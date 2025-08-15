Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s the first day of school for many of our children, terrified by ICE in Los Angeles, and the day started with Teachers busy putting on their best smiles for their students, holding up signs of solidarity and support, and sending welcoming videos to let our kids know that they will be safe and protected from ICE. Meanwhile, masked agents went back to their raids, leading to one man’s death in Monrovia. Shortly after, Border Patrol Chief Bovino crashed Trump’s political opponents' “Big Beautiful Press Conference” in Little Tokyo with a show of performative force.
Today is Thursday, August 14th, and day 70 of this shit.
ICE RAIDS
- Little Tokyo: Initially reported to be over 100 agents, the number realistically was closer to about 40 who descended to Little Tokyo, led by Bovino, to distract from Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Big Beautiful Press Conference” on plans to redistrict California to balance out Texas’ attempt at giving Trump five more seats in the House of Representatives. At least one person, a fruit vendor dropping off berries, was indiscriminately targeted and taken. L.A. City Council member Ysabel Jurado witnessed them taking the man who was working without questioning, without showing a warrant, all in a feeble attempt to “raid” Little Tokyo. This all seemed to be a performative show of force by Trump, who used mob-type tactics of sending armed thugs to intimidate his political nemesis. Mayor Karen Bass, who showed up as agents were leaving, said it was “no coincidence” and “unbelievably disrespectful,” adding that agents have “gone amok” and causing “disorder” in Los Angeles. Lexis-Olivier Ray, Marina Watanabe, and I (Memo Torres) have a full recap and several videos on our social media pages.
- Inglewood Home Depot on Century: A federal crime investigation was being conducted, which led many to believe it was ICE.
- Simi Valley by Yosemite & Los Angeles St: ICE agents kidnapped a man who did not speak English or Spanish.
- Riverside on Boardwalk Dr: One person abducted. Witnesses claim agents left self-deport flyers on the neighboring vehicles.
- Santa Ana on 1st & Raitt: One person abducted.
- Monrovia Home Depot: Janette Villafana with help from Lexis-Olivier Ray looked into the raid at Monrovia Home Depot, where there was one confirmed death of a man trying to run away and was struck by a vehicle on the 210.
OTHER NEWS
- ICE Adds Random Person to Group Chat, Exposes Details of Manhunt in Real-Time
- The texts were sent to a group called “Mass Text” and show ICE using DMV and license plate reader data in an attempt to find their target, copies of the messages obtained by 404 Media show.