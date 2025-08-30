Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Takes More Than 12 From Studio City Car Wash, The Most In A Single Raid

ICE agents conducted multiple raids across Southern California, taking at least 28 people from car washes, Home Depots, a warehouse, and near a courthouse, while rapid responders in North Hollywood helped many escape by blowing whistles to alert the community. In other news, a Reseda teen was secretly transferred to Arizona, reports surfaced of brutal beatings inside Alligator Alcatraz detention, and the NYT profiled Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, who may expand his aggressive Los Angeles raid tactics nationwide.

8:48 PM PDT on August 29, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 85. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, the teen arrested while walking his dog before starting his senior year at Reseda Charter High School, was transferred from the Adelanto facility to Arizona on Monday night without his parents' knowledge. 
  • NY Times profiled BP Chief Gregory Bovino: He may be tapped to recreate his aggressive Los Angeles raids in other American cities. He considers bear hunting one of life’s pleasures.
  • Public defender’s office seeks removal of Trump’s top federal prosecutor in L.A.  Essayli, a former Riverside County assemblyman, was appointed by U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi in April, and his term was set to expire in late July unless he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate or a panel of federal judges. But the White House never moved to nominate him to a permanent role, instead opting to use an unprecedented legal maneuver to shift his title to “acting,” extending his term another nine months without any confirmation process.
  • Alligator Alcatraz detainees were brutally beaten after a group of them started screaming “Libertad” when one of them was devastated to hear about a relative who had passed away. You can hear detainees crying and pleading for help in an interview with Univision over the phone. Many detainees were beaten, besides the group yelling for liberty, leaving a crowd bleeding and injured. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

