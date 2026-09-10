Los Angeles is the city of asada.

Whether Tijuana, L.A., or Sonoran-style, our guacamole-slicked tacos overflow with it, much as our backyards and public parks waft with the smell of mesquite-grilled meats on the weekends.

You could definitely argue that asada is the official taco of Los Angeles. After all, Mexico and its pure asada bounty are only a two-hour drive away. Smoky and grilled low-and-slow or seared over the embers, sometimes citrus-marinated or sometimes just salted, thinly sliced or sliced thick like a steak, asada is the king of meats. It's the one taco that every single taquería menu will have, from modern Mexican fine dining-like to streetside. It's the foundational taco that most of us start off with when first entering the taco life as young ones and still hits the spot no matter how old you are.