It’s the first day of school for many of our children, terrified by ICE in Los Angeles, and the day started with Teachers busy putting on their best smiles for their students, holding up signs of solidarity and support, and sending welcoming videos to let our kids know that they will be safe and protected from ICE. Meanwhile, masked agents went back to their raids, leading to one man’s death in Monrovia. Shortly after, Border Patrol Chief Bovino crashed Trump’s political opponents' “Big Beautiful Press Conference” in Little Tokyo with a show of performative force.

Today is Thursday, August 14th, and day 70 of this shit.

