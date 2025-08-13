Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 68.
ICE RAIDS
- South Gate,
- Anaheim on Magnolia and Cerritos: 1 person was abducted.
- Los Angeles on Rampart and Temple: 1 person was abducted.
- Culver City at Handy J’s Carwash on Washington and Wade: 8 people were abducted, and at least one person has permanent residency.
- Down the street from the car wash on Washington and Boise, one plumber was abducted while working.
- Inglewood Home Depot on Century Blvd: 18 people were abducted. Trucks were left abandoned, some with broken windows.
OTHER NEWS
- Immigrant families, workers, students, and allies came together to march from McCarthur Park to the federal detention center in downtown L.A. today, only to be met by the LAPD in riot gear blocking their way. This was a peaceful event organized by several community coalitions, including Chirla and Union del Barrio, among several others, to protest Home Depot and the unlawful ICE raids in our city.