DAILY MEMO: ”A-Kidnapping We WILL Go:’ Agents Mock With Nearly 50 Kidnappings Since Friday”

Nearly 50 people were abducted across 28 incidents from August 22–25, with ICE targeting Home Depots, car washes, traffic stops, neighborhoods, and even areas near schools, sometimes using masked agents and guns. Raids stretched from Encinitas to Oxnard, while protests at the downtown federal detention center faced violent crackdowns, and Cal State Pomona postponed its career fair after backlash for hosting ICE.

10:28 PM PDT on August 25, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 81. 

Incidents: 28

Abducted: almost 50 people taken

Where: Home Depots, Car washes, traffic stops, car chases, work sites, and near schools. 

ICE RAIDS

Friday, August 22nd,

Saturday, August 23rd

Sunday, August 24th

Monday, August 25th

OTHER NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

