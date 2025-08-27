DAILY MEMO: ICE Besieges Los Angeles and Surrounding Counties With Over 20 Raids Profiling U.S. Citizens and More

Over 20 ICE operations were confirmed across Southern California on August 21, with nearly 30 people taken from vehicles, homes, workplaces, and public spaces, including a violent 4 a.m. raid near San Manuel Casino and mass detentions at car washes and Home Depots. Disturbing incidents included suspected impersonators abducting a woman in Long Beach, masked agents seizing a woman at an Oxnard bus stop, and reports of detainees held in overcrowded, freezing conditions with only minimal food.