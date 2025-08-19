Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 74.

Over 60 people were taken from Sunday through Monday at:

7 Car washes

4 Home Depots

8 Vehicle stops

3 street arrests

(At least it's what we're aware of).

Not only is the intensity growing, but so is the violent nature of them. In the last week or so we’ve seen:

Agents draw guns and detain a fifteen-year-old student with disabilities in front of Arleta High School.

A Monrovia man was killed while running away from an ICE raid.

ICE brutalizes and sends a high-profile TikToker who documents raids to the hospital.

Agents shoot at a family in a vehicle in San Bernardino.

ICE RAIDS

Saturday, August 16th

Sunday, August 17th

Monday, August 18th

OTHER NEWS