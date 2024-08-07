If you’re on Taco TikTok, you may have seen some viral videos of miniature-sized al pastor trompos from Mazatlán, Mexico City, Colorado, and Bogota. The trend has finally reached Los Angeles via a Guatemalan couple's new taco stand in the Winnetka neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Judy, Daniel, and Dulce Bautista of Los Sabrosos. Photo By Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Dulce Bautista and her husband, Daniel, have opened Los Sabrosos, a new taco stand on the corner of Sherman Way and Winnetka Avenue. Dulce’s sister, Judy, helps out by taking orders while Daniel presses fresh tortillas with yellow masa from Vallarta Markets. Dulce mans the grills, the large trompo, and the trompitos.

A quesataco birria de res. Photo By Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Three mini-trompos skewerd and on the grill. Photo By Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The mini trompos are not on display, and most customers aren’t aware of them. The regular stream of customers is fixated on their “Jalisco-style” beef birria tacos, which Dulce learned to make at home. Daniel encouraged her to start selling on the street over a month ago. The mini-trompos are kept in a warming bin, partially pre-grilled, and ready to finish off over charcoal for an order.

Dulce has experience working in other taco stands, which inspired her adobo marinade, but she also scrolls through the same taco TikToks as the rest of us. She admits she saw the TikTok of the mini-trompos spinning on a little machine and was inspired to try it at her new stand. Each mini trompo is enough for two tacos. Each mini trompo is pre-sliced, so you can either tear it with your hands using the tortillas like a glove or just bite into it and eat it like a kebob. To our knowledge here at L.A. TACO, these are the first to hit the streets of L.A. Shout out to the food influencer account, San Fernando Valley Eats, for being the first to hit this spot.

YouTube video cover of Dulce Bautista holding up one of her mini-trompos.

Los Sabrosos offers trompitos for $7 each and is open daily except Mondays.

Follow their Instagram for announcements and location updates.

Los Sabrosos is located approximately at 7211 Winnetka Ave, Winnetka, CA on the Sherman Way Side in front of Pollo Loco.