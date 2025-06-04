Skip to Content
Electric Car-Share Stations For Low-Income Drivers Are Reopening in South L.A., Following L.A. TACO Report

“Blink Mobility currently has a conditional use permit to operate three former BlueLA stations as private carshare services while city council reviews and approves LADOT’s plan for repurposing former stations and a new permanent permit program,” Colin Sweeney, public information director for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), told L.A. TACO in a written statement.

1:12 PM PDT on June 4, 2025

A BlueLA car sits at a BlueLA charging station.
via California Climate Investments|

A BlueLA charging station.

Three BlueLA stations are reopening about a month after a contract with the company that managed the electric car-share program expired and the city of L.A. abandoned plans to expand BlueLA to South Los Angeles.

The conditional use permit was issued on May 22, exactly two weeks after L.A. TACO first reported that BlueLA shutdown abruptly on April 20.

The decision to close all BlueLA stations and abandon plans that had been in the works for years to expand the electric car-share program further into South L.A. disappointed residents.

“For years I have witnessed the excitement and momentum in my community around the promise of clean mobility resources like e-bikes and electric carshare. The anticipation of cleaner, more accessible transportation has brought hope to many,” South Los Angeles native Neyda Quintanilla wrote to the city council before it voted to repurpose funding for BlueLA. “However, time and time again, that hope turns into frustration as these resources never materialize.”

All of the stations reopening are in South L.A., Sweeney confirmed.

One of the stations is currently under construction at Vermont Avenue and Exposition Boulevard. It’s expected to open next month, in July.

The two other stations are at Hoover Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, and 39th Street and Western Avenue.

A fourth station located outside of the city of L.A., in Culver City, also remains in operation.

L.A. TACO confirmed that low-income drivers can still sign up for a “community membership” at a cost of $1 per month. A standard membership costs $5 per month.

Car rental rates range from $15 for one hour to $45 for a 5-hour package.

While the program’s revival in a few locations should be a relief to some, there are no current plans for additional stations to be reopened and it’s unclear how long the reopened stations will remain open.

Lexis-Olivier Ray
@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

