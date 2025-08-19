Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Take a Teenager Riding His Bike and More

Over 60 people were abducted across Southern California from Sunday to Monday in a wave of ICE raids targeting car washes, Home Depots, vehicle stops, and street arrests, with escalating violence that included agents shooting at a family in San Bernardino. Communities have responded with protests, press conferences, and even 25 U.S. Marine veterans taking to the streets to protect neighborhoods, as raids continued across Anaheim, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Long Beach, Inglewood, and beyond.

10:23 PM PDT on August 18, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 74. 

Over 60 people were taken from Sunday through Monday at:

  • 7 Car washes
  • 4 Home Depots
  • 8 Vehicle stops
  • 3 street arrests

(At least it's what we're aware of).

Not only is the intensity growing, but so is the violent nature of them. In the last week or so we’ve seen: 

  • Agents draw guns and detain a fifteen-year-old student with disabilities in front of Arleta High School. 
  • A Monrovia man was killed while running away from an ICE raid.
  • ICE brutalizes and sends a high-profile TikToker who documents raids to the hospital.
  • Agents shoot at a family in a vehicle in San Bernardino.

ICE RAIDS

Saturday, August 16th

Sunday, August 17th

Monday, August 18th

OTHER NEWS

  • 25 U.S. Marine Veterans have taken to the streets to protect their neighborhoods from ICE. 
  • Union Del Barrio held a press conference to mobilize and demand the release of Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero Cruz, the Reseda High School student who was taken while walking his dog. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

