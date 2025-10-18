Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Friday, October 17th. It’s day 134.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Anaheim: Near John Marshall Park on La Palma Ave and Anaheim Shores Dr, around 6:00 a.m. Neighbors noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the area and took a quick video, Community watch teams verified it as an ICE vehicle.
- Inglewood: At the Home Depot at 8801 S La Cienega Blvd, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped five day laborers and two tamal vendors.
- Santa Monica: At the Santa Monica Car Wash & Detailing on 2510 Pico Blvd, around 10:15 a.m. Local rapid responder confirmed four employees were taken, as well as a woman who was just walking by the neighboring Gilbert’s Restaurant.
- San Pedro: At Terminal Island, around 12:15 p.m. The Harbor Area Peace Patrols documented heavy staging in the area.
- San Bernardino: On G St and Baseline, around 12:36 p.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of an individual.
- Fontana: On Mango Ave and Foothill Blvd, around 2:00 p.m. Community watch confirmed four kidnappings at this intersection.
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE NEWS
- Barbara May is home! The newlywed who was detained by ICE during her green card interview has been released.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.