs taken into the building. According to L.A. TACO reporter who was on the scene, “They're citing 41.18, a law typically used to criminalize the homeless, that prohibits people from storing personal property on public sidewalks within 500' of “sensitive sites." Police claim that there's a daycare in the Federal Building that’s within 300 feet of the protesters' staging area. At some point in the day, a protester allegedly kicked one of the feds in the nuts. Looks like he may have gotten away. 

OTHER NEWS

  • Whittier drama: Congresswoman Linda Sanchez just called out Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri for not doing or saying shit about ICE!
  • Disgruntled National Guard members are reportedly shitting in Humvees and in showers at the Southern California base, prompting increased bathroom security. At least one company commander and one battalion commander who objected to the mission were reassigned. About 105 members of the deployment sought counseling from behavioral health officers. This is all in a recent article by the NY Times titled, “Trump’s National Guard Troops Are Questioning Their Mission in L.A.”
  • Mom of 3 'abducted' by 'bounty hunters' in South LA charged with faking her own kidnapping: DOJ

On L.A. TACO

Pets Left Behind Due to L.A.’s ICE Raids Are Urgently In Need of New Home

Memo Torres
Memo Torres

