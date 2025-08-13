Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

DAILY MEMO: Lawless ‘Lawmen’ Abduct Almost 30 Working Men From Car Washes and Home Depots, Again.

On day 68 of ongoing ICE raids, nearly 30 people were abducted from car washes and Home Depots including permanent residents and workers on the job. Meanwhile, immigrant families, workers, students, and allies marched peacefully from MacArthur Park to the federal detention center to protest the raids, but were blocked by LAPD in riot gear.

9:42 PM PDT on August 12, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 68. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • Immigrant families, workers, students, and allies came together to march from McCarthur Park to the federal detention center in downtown L.A. today, only to be met by the LAPD in riot gear blocking their way. This was a peaceful event organized by several community coalitions, including Chirla and Union del Barrio, among several others, to protest Home Depot and the unlawful ICE raids in our city. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Tacos

The Last Taco Stand in Altadena

As I cruise down one of Altadena's main arteries, it looks like a mirage. Then, like an oasis as a man stands behind a plancha, cleaver in hand. Next to him is a woman rolling out masa into thick, oblong discs. The trompo glows like a beacon in the dark.

August 12, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Masked Agents Draw Guns on Student in Front of High School, Leave Live Ammunition in the Street and More

Between August 9–11, ICE raids across Los Angeles targeted students, street vendors, and workers, with incidents including the abduction of an 18-year-old walking his dog in Van Nuys, a student detained at Arleta High School where agents dropped live ammunition, and multiple arrests at Home Depots in Cypress Park, Marina Del Rey, and North Hollywood.

August 11, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Opinion

Opinion: Salvadoreños In L.A. Need to Boycott the Dodgers’ Salvadoran Heritage Night

"When you have a business venture promoting ‘heritage’, you don't get history, you end up with a [money-making] scheme," says Victor Interiano.

August 11, 2025
Culture

(UPDATE) ‘I’m Deeply Sorry:’ Willy Chavarría Apologizes To Oaxaca After Backlash From Both Sides of The Border

“I am deeply sorry that the shoe was appropriated in this design and not developed in direct and meaningful partnership with the Oaxacan community,” said the designer.

August 11, 2025
Los Angeles

Protesters March to Egyptian Consulate, Accuse Government of Enabling Genocide in Gaza

The Palestinian Youth Movement organized the march, which traveled through Wilshire Blvd. and The Grove, in solidarity with other marches and protests worldwide to condemn the nation’s role in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

August 10, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Arrested a Nurse in Retaliation for Recording Outside Terminal Island, Raided The Van Nuys Home Depot Twice, and More

ICE and Border Patrol are exploiting a legal loophole where running can be used to justify “reasonable suspicion” for detention, prompting an ACLU investigation into whether this crosses into unlawful arrests. Between August 7–8, agents conducted multiple raids across Southern California, detaining numerous individuals—including activist Amanda Trebach, whom advocates call a political prisoner—while Mexican consular officials report that most detained Mexican nationals are resisting self-deportation to fight their cases in court.

August 8, 2025
See all posts