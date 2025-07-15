Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

(Thank you to COFAX, “Serving LA breakfast since 2012 with locations in Fairfax and Culver City,” for helping us bring you today's Daily Memo.

ICE RAIDS

Friday

Saturday & Sunday:

Following the approved restraining order granted on Friday to stop DHS from conducting indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling, the weekend saw the first break in ICE activity in the southland since they started on June 6th.

An old man in a walker was spotted detained inside the federal building last night.

Monday

OTHER NEWS