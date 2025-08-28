Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Celebrates 5,000th Abduction in L.A. With a Message, “This is Just the Beginning”

On day 83 of ICE raids in Southern California, multiple people were taken from Lynwood, South Gate, Los Angeles, Downey, Carson, and Rosemead, while rapid responders helped prevent detentions in Rancho Cucamonga and Oxnard, and security blocked entry at Moreno Valley’s Skechers warehouse. Meanwhile, DHS released a video celebrating its 5,000th arrest in L.A., Border Patrol leadership signaled more agents could arrive soon, and LAPD used ordinance 41.18 to dismantle an anti-ICE supply tent downtown, escalating tensions with protesters.

9:49 PM PDT on August 27, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 83.  

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • DHS warns that “this is just the beginning” in their newest propaganda video celebrating their 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles. 
  • LA could see more Border Patrol agents soon, sector chief says.
    • Border Patrol El Centro Sector's Chief Gregory Bovino spoke with KMEX-TV about the current operations in Southern California, saying there are more than 40 law enforcement teams - like Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement - spread across L.A.
    • He said there could be more agents on the way.
    • "I would see more Border Patrol agents coming here into Los Angeles pretty quickly, like within the next week," said Bovino, who stressed the agency's main objective has always been "safer communities" and "a safer America."
    • "It would be awfully difficult for me to waltz in a parking lot of a big box store, or some location that we're interested in, to conduct surveillance and trying to find someone who's illegal or a criminal or a target that we're looking for if we're in full uniform," he added. "So like any police agency, or any type of a law enforcement function nationwide, it's the same thing with us. We will deploy individuals the way we need to to affect the mission."
  • Downtown L.A. Federal Building: The LAPD used code 41.18, an ordinance typically used to clear the unhoused, to remove the anti-ICE supply tent. LAPD at one point pulled a gun out on a protester’s dog. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

