Try This Unforgettable Hatch Chile Taco In NELA’s ‘American Heritage Cooking’ Restaurant

Despite the controversy of Dunsmoor when it first opened, It’s a variety of a taco that is hard to find in L.A.: An actual Southwest-style taco that deserves some respect, especially during Hatch chile season. If not for the taste of the taco itself that represents New Mexico, then for all the people who make up that state, including the 23 federally recognized tribes that have taken care of that land—and planted green chiles—for thousands of years.