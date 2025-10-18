Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, October 17th. It’s day 134.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Anaheim: Near John Marshall Park on La Palma Ave and Anaheim Shores Dr, around 6:00 a.m. Neighbors noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the area and took a quick video, Community watch teams verified it as an ICE vehicle.

Inglewood: At the At the Home Depot at 8801 S La Cienega Blvd , around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped five day laborers and two tamal vendors.

Santa Monica: At the Santa Monica Car Wash & Detailing on 2510 Pico Blvd, around 10:15 a.m. Local rapid responder confirmed four employees were taken, as well as a woman who was just walking by the neighboring Gilbert's Restaurant.

San Pedro: At Terminal Island, around 12:15 p.m. The Harbor Area Peace Patrols documented heavy staging in the area.

San Bernardino: On G St and Baseline, around 12:36 p.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of an individual.

Fontana: On Mango Ave and Foothill Blvd, around 2:00 p.m. Community watch confirmed four kidnappings at this intersection.

IN OTHER ICE NEWS

Barbara May is home! The newlywed who was detained by ICE during her green card interview has been released.

