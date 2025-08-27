Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 82.
ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles, Arlington & Washington: Agents pulled up to a gas station. One man who was pumping gas ran and was chased down by agents, and was eventually apprehended.
- Pasadena, Orange Grove & Los Robles: One person was taken, a worker from the Audi Dealership. The worker was walking outside when they took him.
- Temple City, 5595 Rosemead Blvd: Agents spotted pulling a vehicle over in the Super A Foods Plaza. Unsure if anyone was taken.
- Canoga Park, Saticoy & Lurline: We have a report of a woman being taken from her car after they smashed her window.
- La Habra Chevron on 110 S. Harbor: A young Asian woman was taken from her vehicle.
- A horrified young detainee is seeing in the back of a caged van pulling into the downtown federal detention center.
- Camarillo, Somis Ranch: VCDefensa successfully followed and alerted the community that ICE was roaming their apartment complex.
OTHER NEWS
- The L.A. Music Festival continues at the downtown federal detention center, where DHS police officers have been violently targeting and pulling protesters off the street into their newly fenced facility.
- Cal State Pomona is under fire for hosting ICE during its Career Fair. They have currently postponed it and are looking to format it, “ensuring our career programming continues to serve the evolving needs and aspirations of our students while remaining in compliance with our legal obligations as a public institution.”
- No Sleepers at Pasadena Westin Hotel and Long Beach Residence Inn.
