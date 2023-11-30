Bronny James, the son of Laker LeBron James who suffered a cardiac arrest during a July basketball practice at USC, has been cleared by doctors for a "full return to basketball" and could soon be on the court for the Trojans, the James family announced today.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," according to a statement from the family.

"Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!''

Bronny James, 19, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC's Galen Center on July 24. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was initially treated in intensive care. He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

In August, the James family said that after comprehensive initial an follow-up exams, "the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

James is a 6-foot-3 incoming freshman guard who played at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth. He is considered one of the top freshman college players in the country, and a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 21st season in the NBA and sixth with the Lakers. The all-time NBA scoring leader has said he would like to remain in the league long enough to play alongside his son.

