Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Santa Monica and More

8:54 PM PDT on October 17, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, October 17th. It’s day 134. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

  • Anaheim: Near John Marshall Park on La Palma Ave and Anaheim Shores Dr, around 6:00 a.m. Neighbors noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the area and took a quick video, Community watch teams verified it as an ICE vehicle.
  • Inglewood: At the Home Depot at 8801 S La Cienega Blvd, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped five day laborers and two tamal vendors.
  • Santa Monica: At the Santa Monica Car Wash & Detailing on 2510 Pico Blvd, around 10:15 a.m. Local rapid responder confirmed four employees were taken, as well as a woman who was just walking by the neighboring Gilbert’s Restaurant. 
  • San Pedro: At Terminal Island, around 12:15 p.m. The Harbor Area Peace Patrols documented heavy staging in the area.
  • San Bernardino: On G St and Baseline, around 12:36 p.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of an individual.
  • Fontana: On Mango Ave and Foothill Blvd, around 2:00 p.m. Community watch confirmed four kidnappings at this intersection. 

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE NEWS

  • Barbara May is home! The newlywed who was detained by ICE during her green card interview has been released.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

