Making it through 25 long years--pandemics and recessions be damned--as an independent punk rock festival calls for going all out for Punk Rock Bowling's loyal attendees. That was essentially the inspiration for 2025's insane lineup, which includes two headliners who have never played the festival and a classic act that will be the final festival's bow in a bittersweet farewell.

"This is Punk Rock Bowling’s 25th anniversary, so it’s extra special," Shawn Stern, presidente of the Punk Rock Bowling Festival, tells L.A. TACO.

In addition to the classics, Stern and his brother, Mark Stern, who has returned this year as the booker, wanted to celebrate local and emerging punk bands.

"This year, over half of the bands on the festival stage had never played P.R.B.," he says. "In our more than 45 years working in the punk rock scene playing, producing, releasing, and promoting all over the world, it's very important that we always help support new music and new bands."

"Without new music, the 'scene' will die away. As Agent Orange sang [in their song 'Bloodstains: 'geriatric punk rock has a very limited future.'"

What's always separated Punk Rock Bowling from other music festivals is that the festival was created by actual musicians, including Shawn. His pioneering punk band, Youth Brigade, will also be playing this year on the main stage.

The Stern Brothers. Photo by Herb Beralles.

The fest has grown to an attendance of eight to ten thousand people a day, which is still considered small for music festival standards. Sterns tells L.A. TACO that more than 60% of show-goers come to the Las Vegas event from Los Angeles County and Southern California.

This year is expected to sell out, along with its hotel packages. VIP already sold out before the festival announced its lineup. There are two stages so no bands overlap and you can enjoy each set easily.

"Everything we’ve ever done since we started playing in bands in 1978 has been DIY. You figure it out because there was no alternative. It’s a bit easier now, but it’s always a lot of work. We learn by doing and we grow organically. That’s how we’ve always done it and it’s worked for us for decades now."

In total, more than 130 bands will play at the festival, and many more will play through club shows spread out between six venues, after the main concerts end.

Here is the full lineup of bands. Stay tuned for club show announcements and pool party bands.

Buy your tickets here. Punk Rock Bowling takes place during Memorial Day Weekend, 2025.

Social Distortion*

Peter Hook & The Light *

Cock Sparrer

Power Trip*

The Interrupters

FLAG

Frank Turner

The Damned

Fidlar

Amigo The Devil

The Adicts

The Bouncing Souls

Gang Of Four

Bad Nerves*

Laura Jane & The Mississippi Medicals

Cockney Rejects

Youth Brigade

Bridge City Sinners

Surfbort

The Pietasters

Riverboat Gamblers

CoDefendants

Angel Dust*

The Baboon Show*

Civic*

Kid Kapichi*

Spiritual Cramp

Lambrini Girls*

No Bro*

Maid Of Ace

Bad Waitress

Gen & The Degenerates*

Shitfire*

Violencia

Head Cut*

Terror Attack*

Babe Haven*

Billy Batts & The Made Men*

Revolt Chix*

The Rifleman*

Go Bold*

Death Tape*

*FIRST TIME PLAYING PUNK ROCK BOWLING & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Photo via Punk Rock Bowling.

Photo via Punk Rock Bowling.

PRB 2024 - Destroy Boys performs during the 24th Annual Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2024.