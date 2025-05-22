Drive a little more than two hours into Baja California from downtown San Diego and you'll hit one of Mexico's seafood powerhouses: Ensenada.

It’s the home to Mexico's most crucial port city that supplies the majority of pristine seafood to the rest of the country (and even bluefin tuna to Japan), but it’s also a laid-back destination where many flock, to hunt for the perfect battered fish taco at the place where that beloved style was created. Often paired with local craft beers up there with some of the best in San Diego, or crisp Mexican wines from the nearby Valle de Guadalupe.

The city’s bustling Mercado Negro and historic cantinas make it a worthy day trip. Or you can plan a day of wine tasting and dining out in Michelin-starred restaurants in Valle half an hour away to make it a whole weekend. It has also become a convenient three-night destination for cruises leaving from Los Angeles.

The city’s street food scene gained international fame through spots like La Guerrerense, praised by Anthony Bourdain and the World Street Food Congress in Asia in 2019. Chase one of these stacked tostadas with an iconic margarita and some mesquite-grilled, guacamole-topped tacos at night, and you’ll quickly understand why Mexican nationals are coming from Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Guadalajara to vacation here themselves.

This guide highlights Ensenada’s top spots for breakfast, mariscos, tacos, drinks, and coffee, each offering a unique taste of the city’s soul. From cozy morning bistros to legendary seafood carts and lively spots to quench your thirst, these destinations capture the essence of Ensenada’s food and drink culture.

Breakfast

Tetelas at Comal Bistró Mexicano

Nixtamal made from heirloom Mexican corn is the name of the game at Comal Bistro Restaurante, which is in virtually every dish at this breakfast and lunch spot. Chef David Rocha is the first chef in Ensenada to offer this kind of deeper masa-based meal that you’ll find around Oaxaca and Mexico City.

All the classics are here like chilaquiles, enfrijoladas, and fluffy tamales, but it’s a favorite among locals for some of their finer masa offerings like tetelas with mole. Of course, there’s always fresh fish on the menu, which can be a piece of locally caught raw lean bluefin tuna with hazelnut-brown butter or a catch of the day with chileatole. The bistro’s open kitchen and rustic decor create a cozy vibe, perfect for lingering over a café de olla.

Miramar 666, Plaza Santo Tomás. 22890 Ensenada, Mexico

Burritos de machaca. Photo by Alejandro Burgos for L.A. TACO.

Located in the building that was Ensenada’s first residential home, which later became the first municipal palace, military barracks, and then municipal public market, Chulada opened its juice and breakfast bar in 2024 after completely renovating the building. It’s an accessible space in the middle of the most touristy part of Ensenada, but meant for locals looking for simple yet delicious things to eat and drink first thing in the morning. The space is designed to evoke a classic, timeless breakfast juice bar aesthetic found all over Mexico. For the menu, think machaca burritos, chilaquiles, and jugo verde (green juices), you know, the kinds of things you can eat every day and never get tired of.

C. Tercera 478, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Omelette de chicharrón en salsa. Photo via @laflordelacalabaza/Instagram.

Flor de Calabaza is a hidden gem for breakfast lovers looking to fuel up before a long day of wine tasting in Valle. Its motto is “Eat Better, Feel Better,” and its menu features standout dishes like chicharrón omelettes, smoked fish-topped chilaquiles, and, of course, its namesake squash blossom quesadillas. All are crafted with a cleaner (less oil), health-minded approach. The intimate setting and friendly service make it ideal for a relaxed morning meal.



Km -Ensenada, Carr. Tijuana-Ensenada 108, Zona Playitas, 22760 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

A chile relleno de mariscos at Casa Marcelo. Photo via @casamarcelorest/Instagram.

Casa Marcelo is the place to go for brunch if you're traveling with family or just need a nice spot to celebrate a birthday or other special occasion. It's classy and the kind of place where you can split an order of barbacoa de borrego and French toast on the same table—both tasty. No matter what you do, just make sure to order their cheese plate since the family who owns this restaurant is comprised of fourth-generation cheese-makers from Valle de Guadalupe. It’s the kind of spot you hit up after a wild night, no question.



