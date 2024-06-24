Skip to Content
Come Laugh With L.A. TACO and Jesus Trejo At Our First Comedy Show, Tomorrow Night At The Comedy Store

Proceeds go to help L.A. TACO in our mission to bring you the greatest food and most urgent news in Los Angeles, without all the corporate interference.

12:41 PM PDT on June 24, 2024

A logo for the Comedy Store depicting red and black curtains opening on a microphone

Tomorrow night, L.A. TACO is proud to invite one-and-all to our very first stand-up comedy night at The Comedy Store's Belly Room in West Hollywood, hosted by the great Jesus Trejo and starting at 8 pm.

Several surprise comedians are scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday evening, with proceeds going to help L.A. TACO in our mission to bring you the greatest food and most urgent news in Los Angeles, without all the corporate interference bullshit.

Many of our editorial staff will be there at this legendary L.A. venue, along with our members, friends, and most sense of humor-strapped readers.

Tickets are only $15 and sold online right here.

Please consider joining us tomorrow night to collectively laugh our heads right off of our necks!

