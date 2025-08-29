Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 84.
ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles, Westlake Home Depot: About 50 agents swept through the Home Depot, throwing tear gas and shooting pepper balls, causing panic and alarm, sending people running in fear, and providing justification for abducting people because, as attorney Bill Essayli has said, running gives agents the reasonable suspicion to arrest people. In total, 8 people were confirmed to have been taken, including 1 street vendor.
- San Bernardino: Francisco Longoria, the victim of the ICE shooting on August 16th, was taken from his home by agents this morning.
- Compton, Short & Golden: ?
- Los Angeles, 5th & Main: 1 persona taken.
- Los Angeles, Crenshaw Mall: staging.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Target on Foothill: 1 person taken from their vehicle in the parking lot.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Haven & Arrow Route: 1 person taken from their vehicle.
- Los Angeles Courthouse: Several ICE vehicles parked outside. There are unconfirmed reports of people being taken as they left the courthouse.
- Riverside, Olivewood & Prospect Ave: 7 vehicles and multiple agents involved in detaining one person.
- Ventura: One of VC Defensa’s volunteers was detained and taken by the Ventura County Sheriffs while patrolling.
- K-Town, on 825 Ardmore: DEA warrant operation with Torrance PD.
At L.A. TACO
- Border Patrol Raids Westlake Home Depot For 4th Time This Summer, Feds Say ICE Activity Will Increase