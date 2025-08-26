DAILY MEMO: Agents Allegedly Break A Young Man’s Leg and Hospitalize Him During a Car Wash Raid and More

On day 76 of ICE raids, violent arrests were reported across Southern California, including a boy beaten and hospitalized in Huntington Beach, a man taken outside a prenatal clinic in Huntington Park, and multiple detentions near schools, car washes, Home Depots, and workplaces from Beverly Hills to East L.A. Community impact is mounting, with businesses like Lupita’s Bakery reporting a 40% sales decline, while federal prosecutors indicted Adrian Andrew Martinez under charges his lawyer says are politically motivated and amplified by fearmongering.