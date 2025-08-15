Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

DAILY MEMO: A Man Was Killed Running From ICE While Border Patrol Mobbed Governor Newsom’s “Big Beautiful Press Conference” in Little Tokyo

On August 14th, the first day of school for many L.A. children, teachers showed solidarity against ICE while masked agents resumed raids, including a Monrovia Home Depot incident where a man died fleeing arrest. That same day, about 40 agents, led by Border Patrol Chief Bovino, staged a performative raid in Little Tokyo to disrupt Governor Newsom’s press conference, with other abductions reported.

10:31 PM PDT on August 14, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s the first day of school for many of our children, terrified by ICE in Los Angeles, and the day started with Teachers busy putting on their best smiles for their students, holding up signs of solidarity and support, and sending welcoming videos to let our kids know that they will be safe and protected from ICE. Meanwhile, masked agents went back to their raids, leading to one man’s death in Monrovia. Shortly after, Border Patrol  Chief Bovino crashed Trump’s political opponents' “Big Beautiful Press Conference” in Little Tokyo with a show of performative force.

Today is Thursday, August 14th, and day 70 of this shit. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Little Tokyo: Initially reported to be over 100 agents, the number realistically was closer to about 40 who descended to Little Tokyo, led by Bovino, to distract from Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Big Beautiful Press Conference” on plans to redistrict California to balance out Texas’ attempt at giving Trump five more seats in the House of Representatives. At least one person, a fruit vendor dropping off berries, was indiscriminately targeted and taken. L.A. City Council member Ysabel Jurado witnessed them taking the man who was working without questioning, without showing a warrant, all in a feeble attempt to “raid” Little Tokyo. This all seemed to be a performative show of force by Trump, who used mob-type tactics of sending armed thugs to intimidate his political nemesis. Mayor Karen Bass, who showed up as agents were leaving, said it was “no coincidence” and “unbelievably disrespectful,” adding that agents have “gone amok” and causing “disorder” in Los Angeles. Lexis-Olivier Ray, Marina Watanabe, and I (Memo Torres) have a full recap and several videos on our social media pages. 
  • Inglewood Home Depot on Century: A federal crime investigation was being conducted, which led many to believe it was ICE. 
  • Simi Valley by Yosemite & Los Angeles St: ICE agents kidnapped a man who did not speak English or Spanish.
  • Riverside on Boardwalk Dr: One person abducted. Witnesses claim agents left self-deport flyers on the neighboring vehicles. 
  • Santa Ana on 1st & Raitt: One person abducted. 
  • Monrovia Home Depot: Janette Villafana with help from Lexis-Olivier Ray looked into the raid at Monrovia Home Depot, where there was one confirmed death of a man trying to run away and was struck by a vehicle on the 210. 

OTHER NEWS

  • ICE Adds Random Person to Group Chat, Exposes Details of Manhunt in Real-Time
    • The texts were sent to a group called “Mass Text” and show ICE using DMV and license plate reader data in an attempt to find their target, copies of the messages obtained by 404 Media show.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

ICE

Monrovia Man Is Hit and Killed By A Vehicle As He Attempted to Run Away From ICE 

“He looked really bad,” said the eyewitness in Spanish. “He was still breathing when we tried to help him, but he did not look good.”

August 14, 2025
Food

Chefs In Mexico City Organize a ‘Eat What You Want, Pay What You Can’ Day. Is L.A. Down to Do This?

“Policy will change, hopefully, because of this,” Norma Listman, co-founder of this movement and chef of Masala y Maíz, told L.A. TACO. “It’s a small gesture with a big impact: an act of radical hospitality and trust that people respond to,” added her husband and co-founder, Saqib Keval.

August 14, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Roaming ICE and Border Patrol Raids are Increasing and They’re Still Using Those Penske Trucks

ICE and other federal agents conducted widespread raids and detentions across Southern California, abducting people from DMVs, Home Depots, car washes, courthouses, and streets.

August 13, 2025
Opinion

How NALEO Lost Its Nerve When Latinos Needed It Most

So far, the response from large and influential Latino organizations to protect our communities—immigrant or not—has been weak and ineffective. The fact that ICE can run roughshod over Latino neighborhoods across the nation with little discernible resistance is alarming.

August 13, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Lawless ‘Lawmen’ Abduct Almost 30 Working Men From Car Washes and Home Depots, Again.

On day 68 of ongoing ICE raids, nearly 30 people were abducted from car washes and Home Depots including permanent residents and workers on the job.

August 12, 2025
Tacos

The Last Taco Stand in Altadena

As I cruise down one of Altadena's main arteries, it looks like a mirage. Then, like an oasis as a man stands behind a plancha, cleaver in hand. Next to him is a woman rolling out masa into thick, oblong discs. The trompo glows like a beacon in the dark.

August 12, 2025
See all posts