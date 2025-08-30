Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 85.
ICE RAIDS
- Studio City Car Wash: Federal Agents take 15 people around 10:40 am.
- Santa Barbara: Volutario & Hutash: 2 people taken.
- Pomona: Home Depot, 2707 S. Towne: 4 people taken.
- Riverside near the Courthouse: At least 1 person taken.
- Ontario car wash on 820 N. Mountain: At least 1 person was taken.
- North Hollywood Home Depot: Rapid responders alerted people as agents were arriving. Most individuals escaped, but one person was taken. Rapid responders emphasize the effectiveness of blowing whistles and alerting people in saving lives.
- North Hollywood Target on Vineland & Victory: Staging.
- Studio City 12205 Ventura Blvd: Staging at 11:30 am.
- Garden Grove Home Depot: scouts.
- Los Angeles, Vermont & 43rd: 3 citizen kidnappings.
- Santa Ana Warehouse, 1st & Sullivan: 1 person taken.
OTHER NEWS
- Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, the teen arrested while walking his dog before starting his senior year at Reseda Charter High School, was transferred from the Adelanto facility to Arizona on Monday night without his parents' knowledge.
- NY Times profiled BP Chief Gregory Bovino: He may be tapped to recreate his aggressive Los Angeles raids in other American cities. He considers bear hunting one of life’s pleasures.
- Public defender’s office seeks removal of Trump’s top federal prosecutor in L.A. Essayli, a former Riverside County assemblyman, was appointed by U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi in April, and his term was set to expire in late July unless he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate or a panel of federal judges. But the White House never moved to nominate him to a permanent role, instead opting to use an unprecedented legal maneuver to shift his title to “acting,” extending his term another nine months without any confirmation process.
- Alligator Alcatraz detainees were brutally beaten after a group of them started screaming “Libertad” when one of them was devastated to hear about a relative who had passed away. You can hear detainees crying and pleading for help in an interview with Univision over the phone. Many detainees were beaten, besides the group yelling for liberty, leaving a crowd bleeding and injured.