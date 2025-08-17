Skip to Content
San Bernardino

Agents Shoot at Family in Vehicle in San Bernardino

Video shows the family fleeing after masked and unidentified men attempted to detain them.

8:25 PM PDT on August 16, 2025

In a developing story in the city of San Bernardino, L.A. Taco can confirm that federal agents shot at three men in a vehicle who fled an attempted detainment after the agents refused to identify themselves and did not present a warrant.

At around 8:40am this Saturday morning, a man was driving in his truck with his son and son-in-law before they were stopped near the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Mountain View Avenue.

Video from the family provided by the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice shows the incident from two angles: one by the driver's son from the passenger side and the other from his son-in-law in the back seat.

A group of men in police vests surround their vehicle. One appears to step from behind a truck with a firearm drawn and pointed at the vehicle before holstering it. This individual is also wearing a hat with the CBP acronym for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The man behind the wheel can be heard telling his son not to open the door. The three instead repeatedly ask the men to identify themselves and ask why they’re being stopped. The agents never do nor do they present a warrant. They instead use a device to break the windows on the driver and passenger sides. One of them smashes through the window to attempt to grab the driver, who speeds off. Three gunshots can be heard at the end of the video recorded by his son as they escape back home.

Dispatchers from ICIJ’s rapid response hotline were notified and arrived on the scene to document what occurred and speak with the family. ICIJ can confirm that the three men fled into their home in the area. They also called the San Bernardino Police Department to report what occurred who arrived soon afterwards. ICIJ also confirms that members of ICE, BP and HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) were in the area.

Video on social media posted by community members, rapid response networks and local independent news groups show the aftermath. The area around Baseline and Mountain View, including Baseline from E St. to F St., was taped off until some time between 12pm - 12:30pm.

Word spread quickly and dozens of community members filled the block around the family’s home to confront police and federal agents. The feds left around 3:45pm without detaining either of the three men. However, a man and a minor were arrested by SBPD before leaving the area.

This attempted detainment comes two weeks after DHS agents stalked and harassed a family in neighboring Fontana.

Share the taco:

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander
A.k.a. Afroxander, an L.A.-born Jalisciense getting his Juan Rulfo on as the curly-haired link between music, art, history, sports in English y Español.