Av. Riveroll 771, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

La Opah del Güero is a unique breakfast destination specializing in opah stew cooked in sopa de caguama (turtle soup) style. Opah is a uniquely-shaped local fish that can weigh as much as 200 pounds, found off the coast of Ensenada. This hole in the wall is also tucked away in El Sauzal, a municipality 15 minutes from the center of Ensenada. It hits the spot for seafood lovers on the morning after drinking when you need spicy, nutritious fish broth to nurse you back to your normal state. Add as much of their signature mustard salsa as you can handle. It’s a must for seafood lovers starting their day.

Calle A 9, El Sauzal, 22760 El Sauzal, B.C., Mexico, just north of downtown Ensenada.

Mariscos

Coctel de mariscos at Mariscos Gil in Ensenada. Photo by Alejandro Burgos for L.A. TACO.

Mariscos Gil is a no-frills seafood stand celebrated for its insanely fresh and affordable ceviche, seafood cocktails, and cheesy, grilled clams. Their campechana, packed with shrimp, octopus, and clams, is refreshing and a crowd-pleaser for both locals and tourists, served with all-you-can-eat tostadas and a small army of salsas. Located in the heart of the tourist zone, it’s a quick stop for authentic mariscos with a side of local hustle.

Av Hidalgo 170, Obrera, 22830 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

A tostada at La Guerrerense. Photo via @laguerrerensemx/Instagram.

Sabina Bandera of La Guerrerense was dubbed a “genius” by Anthony Bourdain. She is the matriarch behind Ensenada’s most famous seafood cart—and maybe all of Baja for that matter. For over 60 years, it has served tostadas piled high with a sea urchin guisado, fresh crab meat, and perfectly cooked shrimp. Years ago, it won an international street food competition award, and people still come worldwide to taste it. Half the fun is spooning on all the peanut salsa that you can. Like any other street good, their tostadas taste better standing up, and if you're lucky, while being serenaded by a live norteño group performing La Guerrerense's anthem.



Av. Adolfo López Mateos 917, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Mariscos El Güero in Ensenada. Photo via @el_guero_ens/Instagram.

Tucked away in Ensenada since 1981, Mariscos El Güero is the locals’ best-kept secret for fresh seafood. While La Guerrerense, established in 1960, draws global crowds for its iconic tostadas, El Güero offers an equally delicious, low-key vibe where Ensenada natives savor ceviche and fish tacos away from the tourist spotlight.



22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico, opposite the giant Mexican flagpole.

A coctel at Mariscos El Gordito. Photo via Maricos El Gordito/Facebook.

Mariscos Carreta de Mariscos El Gordito

It doesn't get much fresher than Mariscos El Gordito and their hulking seafood cocteles. The preparation is simple: tomato, cucumber, and avocado highlight Ensenada’s pristine shellfish. To savor the natural flavors, they are best enjoyed without ketchup. This small stand is perfect for a quick, fresh mariscos fix.



Av. Ryerson 44, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Tacos

The legendary seafood taco counter at Tacos de Pescado Marco Antonio. Photo by Alejandro Burgos for L.A. TACO.

Tacos de Pescado Marco Antonio is a local favorite for classic Ensenada-style fish tacos, featuring tempura-battered fish topped with creamy sauce and fresh cabbage. Their shrimp tacos are equally stellar, served with house-made salsas that pack a punch. The casual, open-air setup is perfect for a quick taco stop. Find it at just a short drive from downtown.

