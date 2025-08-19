Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 74.
Over 60 people were taken from Sunday through Monday at:
- 7 Car washes
- 4 Home Depots
- 8 Vehicle stops
- 3 street arrests
(At least it's what we're aware of).
Not only is the intensity growing, but so is the violent nature of them. In the last week or so we’ve seen:
- Agents draw guns and detain a fifteen-year-old student with disabilities in front of Arleta High School.
- A Monrovia man was killed while running away from an ICE raid.
- ICE brutalizes and sends a high-profile TikToker who documents raids to the hospital.
- Agents shoot at a family in a vehicle in San Bernardino.
ICE RAIDS
Saturday, August 16th
- San Bernardino: Masked agents stopped a truck on Mountain View and refused to show ID or a warrant. When agents without warning smashed the truck windows, the driver fled. CBP fired three gunshots at the fleeing family and followed them back to their home off F Street and Baseline, where the community came out in protest.
- Anaheim, Brookhurst Home Depot: 5 people taken. video,
- Anaheim: La Palma and Euclid car wash: One teacher confirmed kidnapped: video video 2 car hit video 2. Video 3, pictures.
- Garden Grove Home Depot: Video, 4 people reportedly taken.
- Newport Beach, Fashion Island Car Wash: At least 1 person taken, possibly up to 5 total.
- Lompoc, 3rd 7 Ocean: They stopped a vehicle in traffic and took one man.
- Ontario, Holt Blvd & N. Bonita Court: Multiple kidnappings reported out of people's cars via smashed windows. ICE took 2 ladies heading to work from their vehicle. Other reports also include 3 men taken as well.
- Ontario, by the 60 freeway and Euclid: Vehicle stopped and unsure how many people were taken, but the car was found abandoned there afterwards.
Sunday, August 17th
- Garden Grove Chapman Car Wash: Video. At least 6 people were taken.
- Long Beach Andres car wash: video took all the workers, about 3-4 people.
- Long Beach Coast Hand Car Wash: 5 people taken
- Fountain Valley Auto Spa: 6 people taken.
- South Gate: Vehicles spotted roaming the area.
Monday, August 18th
- Queen Mary: Staging
- Inglewood Home Depot on Century: 4 people taken.
- Fontana: US Marshals spotted pulling over vehicles.
- Whittier: spotted roaming at the Ralph’s shopping center. No one taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Arrow and Red Oak: 3 people were taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Haven and Foothill: 1 person taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga, Haven and Jersey: 3 people taken
- San Pedro at the Gaffey St. Home Depot: 3 people taken.
- Westchester car wash on Sepulveda and La Tijera: At least 3 people taken.
- Santa Clarita by Hart High School: 1 teenager was taken who was riding his bike. His bike was left abandoned on the sidewalk.
- Riverside, Kansas Ave and 3rd St: ICE agents seen walking around homes.
- Escondido: 1 person taken.
OTHER NEWS
- 25 U.S. Marine Veterans have taken to the streets to protect their neighborhoods from ICE.
- Union Del Barrio held a press conference to mobilize and demand the release of Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero Cruz, the Reseda High School student who was taken while walking his dog.