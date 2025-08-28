Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 83.
ICE RAIDS
- Lynwood, by Mark Twain Elementary: 1 person was taken around 6:10 a.m.
- South Gate, San Antonio & Ardmore: 1 person was taken
- Los Angeles, Hoover & 7th: 1 person was seen on security footage chased down the street and taken.
- Downey Home Depot: 1 person was taken from their van.
- Carson car wash on Carson & Dolores: 5 people were taken.
- Rosemead Country Village Car Wash: 4 employees were taken.
- Paramount, Alondra & Indiana: Agents were seen staging.
- Rancho Cucamonga Home Depot: Rapid responders were able to alert folks before ICE showed up. No one was taken.
- Moreno Valley Skecher’s warehouse: Agents were refused entry by security guards.
- Oxnard Home Depot: Agents were preparing for a raid, but rapid responders arrived before to warn people—no reports of anyone taken.
OTHER NEWS
- DHS warns that “this is just the beginning” in their newest propaganda video celebrating their 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles.
- LA could see more Border Patrol agents soon, sector chief says.
- Border Patrol El Centro Sector's Chief Gregory Bovino spoke with KMEX-TV about the current operations in Southern California, saying there are more than 40 law enforcement teams - like Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement - spread across L.A.
- He said there could be more agents on the way.
- "I would see more Border Patrol agents coming here into Los Angeles pretty quickly, like within the next week," said Bovino, who stressed the agency's main objective has always been "safer communities" and "a safer America."
- "It would be awfully difficult for me to waltz in a parking lot of a big box store, or some location that we're interested in, to conduct surveillance and trying to find someone who's illegal or a criminal or a target that we're looking for if we're in full uniform," he added. "So like any police agency, or any type of a law enforcement function nationwide, it's the same thing with us. We will deploy individuals the way we need to to affect the mission."
- Downtown L.A. Federal Building: The LAPD used code 41.18, an ordinance typically used to clear the unhoused, to remove the anti-ICE supply tent. LAPD at one point pulled a gun out on a protester’s dog.