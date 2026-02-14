Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Has Left Los Angeles, ICE Carries On Taking Around 25 People This Week

The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base. While we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks. 

7:27 PM PST on February 13, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Today is the 252nd day since the ICE siege of L.A. started, and I’ve been waiting a long time to say this: So here I go . . . The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base. 

This comes at the end of the same week as Border Czar Tom Homan announced that they are ending the surge in Minneapolis. BUT, and a HUGE Sir Mix-a-lot-sized BUT, ICE is still here, and while we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks. 

I’ve also seen some people in community chats confused about today's government shutdown, who believe it will pause immigration enforcement. Let me be clear, it will NOT. The previous shutdown did not stop the raids, and neither will this one. In fact, TIME magazine reports that thanks to the big beautiful bill, they have more than a big beautiful cushion to keep operating through the shutdown. ICE will still make collateral arrests, meaning they’ll take anyone in the vicinity of a target they’re going after. 

We also know they’re expanding their field offices, with new leases in Irving, San Diego, Van Nuys, and Santa Ana. Not only that, they’re planning a massive expansion of detention centers to hold up to 100,000 immigrants. That number should scare you; they’re already over 73,000, the most in the history of the U.S. What is clearly happening is a restructuring and reordering of ICE, border patrol, and their tactics. 

Tom Homan, the architect of the biggest mass deportations in history under Obama and the family separation strategy at the border in Trump’s first term, has emphasized that mass deportation is still the goal. 

So while they reorganize themselves, everyone should take the time to reorganize themselves here, too. Make a family preparedness plan of contacts and actions for your family and children, especially. Educate yourselves on your rights if ICE shows up at your home, work, or school. Go to a training session. 

And most importantly, now is the time to pay attention to your local leaders. Pay attention to your city council meetings, your school boards, your mayors, and representatives. It’s election season. The Trump administration is planning to make it more difficult to vote, if not cancel elections, as he has said multiple times. Paying attention to your local politics is more important now than ever in your life during these historic and unprecedented times. So for now, while everyone can breathe a little easier, study, prepare, and don’t let your guard down because ICE hasn’t gone away. 

Stay Safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Tuesday, Feb 10th. Day 249.

  • Santa Ana: On First St and Lyon St, around 6:40 a.m. A community watcher recorded his interaction with local ICE agents. They had boxed in a white truck and were questioning the driver, who was eventually released.
  • Santa Ana: At the El Farol Market on 1840 S Standard Ave, three federal agents kidnapped someone in the parking lot. 
  • San Bernardino: On Victoria Ave and Baseline St, around 8:20 a.m. Local ICE agents can be seen pulling over a vehicle.
  • Montclair: On Mills and Kingsley, around 5:50 a.m. Community observers confirmed ICE's presence in the area. They were still around at 6:20 a.m.
  • Pomona: On Indian Hill and Keystone, before 6:45 a.m. Local ICE vehicles were spotted in the area, and community observers alerted residents. Two people were reported taken. 
  • Riverside: Evans and Grace Street, 7:30  a.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was kidnapped.
  • Ontario: On Vineyard and Riverside Ave, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a work truck.
  • Ontario: On Philadelphia St and Vineyard Ave, around 9:08 a.m. ICE agents used the Ontario Soccer Park to stage. According to community watchers, the soccer complex’s gate is usually locked. It was initially believed to have been opened by local police, but a correction was posted stating thatthe gate was indeed locked. 
  • San Bernardino: On Baseline St and Victoria Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Three HSI agents kidnapped a man outside of Christy’s Donuts.
  • Indio: On Jackson St and Highway 111, around 10:20 a.m. Four local ICE agents were seen grabbing and forcing a man into their vehicle. Two of those agents were plain-clothed.
  • Santa Ana: 9:30 a.m. ICE Vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
  • Orange County: Street Macfadden, video claims one person was taken.
  • Escondido: Home Depot, E. Valley Pkwy. One person was confirmed kidnapped after their vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot. 

Wednesday, Wed 11th. Day 250.

  • South Central: On Washington Blvd and Central Ave, around 7:30 p.m. A local ICE vehicle was seen in the Tacos Gavilan parking lot.
  • Long Beach: 6th St and Junipero Ave, around 2:00 p.m. Community watchers stated that at least one person was taken near this intersection. 
  • Santa Barbara: At the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 7:48 a.m. ICE cars were seen in the parking lot. Community watchers noted that the vehicles returned to their Camarillo Office on 321 Cortez Cir by 8:51 a.m.
  • Tustin: On Tustin Village Way and Alliance Ave, 7:45 a.m. Community watchers noted local ICE vehicles in the area and were soon pressured out of the community. Before departing, the local agents threatened to arrest the volunteers.
  • Lancaster: Avenue J-5 and 2nd Street East. HSI investigation with the nature of the operation unclear. 
  • Orange: L.A. TACO spoke with a community member who made note of a family member being kidnapped by local ICE agents in the early morning around 7:20 a.m. They seemed to be targeting another person, and instead took an elderly member as “collateral.” No further information was provided.

Thursday, Thu 12th. Day 251.

Friday, the 13th. Day 252.

  • Oxnard: On Howell Rd, around 6:00 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed at least one person was kidnapped in the early morning. The ICE vehicles later returned to the Camarillo ICE field office on 321 Cortez Cir by 10:09 a.m. 
  • Morongo Valley: Hwy 62 to the 10 Fwy, 9:00 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen pulling over vehicles.
  • Whitewater: On the CA-62 and Indian Canyon Rd intersection, around 8:30 a.m. Two marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen parked just off the freeway shoulder.
  • Thousand Palms: On the I-10 between Bob Hope Dr and Date Palm Dr. A marked Border Patrol vehicle pulled over a vehicle. We are unsure if they took the driver.
  • Riverside: On Washington St and Kitchener St, around 7:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified ICE vehicles  in the area that came from San Diego. At least three people were kidnapped in the city.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Court on 8303 Haven Ave, around 9:10 a.m. Community watchers noted at least eight ICE vehicles around the courthouse.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: On Foothill Blvd and Milliken Ave, around 11:20 a.m. Masked ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
  • San Diego: In Tierra Santa at a shopping center near Santo Rd, around 6:30 a.m. Local ICE vehicles kidnapped a man.

New ICE Offices in California: 

  • Irvine: 2020 Main Street near John Wayne Airport
  • Van Nuys: James C Corman Federal Building
  • San Diego: Edward J. Schwartz Courthouse and Federal Building
  • Santa Ana: Santa Ana Federal Building
  • Sacramento: John E. Moss Federal Building security upgrades ahead of expansion. 

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • Huge announcement, Border Patrol has left Terminal Island. 
    • We want to take a minute to update our community. In the past week, we have seen a dramatic drop in sightings and kidnappings across Los Angeles. This has correlated to a decrease in activity from Terminal Island, and no BOLOs from this organization.
    • We have credible reports that ICE/CBP has demobilized from the Coast Guard base on Terminal Island. While we are awaiting final confirmation, we are claiming this as a tentative victory for the people of Harbor

Yet the agencies at the center of the political fight—ICE and CBP—are positioned to continue their enforcement operations largely uninterrupted. Last year, Republicans passed a tax and spending law known as the Big, Beautiful Bill that allocated $170 billion to DHS, including $75 billion specifically for ICE, giving the Trump Administration a substantial funding cushion to continue immigration enforcement even in the absence of a new appropriations bill.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

