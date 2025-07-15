Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
Friday
- Women and children in handcuffs were being unloaded from vans inside the parking garage of the federal building.
- Protesters were outside all night as Marines stood guard. Federal police at one point came out, pulled one peaceful protester from the street onto federal property, and arrested him.
- An agitator was also spotted trying to infiltrate the protesters. As she was called out and questioned by protesters, DHS came to her defense.
Saturday & Sunday:
- Following the approved restraining order granted on Friday to stop DHS from conducting indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling, the weekend saw the first break in ICE activity in the southland since they started on June 6th.
- An old man in a walker was spotted detained inside the federal building last night.
Monday
- ICE and Border Patrol agents went back out to the streets since the federal restraining order was granted on Friday. It appears that in most abductions today, agents claim to have warrants. Even so, we have at least one confirmed report where agents never showed a warrant as they abducted a mother, although claiming to have one. This woman was taken to a Norwalk medical facility after she passed out during the arrest. She was then taken to the downtown federal building, where they still declined to show their son the arrest warrant.
- A similar arrest was posted by Border Patrol Sector Chief Bovino in which “a warrant gave us a window of opportunity.”
- South Gate
- El Monte
- Cypress Park
- Staging at Terminal Island
- Montebello, According to witnesses, “At 8:15 AM today, 7/14, near Garfield and Via Campo, at the Kalaveras Restaurant parking lot, ICE agents surrounded an employee in his car. They broke the window and forcefully detained the individual. Nearby preschool staff began recording the incident, but stopped when ICE agents aggressively approached them.”
- Basset in SGV making an arrest
OTHER NEWS
- A Federal court grants temporary restraining orders, blocking DHS indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling and denying immigrants access to counsel.
- The ruling is limited to the seven-county jurisdiction of the US Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles and surrounding areas.
- The Trump administration will appeal this order.
- Each detainee is assigned a threat level by ICE on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being the highest. Those without a criminal record are classified as having “no ICE threat level.” As of June 23, the latest data available, 84% of detainees had no threat level.
- Trump officials vow to intensify immigration raids despite legal challenges, bad polls, public backlash.
- Is your family member or client at Alligator Alcatraz? The Miami Herald obtained a list.
- ICE declares millions of undocumented immigrants ineligible for bond hearings. A memo from the agency’s acting director instructs officers to hold immigrants who entered the country illegally “for the duration of their removal proceedings,” which can take months or years.
- “This is their way of putting in place nationwide a method of detaining even more people,” said Greg Chen, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “It’s requiring the detention of far more people without any real review of their individual circumstances.”
- Gallup poll summary via L.A. Times:
- A Gallup poll published this month shows that fewer Americans than in June 2024 back strict border enforcement measures and more now favor offering undocumented immigrants living in the country pathways to citizenship. The percentage of respondents who want immigration reduced dropped from 55% in 2024 to 30% in the current poll, reversing a years-long trend of rising immigration concerns.
- While the desire for less immigration has declined among all major political parties, the decrease among Republicans was significant — down 40% from last year. Among independents, the preference for less immigration is down 21%, and among Democrats it’s down 12%, according to the poll.
- The poll also showed that a record-high 79% of adults consider immigration beneficial to the country and only 17% believe it is a negative, a record low for the poll.