Av Rayon 351, Obrera, 22830 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico



A Taco de Pescado at Mariscos Corona. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

We chose Tacos Corona over the other more popular fish taco stands in town because they are the last taqueros in Ensenada that still use a tortilla made from 100% nixtamal. Their fish and shrimp batter, proudly fried in local lard like their neighbors, is equally mouthwatering. It's crispy and light. The no-fuss stand offers a quintessential Ensenada experience, with plastic stools and a steady stream of locals. It’s a great spot for a budget-friendly daytime taco feast.



Espinoza, Av. Juárez, 22830 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

A vampiro de asada at Tacos El Trailero. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Taqueria El Trailero is arguably one of the best pit stops to make in El Sauzal just before you arrive in Ensenada. During the day, they offer a solid fish taco if you can't wait to get to centro of Ensenada. At night, El Trailero is for asada and guacamole-lovers. Known for its generous portions and late-night hours, it’s a lively spot for post-drink cravings as well since it's open late. It's largely considered as the best nighttime taco spots in Ensenada, for good reason.

Avenida J. y Calle Primera, El Sauzal, Baja California, Mexico 22760

A taco de cabeza and taco de asada at Tacos El Angelito. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

This low-key taquería ran by a hardcore Angels fan on a southern corner of Ensenada specializes in two tacos: asada and cabeza. Order as many as you can of these two and repeat until you are bursting. If you don't feel like driving to El Sauzal at night for tacos, you can stay closer to the centro of Ensenada and come here for tacos instead.

Prolongacion, Calz. Cortez 143, Independencia, 22840 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Drinks

Photo via @wendlandtbrewpub/Instagram.

Wendlandt’s tasting room, set within a striking metal-container brewery with sea views, is a craft beer haven in Ensenada. Their award-winning La Curva DIPA and crisp Sirena Pilsner pair perfectly with the oceanfront vibe, and small bites like ceviche complement the brews. It’s a must-visit for beer lovers.

Blvd. Costero 248, Ensenada, Baja California 45040

A margarita at Hussong's. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Hussong’s Cantina, established in 1892, is Ensenada’s oldest bar and claims to be the birthplace of the margarita. Its old-west saloon vibe, complete with peanut shells on the floor and mariachi music, makes it a historic spot for margaritas and cold cervezas. The lively atmosphere is infectious.



Av. Ruiz 113, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Photo via @auroracasacervecera/Instagram.

Aurora Casa Cervecera is a modern tap bar and beer liquor showcasing Ensenada’s craft beer boom. The sleek taproom, adorned with local art, offers a relaxed setting to sip beers paired with bar snacks like...you guessed it, fish tacos. It’s a great spot for a chill evening with ice-cold beers.



Av. Miramar 637-int 7, Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Photo via @loca.bdlf/Instagram.

If you gravitate towards natural wine bars, then Loca is your spot. It also has nice cocktail menu and obscure mezcal list to please even the most discerning agave nerd. The vibe blends Ensenada’s coastal spirit with the city's youthful energy, driven by all the natives that are opening up cool concepts that people are using to seeing in Mexico City, just like Loca. It's intimate and low key, with local DJs popping up regularly. This spot is perfect for a romantic nightcap.



Int A-1, Av. Miramar 666, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Coffee

Photo via @xcaandacoffee/Instagram.

Xcaanda Coffee Bar is a sleek, minimalist café that sources its beans from Oaxaca. It offers expertly brewed pour-overs and velvety lattes with maritime-themed latte art. The modern space, with its wooden accents and natural light, is ideal for a morning pick-me-up or afternoon work session. Their pastries, especially the conchas, make a great match.



Av. Blancarte 1076, Zona Centro, 22800 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

A pineapple espresso at Momentum Coffee Lab. Photo via @momentumcoffeelab/Instagram.

Momentum Coffee Lab is a hip, artisanal café known for its small-batch roasts and innovative brewing methods, like cold brew and AeroPress. The cozy space, filled with local art and books, attracts creatives and coffee-nerds alike. Pair your drink with a fresh croissant for a perfect break.



Av Adolfo López Mateos 2070, Obrera, 22830 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Alejandro Burgos contributed to this guide.