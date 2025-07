ICE is gaining access to trove of Medicaid records, adding new peril for immigrants. “ICE will use the CMS data to allow ICE to receive identity and location information on aliens identified by ICE,” the agreement says. The Times reports that undocumented immigrants are not permitted to enroll in Medicaid, a joint federal and state program that helps cover medical costs for low-income individuals. The program also limits benefits for other lawfully present immigrants, with some required to undergo waiting periods before they can receive coverage. However, federal law requires states to offer emergency Medicaid, coverage that pays for lifesaving services in emergency rooms to everyone, including non-U.S. citizens.