We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Today is the 252nd day since the ICE siege of L.A. started, and I’ve been waiting a long time to say this: So here I go . . . The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base.
This comes at the end of the same week as Border Czar Tom Homan announced that they are ending the surge in Minneapolis. BUT, and a HUGE Sir Mix-a-lot-sized BUT, ICE is still here, and while we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks.
I’ve also seen some people in community chats confused about today's government shutdown, who believe it will pause immigration enforcement. Let me be clear, it will NOT. The previous shutdown did not stop the raids, and neither will this one. In fact, TIME magazine reports that thanks to the big beautiful bill, they have more than a big beautiful cushion to keep operating through the shutdown. ICE will still make collateral arrests, meaning they’ll take anyone in the vicinity of a target they’re going after.
We also know they’re expanding their field offices, with new leases in Irving, San Diego, Van Nuys, and Santa Ana. Not only that, they’re planning a massive expansion of detention centers to hold up to 100,000 immigrants. That number should scare you; they’re already over 73,000, the most in the history of the U.S. What is clearly happening is a restructuring and reordering of ICE, border patrol, and their tactics.
Tom Homan, the architect of the biggest mass deportations in history under Obama and the family separation strategy at the border in Trump’s first term, has emphasized that mass deportation is still the goal.
So while they reorganize themselves, everyone should take the time to reorganize themselves here, too. Make a family preparedness plan of contacts and actions for your family and children, especially. Educate yourselves on your rights if ICE shows up at your home, work, or school. Go to a training session.
And most importantly, now is the time to pay attention to your local leaders. Pay attention to your city council meetings, your school boards, your mayors, and representatives. It’s election season. The Trump administration is planning to make it more difficult to vote, if not cancel elections, as he has said multiple times. Paying attention to your local politics is more important now than ever in your life during these historic and unprecedented times. So for now, while everyone can breathe a little easier, study, prepare, and don’t let your guard down because ICE hasn’t gone away.
Stay Safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
Tuesday, Feb 10th. Day 249.
- Santa Ana: On First St and Lyon St, around 6:40 a.m. A community watcher recorded his interaction with local ICE agents. They had boxed in a white truck and were questioning the driver, who was eventually released.
- Santa Ana: At the El Farol Market on 1840 S Standard Ave, three federal agents kidnapped someone in the parking lot.
- San Bernardino: On Victoria Ave and Baseline St, around 8:20 a.m. Local ICE agents can be seen pulling over a vehicle.
- Montclair: On Mills and Kingsley, around 5:50 a.m. Community observers confirmed ICE's presence in the area. They were still around at 6:20 a.m.
- Pomona: On Indian Hill and Keystone, before 6:45 a.m. Local ICE vehicles were spotted in the area, and community observers alerted residents. Two people were reported taken.
- Riverside: Evans and Grace Street, 7:30 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was kidnapped.
- Ontario: On Vineyard and Riverside Ave, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a work truck.
- Ontario: On Philadelphia St and Vineyard Ave, around 9:08 a.m. ICE agents used the Ontario Soccer Park to stage. According to community watchers, the soccer complex’s gate is usually locked. It was initially believed to have been opened by local police, but a correction was posted stating thatthe gate was indeed locked.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline St and Victoria Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Three HSI agents kidnapped a man outside of Christy’s Donuts.
- Indio: On Jackson St and Highway 111, around 10:20 a.m. Four local ICE agents were seen grabbing and forcing a man into their vehicle. Two of those agents were plain-clothed.
- Santa Ana: 9:30 a.m. ICE Vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Orange County: Street Macfadden, video claims one person was taken.
- Escondido: Home Depot, E. Valley Pkwy. One person was confirmed kidnapped after their vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot.
Wednesday, Wed 11th. Day 250.
- South Central: On Washington Blvd and Central Ave, around 7:30 p.m. A local ICE vehicle was seen in the Tacos Gavilan parking lot.
- Long Beach: 6th St and Junipero Ave, around 2:00 p.m. Community watchers stated that at least one person was taken near this intersection.
- Santa Barbara: At the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 7:48 a.m. ICE cars were seen in the parking lot. Community watchers noted that the vehicles returned to their Camarillo Office on 321 Cortez Cir by 8:51 a.m.
- Tustin: On Tustin Village Way and Alliance Ave, 7:45 a.m. Community watchers noted local ICE vehicles in the area and were soon pressured out of the community. Before departing, the local agents threatened to arrest the volunteers.
- Lancaster: Avenue J-5 and 2nd Street East. HSI investigation with the nature of the operation unclear.
- Orange: L.A. TACO spoke with a community member who made note of a family member being kidnapped by local ICE agents in the early morning around 7:20 a.m. They seemed to be targeting another person, and instead took an elderly member as “collateral.” No further information was provided.
Thursday, Thu 12th. Day 251.
- Compton: On Alameda St and Artesia Blvd, around 7:35 a.m. ICE vehicles setting up in the area spotted by community watchers.
- Fontana: At the Oasis Townhomes on 16007 Merrill Ave, around 8:25 a.m. Four federal agents were questioning two individuals in their car.
- San Bernardino: On the I-215 FWY on Base Line St, 6:55 a.m. Several local ICE vehicles were observed taking a driver.
- Lincoln Heights: On Main St and 17th St, around 9:49 a.m. Community watchers noted ICE agents in the area kidnapping at least one person.
