DAILY MEMO: Roaming ICE and Border Patrol Raids are Increasing and They’re Still Using Those Penske Trucks

ICE and other federal agents conducted widespread raids and detentions across Southern California, abducting people from DMVs, Home Depots, car washes, courthouses, and streets. Incidents included aggressive tactics such as pepper-spraying and breaking car windows without warrants, staging outside courthouses, and using unmarked or misleading vehicles. At the same time, some operations were reportedly tied to DEA or Homeland Security investigations rather than immigration enforcement.