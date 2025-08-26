Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 81.
Incidents: 28
Abducted: almost 50 people taken
Where: Home Depots, Car washes, traffic stops, car chases, work sites, and near schools.
ICE RAIDS
Friday, August 22nd,
- Encinitas, Park Dale Lane & Village Park: At least 1 person taken again a block from Park Dale Lane Elementary, where someone else was taken just a few days before on Wednesday, August 20th.
- Alhambra Home Depot: At least 2 people taken. Video. Video. Video. Video.
- North Hollywood Home Depot: Several reports came in, totaling about 4-8 people being taken.
- Pasadena Car Wash on Del Mar: 3 people taken.
- ICE also spotted around Vine St Elementary, Victory Blvd Elementary, and Nevin Elementary.
Saturday, August 23rd
- Ontario, Euclid on the 60 freeway on ramp: 1 person taken.
- Ontario Food 4 Less on Euclid & Philadelphia: Agents were seen pulling a truck over and questioning the driver.
- Newport Beach: 445 M St: 1 person taken.
- Palm Springs: Border Patrol car chase results in car crash on 10 freeway.
Sunday, August 24th
- Fullerton, car wash: At least 3 people were taken.
- Walnut: car wash on Nogales & Francesca: At least 11 people taken.
- Santa Ana Home Depot on Edinger: ICE was scouting.
- Lynwood, Presidential Barber Shop: Agents returned to intimidate the business.
- Torrance Bubble Bath car wash: They tried raiding it but failed, and couldn’t find anyone to take.
- Azusa: multiple ICE agents came into a neighborhood in Azusa, and picked up a father right in front of his house. The ICE agents arrived and blocked the streets, multiple of them were in vans.
Monday, August 25th
- Terminal Island: Agents leaving in vans and vehicles announced to the Harbor Area Peace Patrols, “Good morning, ladies, a-kidnapping we will go.”
- Santa Ana, Grand Exit off the 22: 1 Person was taken from his work truck.
- Santa Ana, Century High School: multiple reports of ICE staging near here before the car wash raid.
- Santa Ana Bristol Car Wash: Nobody was taken, people credited patrols on the ground for warning people.
- Santa Ana Home Depot on Edinger: At least one person was taken.
- Huntington Beach Hospital: Agents are still waiting for the young man whose leg they injured to be released.
- Fontana, Merril & Hemlock: Masked agents jumped out of their trucks to stop a vehicle and question them. No one was taken.
- Jurupa Valley Vesada Apartments: 1 person taken.
- San Bernardino, 5th & N. E St: Agents pulling over vehicles and questioning occupants. Unsure if anyone was taken.
- Los Angeles, 12th & Rimpau: 2 work trucks found abandoned at residential construction site.
- Inglewood Century Car Wash: About 9 people were taken, 8 employees and 1 customer. Witnesses state some agents had their guns out.
- Marina Del Rey Home Depot: At least 2 people taken.
- Oxnard: 1 couple reportedly taken.
OTHER NEWS
- The L.A. Music Festival continues at the downtown federal detention center, where DHS police officers have been violently targeting and pulling protesters off the street into their newly fenced facility.
- Cal State Pomona is under fire for hosting ICE during its Career Fair. They have currently postponed it and are looking to format it, “ensuring our career programming continues to serve the evolving needs and aspirations of our students while remaining in compliance with our legal obligations as a public institution.”
- No Sleepers at Pasadena Westin Hotel and Long Beach Residence Inn.