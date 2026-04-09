L.A. TACO confirmed another death connected to the conditions of ICE detention centers. Memo Torres posted about Erika Arhuiz Vega, who was at the California City Immigration Processing Center, owned by CoreCivic. She was on dialysis, and her health began to deteriorate because she was not receiving her treatment inside the facility. Her health reached fatal conditions, and she died shortly after being deported to Peru. Make sure to watch the full video on L.A. TACO News.

Yesterday, ICE agents were in the city of Anaheim, where they took one person on Euclid and Romneya from the Stone Creek Plaza. That’s the plaza that’s just down the street from the North Orange County Community College District. They also kidnapped three workers from their truck in the Thermal/Oasis area in the Coachella Valley, just a few days away from the Coachella Music Festival. They were also at the ISAP office in San Bernardino, however no one was reported to be taken.

Here in Los Angeles, they were in Glendora, San Gabriel, and Lennox. At least two people were taken from Los Angeles County yesterday.

Further up north in the city of Patterson, ICE agents have once again shot at a community member, claiming that they were defensive shots. Despite dashcam footage showing an entirely different picture, ICE alleged that Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez attempted to run over an agent. The footage shows that he attempted to drive around them, the same way that Renee Good did before she was murdered. I spoke with a family member of Mendoza Hernandez who stated that his fiancé has yet to receive any updates on him. ICE alleged that Mendoza Hernandez was an 18th Street gang member and wanted for questioning regarding a murder in El Salvador, but his family says otherwise, stating this must have been a case of misidentification. They said he has lived in the city of Patterson for four years and has no gang affiliation; he is simply just from El Salvador and was acquitted in 2019 on a prior murder accusation.

Today, ICE agents returned to the ISAP office in downtown Los Angeles on Hill St and 2nd St, where they kidnapped a woman and a man within an hour. They returned to Corona again and took two people from a gas station and a strip mall, and were also seen scouting around a Riverside Courthouse and a strip mall in Ontario. They have also been seen once again in the city of San Diego.

Stay safe and stay alert. ~ Izzy Ramirez

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

[Wednesday, April 8. Day 307.]

Anaheim: [April 7] At the Stone Creek Plaza on Euclid St and Romneya Dr. An At the Stone Creek Plaza on Euclid St and Romneya Dr. An Anaheim city official confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person.

Ontario: In the parking lot of In the parking lot of Andy’s Market on Grove Ave and 5th St, around 6:26 a.m. At least four ICE vehicles were seen in the area.

Corona: At a strip mall on At a strip mall on 6th St and Grand Blvd, around 6:38 a.m. ICE agents were recorded as they surrounded a vehicle. A man was seen stepping out, then turning around and placing his hands behind his back. ICE agents then threw him onto the ground despite following their command and violently detained him before forcing him into their vehicle.

Corona: At the Shell Gas Station on 1205 Magnolia Ave, around 6:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took one person.

Riverside: At the U.S. District Court on 12th St and Lemon St, around 12:55 p.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen parked near the courthouse. There were no confirmed reports of anyone being taken.

Santa Ana: On On Fairview St and Warner Ave , around 8:20 a.m. ICE agents in at least three vehicles were documented boxing in a vehicle at the intersection near a bus stop. Community watchers confronted the agents, and the agents ultimately left the area. No one was detained.

Los Angeles: At the At the ISAP office on Hill St and 2nd St, around 10:45 a.m. Two male ICE agents arrived in a vehicle with no plates and kidnapped a woman during her check-in. They forced her into their vehicle and returned around 11:30 a.m. to take a man at 11:38 a.m.

San Diego: On 1309 Rigel St. A community watcher confirmed the fourth return of ICE agents in the neighborhood.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

NILC website. 04/07/26 - DHS motion filed in November 2025, attempting to terminate protections for minors has been denied by a federal judge via public_counsel

04/08/26 - DHS director Todd Lyons confirms use of Graphite, an Israeli zero-click spyware via interval_news

04/07/26 - People filming ICE agents in Tucson, AZ were pepper sprayed by a masked agent via jacquelineaguilartv

GENERAL NEWS