We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Today is the 252nd day since the ICE siege of L.A. started, and I’ve been waiting a long time to say this: So here I go . . . The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base.

This comes at the end of the same week as Border Czar Tom Homan announced that they are ending the surge in Minneapolis. BUT, and a HUGE Sir Mix-a-lot-sized BUT, ICE is still here, and while we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks.

I’ve also seen some people in community chats confused about today's government shutdown, who believe it will pause immigration enforcement. Let me be clear, it will NOT. The previous shutdown did not stop the raids, and neither will this one. In fact, TIME magazine reports that thanks to the big beautiful bill, they have more than a big beautiful cushion to keep operating through the shutdown. ICE will still make collateral arrests, meaning they’ll take anyone in the vicinity of a target they’re going after.

We also know they’re expanding their field offices, with new leases in Irving, San Diego, Van Nuys, and Santa Ana. Not only that, they’re planning a massive expansion of detention centers to hold up to 100,000 immigrants. That number should scare you; they’re already over 73,000, the most in the history of the U.S. What is clearly happening is a restructuring and reordering of ICE, border patrol, and their tactics.

Tom Homan, the architect of the biggest mass deportations in history under Obama and the family separation strategy at the border in Trump’s first term, has emphasized that mass deportation is still the goal.

So while they reorganize themselves, everyone should take the time to reorganize themselves here, too. Make a family preparedness plan of contacts and actions for your family and children, especially. Educate yourselves on your rights if ICE shows up at your home, work, or school. Go to a training session.

And most importantly, now is the time to pay attention to your local leaders. Pay attention to your city council meetings, your school boards, your mayors, and representatives. It’s election season. The Trump administration is planning to make it more difficult to vote, if not cancel elections, as he has said multiple times. Paying attention to your local politics is more important now than ever in your life during these historic and unprecedented times. So for now, while everyone can breathe a little easier, study, prepare, and don’t let your guard down because ICE hasn’t gone away.

Stay Safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

New ICE Offices in California:

Irvine: 2020 Main Street near John Wayne Airport

Van Nuys : James C Corman Federal Building

San Diego: Edward J. Schwartz Courthouse and Federal Building

Santa Ana: Santa Ana Federal Building

Sacramento: John E. Moss Federal Building security upgrades ahead of expansion.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Yet the agencies at the center of the political fight—ICE and CBP—are positioned to continue their enforcement operations largely uninterrupted. Last year, Republicans passed a tax and spending law known as the Big, Beautiful Bill that allocated $170 billion to DHS, including $75 billion specifically for ICE, giving the Trump Administration a substantial funding cushion to continue immigration enforcement even in the absence of a new appropriations bill.