- Sun Valley: 9:00 am ICE activity spotted in the area.
- San Diego: In Otay Mesa, in a 711 parking lot. During Kristi Noem's arrival to deliver a press release, a community observer noted an ICE vehicle displaying an Uber sticker to disguise its identity.
- San Diego: Near a Food 4 Less on 5975 University Ave. ICE agents were seen chasing a man on foot near the grocery store. According to community watchers, the man was brought to a safe location.
- Bellflower: Streets unknown. Federal agent stops man in vehicle, 8:45 a.m.
- Joshua Tree: In the Morongo Basin, around 10:40 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles stopped a truck on the road. No one was kidnapped.
- Anaheim: On Ball Rd Near Disneyland, around 3:17 p.m. A local ICE car was seen in the area after exiting an apartment complex across the street from Ball Jr. High.
- SELA: ICE scene in Bell Hunting Park, Walnut Park, and Huntington Park from 6 am to 10 am with multiple sightings.
- Santa Maria: Vista Apartments, 4:10 p.m. ICE vehicle spotted in the area, posted by community watcher.
Friday, the 13th. Day 252.
- Oxnard: On Howell Rd, around 6:00 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed at least one person was kidnapped in the early morning. The ICE vehicles later returned to the Camarillo ICE field office on 321 Cortez Cir by 10:09 a.m.
- Morongo Valley: Hwy 62 to the 10 Fwy, 9:00 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen pulling over vehicles.
- Whitewater: On the CA-62 and Indian Canyon Rd intersection, around 8:30 a.m. Two marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen parked just off the freeway shoulder.
- Thousand Palms: On the I-10 between Bob Hope Dr and Date Palm Dr. A marked Border Patrol vehicle pulled over a vehicle. We are unsure if they took the driver.
- Riverside: On Washington St and Kitchener St, around 7:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified ICE vehicles in the area that came from San Diego. At least three people were kidnapped in the city.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Court on 8303 Haven Ave, around 9:10 a.m. Community watchers noted at least eight ICE vehicles around the courthouse.
- Rancho Cucamonga: On Foothill Blvd and Milliken Ave, around 11:20 a.m. Masked ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
- San Diego: In Tierra Santa at a shopping center near Santo Rd, around 6:30 a.m. Local ICE vehicles kidnapped a man.
New ICE Offices in California:
- Irvine: 2020 Main Street near John Wayne Airport
- Van Nuys: James C Corman Federal Building
- San Diego: Edward J. Schwartz Courthouse and Federal Building
- Santa Ana: Santa Ana Federal Building
- Sacramento: John E. Moss Federal Building security upgrades ahead of expansion.
AT L.A. TACO
- 02/10/2026 - Sightings of ICE agents and vehicles in the Inland Empire.
- 02/10/2026 - Targeting of the Mission Hills, Panorama City, and North Hills.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Huge announcement, Border Patrol has left Terminal Island.
- We want to take a minute to update our community. In the past week, we have seen a dramatic drop in sightings and kidnappings across Los Angeles. This has correlated to a decrease in activity from Terminal Island, and no BOLOs from this organization.
- We have credible reports that ICE/CBP has demobilized from the Coast Guard base on Terminal Island. While we are awaiting final confirmation, we are claiming this as a tentative victory for the people of Harbor
- Economic Impacts of Federal Immigration Enforcement and Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods
- … survey show that 82 percent of respondents from across the County reported being negatively affected, with 52 percent experiencing reduced daily sales or revenue and 51 percent reporting decreased customer traffic.
- 178 business interviews conducted by the Los Angeles Economic Equity Accelerator & Fellowship (LEEAF), fundamentally altered consumer behavior, with customers staying home, avoiding certain areas, and reducing spending across immigrant communities. Fear-related terminology was used 298 times by business leaders when describing community impacts, far exceeding other emotional descriptors. This climate of fear drove reduced consumer activity, with customers avoiding public spaces and businesses, ultimately contributing to revenue losses.
- Released body cam footage of ICE agent in shooting of Marimar Martinez in Chicago. Leaked email shows communication hours after the shooting of Maimar between Bovino and border agent Exum.
- Post of potential ICE-related death in Saint Paul.
- CTA to local congress for emergency related care at the Desert View Annex Detention Facility.
- Map or neighborhoods most affected by ICE activity based on a lot of data.
- Vehicle crash from ICE activity. Footage of a body being wheeled in the gurney to the ambulance.
- Bodycam footage from journo shows Minnesotans stopping ICE from abducting a woman.
- Irishman talks about the conditions inside an MDC. Claims of murdered detainees and fears for his life.
- ICE is expanding across the US at a rapid speed according to a new Wired article.
- Trump admin sending pregnant girls to South Texas shelter already known for poor care.
- Homan says Operation Metro Surge will ‘conclude’, announces drawdown.
- ICE reveals $38B plan for immigrant mega-jails
- Governement Shutdown to affect DHS,
Yet the agencies at the center of the political fight—ICE and CBP—are positioned to continue their enforcement operations largely uninterrupted. Last year, Republicans passed a tax and spending law known as the Big, Beautiful Bill that allocated $170 billion to DHS, including $75 billion specifically for ICE, giving the Trump Administration a substantial funding cushion to continue immigration enforcement even in the absence of a new appropriations bill.